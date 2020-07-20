Reading too much into a tweet from mercurial receiver Antonio Brown is unquestionably risky.

But given the rumors that have swirled connecting Brown to the Seahawks this offseason, it was at least noteworthy that Brown took to Twitter on Monday morning to make what appeared to be a retirement announcement.

“at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!,” Brown tweeted.

As some quickly noted, Brown has announced his retirement at least twice before, including last September after he was released by the Patriots following sexual assault allegations.

Brown hasn’t played since but has been seen working out this summer with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in Southern California, as well as with backup Geno Smith, which had helped fuel rumors that the Seahawks might be interested in bringing him back.

Wilson also stated on ESPN last November he would “definitely want” to try to add Brown to Seattle’s roster if it could be done, and more reports surfaced this spring that Wilson would be an advocate of Seattle signing Brown if he were to be available.

Interestingly, shortly before Brown tweeted Monday morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seahawks have done “a deep dive” into Brown to try to understand both the player and the person, but that it was unclear if that would lead to a signing.

Fowler reported several teams are interested in Brown, but that the assumption is also that he will at some point be suspended by the NFL for at least a few games and that any signing wouldn’t likely happen until that is resolved.

Brown’s history obviously means that no one is going to take his tweet too literally, and few would be surprised if he ends up back in the NFL at some point — at 32, he could still have some good years left, just one year removed from having had a string of six straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards or more.

As Fowler noted, the Seahawks also remain waiting to hear if the NFL will reinstated Josh Gordon from his indefinite suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy last season.

It’s generally thought Gordon will likely have to miss at least two games to fulfill a suspension for PED use with the NFL then deciding if he would be further suspended for a separate violation of substances of abuse.

But with NFL training camps still set to open next week, whether either Brown or Gordon will even be available to play this season — or when — remains an unknown.

Brown, though, was doing his best to convince people his career really is done.

“I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God,” he tweeted in a follow-up to his initial tweet.

Time will tell.