The Seahawks made official Monday what had become widely known Sunday — that they are releasing veteran offensive linemen Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker.

Both were starters when the 2019 season began — Britt at center, where he had started since 2016, and Fluker at right guard, where he had started the past two seasons.

Throw in the loss of starting right tackle Germain Ifedi in free agency, and the Seahawks will have at least three new starters on the offensive line in 2020.

The only holdover starters are left tackle Duane Brown and left guard Mike Iupati, who re-signed last week.

Brown is a fixture at left tackle, and the Seahawks gave Iupati a contract somewhat similar to what he received a year ago, so they don’t seem to be ruling out a return to his starting spot. Iupati’s contract has a $2.5 million salary-cap hit (it was $2.625 million in 2019), but it has just $1 million guaranteed ($2.25 million in 2019).

Still, there will be lots of competition for Iupati’s spot, as well as the other three starting positions.

Seattle still has 17 offensive linemen on its roster (not including any to come who might sign as undrafted free agents), 12 of whom have started at least one NFL game.

The NFL draft and post-draft roster shuffling make it good time for a look at who is where on Seattle’s offensive line. We’ll group each player under the position headings on the Seahawks’ roster.

CENTER

Joey Hunt: Hunt is the only player the Seahawks list solely at center. He started the final eight regular-season games and both postseason games last year at center after Britt was injured. Hunt recently signed his restricted free-agent tender. That puts him under contract for the 2020 season at $2.13 million. But that salary is not guaranteed, meaning he must make the regular-season roster to get it. He could be cut at any time, and Seattle would save that amount against the salary cap.

CENTER/GUARDS

B.J. Finney: Finney signed a two-year deal after playing the past four years with the Steelers. He now has the second-highest 2020 cap number of any Seahawks offensive lineman at $3.5 million. He’s generally considered the front-runner for the starting center job.

Kyle Fuller: Fuller ended last season as Seattle’s third-team center, though he did not play in a game. He got two starts as a rookie with Houston in 2017 at guard and played some snaps as a reserve for Washington in 2018.

Ethan Pocic: The 2017 second-round choice has 16 career starts, mostly at guard, but played just four games last year due to back and core injuries. Pocic also can play tackle and center, and he’ll get one last shot with Seattle this season.

GUARDS

Phil Haynes: A fourth-round selection last season, Haynes saw action only in the postseason, playing 42 snaps at left guard in the playoff defeat against the Packers (which Iupati missed because of a neck injury). Haynes also got a little work at center in practice late last year and figures to get looks at both guard spots.

Mike Iupati: Iupati started 15 games last season before missing the playoffs because of a neck/stinger injury. If healthy he figures to be atop the depth chart at left guard entering camp, though he’ll obviously have to work to keep the spot.

Demetrius Knox: Knox, who played at Ohio State, spent his rookie season a year ago on injured reserve. He started 20 games at Ohio State, and 12 in 2018 at right guard before he was injured.

Damien Lewis: A third-round pick in the just-completed draft, Lewis started all 28 games for Louisiana State the past two seasons at right guard. It’s hard to say a rookie is necessarily the front-runner for a starting spot with so many vets on the roster, but he’ll get every chance to win the right-guard spot that is wide open with the release of Fluker.

Khalil McKenize: Intriguingly, the Seahawks didn’t re-sign McKenzie until last week after he spent last season on Seattle’s practice squad. He was a defensive lineman at Tennessee but was drafted in the sixth round by the Chiefs in 2018 and moved to offense. He signed with Seattle last year. He has not played in an NFL game.

Jordan Roos: Roos has been with the Seahawks, either on the practice squad or the active roster, for the past three years and has played in 14 games, though with just 48 snaps on offense — 47 coming in the 2017 regular-season finale against Arizona at right guard in place of an injured Pocic.

Jordan Simmons: Simmons recently was re-signed to a one-year, $675,000 deal that includes a “split” provision in which he would receive only $425,000 if he ends up on injured reserve, according to ESPN. Simmons spent last season on IR because of a knee injury. But in 2018 he started three games at right guard, including a victory over the Vikings in which Seattle rushed for 214 yards and a defeat against the Rams in which the Seahawks rushed for 273.

Chance Warmack: If there’s a huge wild card in the equation it is Warmack, a first-round selection by Tennessee in 2013 (10th overall). He was the starter at right guard from 2013-15 and has 51 career NFL starts. He took last year off to get healthy after playing just nine games in a reserve for the Eagles in 2018. He signed a one-year deal worth $910,000.

TACKLES

Duane Brown: Brown, 34, has two years left on his contract and is entrenched as the starter at left tackle for 2020. However, in 2021 he has just $2 million in dead money and $11 million in possible cap savings for Seattle, meaning at this point of his career he’s logically a year-to-year proposition.

Jamarco Jones: A fifth-round choice in 2018, Jones started two games last year at right guard for Fluker and one at left tackle for Brown. He started both playoff games at left guard for Iupati. The Seahawks are listing him as a tackle, the position he played at Ohio State, but he seemed to play pretty well at guard and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Cedric Ogbuehi: Ogbuehi is another wild card. The 21st overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Bengals, he has 25 career starts at left tackle and right tackle. He hasn’t started a game since 2017, though, and the thought is that Seattle envisions him filling the swing-tackle backup role and the George Fant big-tight-end/eligible-tackle role. His contract suggests the team views him as a contender for an active roster spot, as he received $500,000 guaranteed with a cap hit of $2.23 million.

Brandon Shell: Shell is the presumed starter at right tackle after being the primary starter at that spot for the Jets the past three years. He has a $3.475 million cap hit in 2020, now the third-largest of any offensive lineman on the team after Brown and Finney.

Chad Wheeler: Wheeler, who spent much of last year on the practice squad, was promoted to the active roster for the Green Bay playoff game. He has 19 career starts at tackle, all with the Giants in 2017 and 2018. Seahawks offensive-line coach Mike Solari was his position coach with the Giants in 2017.