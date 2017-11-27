Concerns about depth at linebacker and the possibility the team might need to add a player at that spot apparently also led to last week's decision to waive Dwight Freeney.

There were more than a few apparent factors that played into Seattle’s surprising decision last week to waive defensive end Dwight Freeney, such as wanting to balance out the roster a little better on defense and desiring to promote receiver David Moore off the practice squad.

Freeney himself, though, revealed another reason on Monday — and maybe the key reason — when he spoke to reporters in Detroit for the first time since the Lions claimed him on waivers last week after he was let go by Seattle.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Freeney “said the Seahawks told him they hoped to re-sign him when they cut him last week, just had injuries at LB (linebacker) they needed to account for.”

And upon further review, that makes some sense.

Recall that when Carroll was asked last week about the Freeney decision he said “we had some injuries and some things that we had to deal with.” That led to the assumption that maybe there were injuries at receiver, which in turn would have led to the decision to promote Moore from the practice squad.

Carroll said that wasn’t it, though, saying “no, that was a different topic” when asked if it was injuries at receiver that led to calling up Moore.

At the time, maybe that didn’t make sense.

But a week later it’s become clearer.

As Carroll explained Monday, the Seahawks were not sure at this point a week ago if Bobby Wagner and Michael Wilhoite — who each were listed as questionable heading into the game (Wagner with a hamstring issue and Wilhoite a calf) — would be able to play against the 49ers Sunday.

Each did, with Carroll saying Wilhoite had his best game as a Seahawk, no doubt inspired some by going against the team he had played for previously.

“Mike really surprised us,” Carroll said. “We didn’t think he was going to be ready to play and it was Thursday he had a pretty good workout and then Friday he practiced and felt like he had kind of had a break through which he did and all the way up the game time, we were hoping that he could help us and in particular with Bobby and Michael, both down Wednesday and Thursday, we didn’t know where we were with how we were going to play it and so Mike kind of jumped out of nowhere and just gave us a boost and we fortunately got Bobby to come back, too.”

D.J. Alexander was also listed as questionable with a shoulder injury meaning the Seahawks had three linebackers that they had some question about their availability for Sunday as they entered last week. Seattle has just six linebackers on its current 53-man roster but had 11 defensive linemen before waiving Freeney.

Recall also that the Seahawks early last week re-signed Kache Palacio — who was on the practice squad much of last season and with the team for a while in training camp this year — to the practice squad this week and also have Paul Dawson on the practice squad.

So why sign Moore after waiving Freeney?

Well, as Carroll confirmed, the team wanted to keep Moore and was going to lose him if not promoting him to the 53-man roster.

So the Seahawks likely looked at this — as Carroll hinted at with his answer about injuries — as two possible moves. First, needing to clear out a spot to bring in Moore but then also preparing to possibly promote a linebacker if one was needed. As noted last week, Freeney had to make at least $1 million due to his status as a 10-year vet, or $58,823 per week.

So as it now appears what the Seahawks did first was waive Freeney and fill that spot first with Moore, something there was apparently some urgency to get done to prevent losing him.

But clearing out Freeney’s salary then also apparently assured Seattle would have the salary cap room if it needed to add a linebacker — presumably one of either Dawson or Palacio — later in the week.

The Seahawks, recall, have very little cap room — they are listed this week at just as having just $160,359 available.

How would the Seahawks have opened up a roster spot if they had needed to add a linebacker.

Well, here’s one thought that might explain why the dollars involved were so pivotal — putting Kam Chancellor on Injured Reserve.

Carroll said Monday Chancellor is done for the season and the assumption is that he soon will go on IR.

But salaries of players who are on IR count against the salary cap, so putting Chancellor on IR wouldn’t have helped the Seahawks any in having to add another player.

Freeney’s salary, however, would basically cover both that of Moore and whichever linebacker Seattle might have needed to sign — Moore’s salary breaks down to $27,353 a week and the added linebacker would have been similar.

So it’s possible Seattle waived Freeney thinking it would need his cap space to make two additions during the week —- promoting Moore and then also a linebacker. Teams can wait until Saturday to sign a player to be active on Sunday, and the Seahawks were maybe just keeping the move of putting on IR in their back pocket until they needed it.

And as Freeney also said that the Seahawks indicated they would re-sign him, further indicating this was largely a move to create cap space for other moves Seattle thought it might need to make during the week.

Freeney said Seattle general manager John Schneider told him it wasn’t a move the team really wanted to make.

“It was clicking (in Seattle),” Freeney said according to MLive.com. “It was a big surprise for me for that to happen. The GM was really apologetic and said how embarrassed he was to do this.

“Completely surprised,” he added. “Jaw on the ground. I was like, ‘What in the heck just happened?’ It’d be one thing if I weren’t producing and all that, but I was producing, and that was the decision they had to make based on their situation.”

The Seahawks ended up not needing to add a linebacker last week when both Wilhoite and Wagner got healthy.

And maybe they really were planning to just bring Freeney back this week or down the road once they knew how they got through last week.

The Lions, though, didn’t let it get that far.