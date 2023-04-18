Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could hardly have been more frank about what he viewed as Seattle’s biggest need for improvement following the 2022 season.

“We’re going to have to become more dynamic up front,” Carroll said of the team’s defensive line. “We have to. We’ve kind of been in the same mode. We have to get more production out of the guys. They have to be more of a factor.”

And that desire led to what’s been a fairly major reconstruction of the line in the first three-plus months of the offseason.

Out are veterans Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris and L.J. Collier — all released or having signed with other teams — with the status of free agent Poona Ford still uncertain.

In are veteran free agent signees Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, with Jones representing the biggest contract Seattle has given to an external free agent in the Carroll era at three years and just over $51 million.

But the work is hardly done.

As the 2023 NFL draft approaches, Seattle has just four players on its roster listed as either a defensive end or a defensive/nose tackle — the players who would typically fill the three front-line positions in the team’s 3-4 base defense.

As we continue our draft preview series, let’s look at the defensive line.

Defensive line

Projected starters: Ends Jones and Reed; tackle Bryan Mone/Myles Adams.

Backups: No other player at either position currently listed on roster.

Key offseason losses: NT Woods (released), DEs Jefferson, Harris (released — Harris remains unsigned, Jefferson signed with New York Jets); DE Collier (signed with Arizona as free agent); DE/NT Ford (free agent, remains unsigned). Jarrod Hewitt, a member of practice squad last year, was also released.

Overview

It’s worth noting here that we are using the player position descriptions as given by the Seahawks. Obviously, there are a few players listed as outside linebackers, such as Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu, who often fill what are essentially down linemen roles.

So, the listing above is of the ends and tackles Seattle would use in its base 3-4, which it typically employs on first downs and other obvious running downs.

With Jones and Reed in the fold, the big question remains nose tackle.

Mone suffered an ACL injury in December and likely won’t be ready for the start of camp.

Adams proved serviceable as a reserve last season, playing 130 snaps in 10 games.

But the Seahawks have to do more to add to the tackle spot, and specifically in adding a base-down run-stuffing nose tackle.

The Seahawks haven’t ruled out re-signing either Woods, who had a visit with Cleveland but did not sign, or Ford.

Possibly Seattle is waiting to get through the draft and see what it has or has not gotten before making decisions there. Seattle is also thought not having ruled out bringing back Harris.

But the lack of numbers at the three interior DL spots make clear that Seattle plans to attack that position in the draft.

Potential draft fits

Seattle’s needs up front, both in numbers and in improving production, have made the DL the most popular position to mock to the Seahawks with their fifth pick, along with quarterback.

And the big question remains — would Seattle draft Georgia’s Jalen Carter if he is available?

Carter has been one of the more polarizing players in the lead-up to the draft, flashing enough talent that he had been considered for a while as a possibility to be the top pick in the draft before Carolina traded up to likely take QB Bryce Young.

However, a disappointing performance at his pro day and a well-publicized decision to plead no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in an incident in which another car crashed and two were killed have raised questions.

But according to noted NFL writer Peter King of NBC Sports, the consensus around the league is that the Seahawks won’t let Carter pass them by.

“It’s become almost a cliché, how many team officials think the Seahawks will take Carter with the fifth overall pick,” King wrote Monday.

Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also seemed to indicate the Seahawks, who hosted Carter for a visit last Tuesday, wouldn’t pass on him if he’s there.

“I think there’s a very good chance he’ll go in the top five,” Rosenhaus told King.

Carter, who measured 6-3, 323 at his pro day in March, played all over the line in a 3-4 front at Georgia, though mostly between the guard and tackle or over the tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. Seattle would likely try to complement him with more of a traditional run-stuffing nose tackle.

But, Carter appears as if he could play any of the three line spots for the Seahawks, and if he can play to his potential, help fulfill Carroll’s stated goal of becoming more “dynamic” up front.

Carter is far from the only player the Seahawks could look to take with some of their early picks (and for the purposes of this, both Alabama’s Will Anderson and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson are being considered as edge players and will be included in a later look at OLBs/edge players).

Here’s a look at four other interior defensive linemen the Seahawks could consider.

Bryan Bresee, Clemson: Bresee, who measured 6-5 1/2, 298 at the combine, has been a popular player to mock to Seattle at 20th overall and looks like a prototype end in a 3-4. Bresee just turned 21 in October, though, and played just 26 games in three years at Clemson due to injuries, so there may be some question about his readiness for the NFL. But the tangibles are enticing.

Zacch Pickens, South Carolina: Pickens, who measured 6-4, 291 at the combine, reportedly is having an official visit to Seattle this week. Pickens, who appears to be a second day pick who could maybe slip to early third day, fits the mold of an end in Seattle’s 3-4. Interestingly, Lindy’s used Reed as a comparison player in its pre-draft preview, writing “Pickens is a bit bigger and longer with even more upside as a mover” than Reed.

Mazi Smith, Michigan: Smith is one of the most “nose-tackley” players in the draft, measuring 6-3, 323 at the combine. We know the Seahawks like defensive lineman from Michigan, the alma mater of Mone and 2015 second-rounder Frank Clark. Lindy’s described Smith as “freakishly strong.”

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern: Adebawore visited Seattle last week, according to multiple reports. He measured 6-2, 282 at the combine. And while some consider him an edge player, he would appear a good fit for either of Seattle’s end spots, as well. His 4.49 time in the 40 was the fastest ever at the combine for a player weighing more than 280 pounds.

Up next: Linebacker.