CLEVELAND — Here are a few quick thoughts after reviewing the Seahawks snap counts from Sunday’s 32-28 win at Cleveland.

Chris Carson was again an ironman, playing 66 of 83 snaps, or 80 percent. Because of the number of offensive plays Seattle ran that is the most snaps he has played this season, though it was not his highest percentage — he was on the field for 84 percent of the snaps against the Rams, or 62 snaps. He has played 76 or more percent in the last three games, which is an awful lot for a running back (as a reminder, Marshawn Lynch’s highest snap count percentage as a Seahawk was 70.3 percent in 2013).

C.J. Prosise was the only other healthy, veteran tailback and he saw the other 17 snaps that Carson didn’t play. Because Prosise had two notable plays that didn’t go well — a fumble and a two-point conversion that failed — some wondered why he was in at all. But Carson simply can’t play every snap, as coach Pete Carroll basically said later. “ We were subbing for a number of reasons,” he said. “Some of it was just because we wanted C.J. to take it. It was unfortunate when the guy got his shoulder pad right on the football and knocked it out.”

First-round pick L.J. Collier played just five snaps. And with Jarran Reed now due back, it will be interesting to see how Collier fits into the defensive line rotations. They don’t play the same exact role, obviously, but Seattle has been going with seven defensive linemen of late and adding Reed will create a domino effect there. Collier is going to have to earn his time.

The Seahawks rotated safeties a little bit early in the game with Lano Hill getting 15 snaps and Marquise Blair eight in filling in for Tedric Thompson. Thompson played 52 of 69 available snaps, which reveals that the Seahawks used their dime package on roughly six snaps (meaning, plays when they had three safeties on the field). Bradley McDougald played all 69 snaps, along with Bobby Wagner the only defender on the field for every play. Said Carroll of rotating safeties: “ We wanted to see Lano (Hill) get some playing time…. We wanted to get Blair some work. He deserved it. He has been working hard and otherwise he is just sitting there forever and doesn’t have a chance to get in the game. We just wanted to see what they’re doing and how they fit into the scheme and if there’s things that we can do.”

Joey Hunt played seven snaps in taking over the role George Fant usually plays as an eligible lineman/extra tight end. Fant and the other OL starters played all 83 snaps.

The Seahawks went back to mostly using a base defense, with both of linebackers Mychal Kendricks and K.J. Wright on the field most of the time – Kendricks getting 86 percent of the snaps and Wright 91 percent (or 59 and 63 snaps, respectively). Nickel corner Jamar Taylor played 12 snaps, 17 percent.

Ziggy Ansah played just 27 snaps, or 39 percent. He had played 62 and 64 percent of the snaps the last two weeks. The Seahawks were undoubtedly hoping for more from Ansah at this point, though he did have one huge play in forcing and recovering a fumble. Still, it’s definitely noteworthy that his snaps were down.

Jadeveon Clowney played 48 snaps, or 70 percent. He has played 61 percent or more of the snaps in every game and this game was consistent with those.

Luke Willson played 56 snaps, or 67 percent, or by far his most since his return to Seattle. He had to pick up a lot of snaps after the loss of Will Dissly to an Achilles injury. Jacob Hollister played 29 snaps.