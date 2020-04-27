The Seahawks made official Monday what had become widely known Sunday — that they are releasing veteran offensive linemen Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker. The team announced each move Monday afternoon.

Each was a starter when last season began — Britt at center, where he had started since 2016, and Fluker at right guard, where he had started the last two seasons.

Throw in the loss of right tackle Germain Ifedi in free agency and Seattle is now assured of having an offensive line in 2020 that will include at least three new starters.

The only holdovers remaining who started last season are left tackle Duane Brown and left guard Mike Iupati, whose return only became official last week.

Brown is a fixture at left tackle and the Seahawks ended up giving Iupati a contract somewhat similar to what he received a year ago — $2.5 million cap hit as opposed to $2.625 million cap hit in 2019 — so they don’t seem to be ruling out that he could just return to his starting spot again (though it also has much less in guaranteed money — $1 million as opposed to $2.25 million).

But there will be lots of competition for Iupati’s spot, as well as the other three starting positions.

Consider that even with the releases of Britt and Fluker, Seattle still has 17 offensive linemen on its roster (not including any who might sign as undrafted free agents), 12 of whom have started at least one NFL game.

The draft and post-draft roster shuffling make it good time to take another look at who is where on Seattle’s offensive line. We’ll group each player under the position headings that the team is currently using on its roster.

CENTER

Joey Hunt: Hunt is the only player the Seahawks list solely as a center. He started the final eight regular season games and both postseason games last year at center after Britt was injured and recently signed his restricted free agent tender. That puts him under contract for the 2020 season at $2.13 million. But that salary is not guaranteed, meaning he has to make the regular season roster to get it and could be cut at any time and Seattle would save that amount against the salary cap.

CENTER/GUARDS

B.J. Finney: Finney signed a two-year deal after playing the last four years with the Steelers, and with the release of Britt and Fluker now has the second-highest cap number for the 2020 season of any Seahawk offensive lineman at $3.5 million. He’s generally considered now the front-runner for the starting center job.

Kyle Fuller: Fuller actually ended last season as Seattle’s third-team center, though he never played in a game. He got two official starts as a rookie with Houston in 2017 at guard, and also played some snaps in a reserve role for Washington in 2018.

Ethan Pocic: A second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 he has 16 starts in his career, mostly at guard, but played just four games last year due to back and core injuries. Pocic can also play tackle and center, and he’ll get one last shot with Seattle this season.

GUARDS

Phil Haynes: A fourth-round pick last season, Haynes saw action only in the postseason, playing 42 snaps at left guard in the playoff loss to the Packers (a contest Iupati missed with a neck injury). Haynes also got a little work at center in practice late last year and figures to get looks at both guard spots this year.

Mike Iupati: Iupati started 15 games last season before missing the playoffs with a neck/stinger injury. But he’s now back and if healthy figures to be atop the depth chart at left guard heading into camp, though he’ll obviously have to work to keep the starting spot.

Demetrius Knox: Knox, who played at Ohio State, spent his rookie season a year ago on injured reserve. He started 20 games at Ohio State, and 12 in 2018 at right guard before he was injured.

Damien Lewis: A third-round pick in the just-completed draft, Lewis started all 28 games for LSU the past two seasons at right guard. It’s hard to say a rookie is necessarily the front-runner for a starting spot with so many vets on the roster. But he’ll get every chance to win the right guard spot that is now wide open with the release of Fluker.

Khalil McKenize: Intriguingly, the Seahawks didn’t re-sign McKenzie util last week after he spent all of last season on Seattle’s practice squad. He was a defensive lineman at Tennessee but was drafted in the sixth round by the Chiefs in 2018 and moved to offense and then signed by Seattle last year. He has not played in an NFL game.

Jordan Roos: Roos has been with the Seahawks, either on the practice squad or the active roster, for the last three years and has played in 14 games, though with just 48 snaps on offense — 47 coming in the 2017 regular season finale against Arizona at right guard in place of an injured Pocic.

Jordan Simmons: Simmons was recently re-signed to a one-year deal worth a total of $675,000, but which includes a “split’’ provision in which he would get only $425,000 if he ends up on injured reserve, according to ESPN. Simmons spent all of last year on IR with a knee injury. But in 2018 he started three games at right guard, including a win over the Vikings in which Seattle rushed for 214 yards and a loss to the Rams in which the Seahawks rushed for 273.

Chance Warmack: If there’s a huge wild card in Seattle’s offensive line equation it is Warmack, a first-round pick of Tennessee in 2013 (10th Overall) who was a full-time starter at right guard for the Titans from 2013-15 and has 51 overall career NFL starts. He took last year off to get healthy after playing just nine games in a reserve role for the Eagles in 2018. He signed a one-year deal worth $910,000.

TACKLES

Duane Brown: Brown, 34, has two years left on his contract and is entrenched as the starter at left tackle for 2020. However, in 2021 he has just $2 million in dead money and $11 million in possible cap savings for Seattle, meaning at this point of his career he’s logically a year-to-year proposition.

Jamarco Jones: A fifth-round pick in 2018, Jones started two games last year at right guard in place of Fluker and one at left tackle in place of Brown and then also started both playoff games at left guard in place of Iupati. The Seahawks are listing him solely as a tackle, the position he played at Ohio State, but he seemed to play pretty well at guard and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this year.

Cedric Ogbuehi: Ogbuehi is another wild card. The 21st overall pick in 2015 by the Bengals, he has 25 career starts at left tackle and right tackle, all with Cincinnati. He hasn’t started a game since 2017, though, and the thought is that Seattle views him as potentially filling the swing tackle backup role and the George Fant big tight end/eligible tackle role. His contract suggests the team at least views him as a legit contender for an active roster spot as he got $500,000 guaranteed with a cap hit of $2.23 million.

Brandon Shell: Shell is the presumed new starter at right tackle after being the primary starter at that spot for the Jets the past three years. He has a $3.475 million cap hit in 2020, now the third-largest of any OL on the team after Brown and Finney.

Chad Wheeler: Wheeler, who spent much of last year on the practice squad, was promoted to the active roster for the Green Bay playoff game. He has 19 career NFL starts at tackle, all with the Giants in 2017 and 2018. Seahawks OL coach Mike Solari was his position coach with the Giants in 2017.