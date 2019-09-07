UPDATE: At 1:58 p.m. PDT Saturday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Antonio Brown signed with the New England Patriots.

It’s now the question being asked by the fan bases of 30 NFL teams — could (fill in the blank with your favorite team’s name) sign Antonio Brown?

If you’re a Seahawks fan, you at least know that your team is on record saying they’ll at least think about it (and by way of explanation, when Brown was released by Oakland Saturday morning he became an immediate free agent, able to immediately take calls from other teams and sign a contract later in the day).

That’s because the Seahawks are on record as saying they will consider everything that might be a possibility.

Recall the words of Pete Carroll last Sunday after Seattle completed a trade for Jadeveon Clowney.

“To me this is a classic example of competing,’’ Carroll said. “Every turn, wherever there’s players available and there’s an opportunity to get better, we’re working it. We’re always trying to get in every deal. (Seahawks general manager) John (Scheider) will always say it that way. We’re always trying to get in every deal that’s out there to see if it suits us. He worked his way through it and made it happen.”

Schneider said in an interview on ESPN 710 Seattle a few days later that he’ll always look into everything, while noting that 90 percent of the time nothing happens.

So, be assured the Seahawks are at least batting around the idea on a surface level (or, did for a second or two before deciding against it, which may be more likely. But then I guess you never really know for sure, right? So we’ll move ahead).

What factors would come into play in any discussion of Brown? Let’s look at a few:

Could the Seahawks use him?

Of course. If/when motivated Brown is one of the best receivers in the NFL.

And like Clowney filled a huge need, so could Brown.

There’s a lot of excitement about a lot of Seattle’s younger receivers, such as DK Metcalf. But that’s what they are — young.

Seattle’s receiving corps at the moment is Tyler Lockett and then no one else on the roster who has ever caught more than 31 passes in a season.

Put it this way, Jaron Brown — Seattle’s most experienced receiver other than Lockett — has 100 receptions in his career. Antonio Brown has caught at least 101 passes in each season since 2012.

So yes, the need is there.

Could Seattle afford him?

After the move with Clowney, Seattle doesn’t have a ton of cap space left — $9.8 million, according to OvertheCap.com, 18th most in the NFL.

(And that’s with the Seahawks pinching pennies everywhere — it’s been confirmed they saved an extra $1 million on Clowney’s contract when he agreed to be paid $8 million for the season from Seattle instead of almost $9 million, as his tag called for, even after Houston paid $7 million. And according to OvertheCap.com, Jaron Brown’s new contract, signed after he was released last weekend, calls for a roughly $2.5 million cap hit including dead money from his release. His old cap number was $3.7 million).

But Brown isn’t likely to command a huge salary at this point.

You’d think any team would want to sign Brown to a one-year deal to minimize the risk. But maybe a two-year contract could be structured to spread out any potential cap hit but also written in a way where nothing is guaranteed beyond year one — if even that much is guaranteed. (Jason Fitzgerald of OvertheCap.com noted that NFL rules would require a team guarantee 25 percent of Brown’s salary for 2019 unless he is signed by one of the teams that plays Monday).

Put simply. Seattle can make it work if it wants, assuming Brown isn’t going to command a huge deal at this point.

But if Brown wants anything close to the $16.7 million a year he was due to make with the Raiders — and some early rumblings indicated that’s what he wants — then it’s obviously not going to come close to happening.

Would Seattle want him?

As detailed above, Seattle could certainly use his production.

But is everything else worth it?

As former Seahawk Cliff Avril tweeted Saturday, you wonder if football should even be a consideration for Brown at this point, and if the most responsible thing for everyone involved is to give him some time away from the game.

This is now two teams in roughly nine months where things went incredibly awry for reasons that, from afar, are hard to figure.

Pete Carroll has made a lot of challenging relationships work. But so has Mike Tomlin — and the Raiders appeared to be doing everything they possibly could to keep Brown happy.

And the Seahawks have also not made some challenging relationships work, such as Percy Harvin.

Brown’s agent is the famed Drew Rosenhaus, who every team knows well. Among Rosenhaus’s many clients have been Michael Bennett when he initially signed with Seattle (Bennett later changed agents) and Malik McDowell (and for what it’s worth, when Rosenhaus talked to a few reporters at the league meetings in March, Rosenhaus said he had no issues with how Seattle dealt with McDowell).

Advertising

Russell Wilson and Brown also know each other a little bit, having worked out together in 2016 when each was in Los Angeles for a photo shoot and decided to throw a few passes at UCLA.

Brown memorably tweeted of Wilson at the time: “Man, this guy has a cannon.’’

It’s not known if the two have much of a relationship beyond that workout. But, they do at least know each other. The Seahawks would undoubtedly consult Wilson before doing anything, and would also likely consider if Wilson’s presence might help smooth out some of what went wrong for Brown in Pittsburgh and Oakland.

Adding Brown at this point would obviously mean a huge media presence and all that comes with that.

Any pro sports enterprise can overlook a lot for a really talented performer, which Brown is — and the view here has always been that locker room chemistry and all that is pretty overrated from the outside. Players don’t have to like each other to perform at a high level.

But after the roster turnover of the last few years, Carroll has characterized himself as being as excited as ever to coach a team.

“The whole time, it’s just been their attitude,’’ Carroll said Wednesday when asked what he likes about the 2019 squad. “These guys, they’re making this happen. Their energy and their juice for it. The really connected feeling I have with the leadership of this team, too.’’

Some team, somewhere at some point is going to sign Brown. And I’m sure the Seahawks will at least think about it at some point for a second or two, maybe (yes, I’m sort of hedging here — it seems unlikely on the surface, but then you just never really know). But boy is there a lot to think about.