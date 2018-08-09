Seattle's first touchdown of the year came on a drive led by Russell Wilson to open the game. Shaquem Griffin and several young defenders also turned heads despite the defeat to Indianapolis.

The first glimpse of Russell Wilson in 2018 looked pretty much like vintage Russell Wilson of any point from 2012-17 as he easily led the Seahawks down the field in his first — and only — series of Seattle’s preseason opener against the Colts Thursday night at CenturyLink Field.

But you would have expected little else from Wilson, who went 4-5 passing for 43 yards and completed a 12-play 75-yard drive with a nifty 5-yard TD pass to Nick Vannett, escaping the rush to his right, before then taking a seat for the rest of the night.

“It was a perfect start for the offense,” Carroll said, saying the offense “looked strong and right and on point.”

What was more of a curiosity was how the team’s bevy of young players would perform in what was for many their first glimpse of any sort of an NFL experience.

That the Colts rallied to win 19-17, snapping the Seahawks’ six-game preseason winning streak, spoke to the uneven nature of much of what followed Wilson’s cameo as the Seahawks managed just 120 more yards the rest of the game while also committing 12 penalties.

“We kind of lost a little focus in there and all the sudden the penalties went crazy in the second half and kind of marred the chance to win the game,” Carroll said.

Still, the Seahawks had a shot to pull it out after a bizarre touchdown when a bad snap by former Seahawk Mark Glowinski resulted in a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Seattle’s Joey Ivie — who was signed to the team on Monday — with 3:15 left. But the Colts then ran out the clock to put the game away.

Here’s some more of what stood out.

A productive debut for Shaquem Griffin: The fifth-round pick entered the game on defense on the second series at weakside linebacker and was credited with four tackles — two solos and two assists — on four straight plays (a nitpicker might note one came after he was in coverage on a nine-yard gain to convert a third down).

Griffin played throughout the second half and finished with a team-high nine tackles. Since Griffin is backing up an established starter in Wright it’s hard to see him winning a starting job now. But his first game appearance only further confirmed the excitement his training camp play has generated.

“He was all over the field,” Carroll said.

Chris Carson jump-started the running game: You may have heard that the Seahawks want to revive the running game this season and the first series — the only one for the starters — appeared a step in the right direction as Carson had three carries for 18 yards on the drive, one for 12 and another getting two on a fourth-and-one to keep it alive (hat tip to new right guard D.J. Fluker who appeared to have a good clearing block on Carson’s 12-yard).

Carson, who had emerged as the starter last season before being hurt against the Colts in the fourth game of the year, is clearly the team’s starting tailback right now with Thursday’s performance also reiterating that point.

Rasheem Green, Jacob Martin make noise as a rusher: You may also have heard of concerns about the team’s pass rush with prospective starting ends Dion Jordan and Frank Clark continuing to nurse injuries and the status of Jordan particularly problematic as it’s unclear when he will be ready.

It’d go a long way to soothing fears about that if the Seahawks can get production out of rookies Green — a third-round pick out of USC — and Martin (sixth-round from Temple).

And again, early returns showed some promise as Green had sack in the first half and then teamed with Martin on another in the second.

“Rasheem has looked very good in practice and he looks like he has a chance to be a rusher so that was great stuff,” Carroll said of Green, who also was quickly down field to keep the ball alive on the late fumble that turned into a touchdown for Seattle.

Vannett ready to take the next step: Vannett got the start at tight end with Ed Dickson remaining on the Non-Football Injury list, in line to get the biggest role of his three-year Seahawks career.

So far so good as Vannett had not only the touchdown on the first drive but a 15-yard reception on a third-and-16 play that led to Carson’s fourth-down conversion run a snap later.

Vannett also appeared to have a good block on the Penny six-yard run that got the Seahawks to the 5 to set up his own TD reception a play later.

Moore makes a statement: Of all the young receivers on Seattle’s roster trying to get a spot second-year receiver David Moore may have helped himself the most.

Moore, lauded as one of the stars of the offseason program, caught a 28-yard pass from backup QB Austin Davis in the second quarter for what was the Seahawks’ longest gain on a night when there wasn’t a whole lot of offense by the second and third units.

He then had an eight-yard reception in the fourth quarter, though on the next play he couldn’t quite corral a pass from Davis and then was blasted with a helmet-first hit by Shamarko Thomas of the Colts, who was ejected.

The backup QB battle didn’t go much of anywhere: Davis had some nice moments in leading the Seahawks from their own 27 to the Colts’ 5 on Seattle’s second drive of the game, completing his first four passes for 51 yards.

But on first-and-goal from the 5 he lofted a pass in the end zone straight to Nate Hairston of the Colts. He was then sacked on two straight plays on the next drive.

Rookie Alex McGough played the second half and while he completed some passes he also was sacked twice and none of his first nine completions went for longer than 12 yards.

Injuries hit tackle spot hard: In the biggest negative of the night, backup offensive tackles Isaiah Battle and Jamarco Jones each left with injuries.

Battle, who has been the backup right tackle, departed with a knee injury. Carroll said it was a sprained knee and not as severe as it may have looked.

Jones, a rookie from Ohio State who was the third-team left tackle for Thursday’s game but also had seen increasing time at right tackle in practice this week, was carted off with an ankle injury. Carroll said X-rays for a break were negative but said he had suffered a “legit” sprained ankle which could mean some time on the sidelines for Jones.