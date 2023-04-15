Followers of the Seahawks know the drill well by now when it comes to the team’s receiving corps.

For about a decade Seattle have boasted one of the better 1-2 punches in the NFL — first, with Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin, and then with Lockett and DK Metcalf.

But finding a consistent third receiver has turned into something of a revolving-door proposition, especially in the post-Jermaine Kearse era, with the Seahawks periodically getting some good moments from the likes of Paul Richardson, Jaron Brown, David Moore, and last year, Marquise Goodwin, but never really landing on a long-term fit.

And as another season approaches, who Seattle’s third receiver may be in 2023 is again a question without a ready answer.

To be fair, many teams struggle with the same issue, and there are only so many balls to go around, especially with the likes of Metcalf and Lockett on hand.

Advertising

Seattle also has a pretty highly-paid tight end group to which it will want to throw a lot of passes again this season, as well.

So, a third receiver hardly seems like the team’s biggest problem.

But, Seattle did spend a second-round pick in 2021 — the highest pick it had in that draft — on receiver Dee Eskridge, a seeming acknowledgment it would like to add another consistent threat to its pass-catching corps.

With Eskridge yet to prove he can be that guy, could Seattle again look to take a receiver with one of its 10 picks in the 2023 draft?

Odds are good that they will as they’ve drafted at least one receiver every year of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era other than 2018 and 2012.

As we continue our draft previews, let’s take a closer look at the receiver spot and possible draft options.

Advertising

Wide receiver

Projected starters: Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf.

Backups: Dee Eskridge, Dareke Young, Cade Johnson.

Others on roster: Cody Thompson, Connor Wedington, Easop Winston, Jr.

Key offseason losses: Marquise Goodwin signed with Browns as a free agent.

Overview

Lockett and Metcalf in 2022 again proved as consistent and durable of a 1-2 receiving punch as there is in the NFL Lockett tied Steve Largent for most consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards receiving in team history with four, while Metcalf became just the fifth player in NFL history to have at least 50 receptions, 900 yards and five touchdowns in each of his first four years in the league (though interestingly enough, the second Seahawk, the other being Joey Galloway).

And Lockett has missed just three regular season games since coming to Seattle in 2015 while Metcalf hasn’t missed any.

So, no problem there.

But, it’s worth a reminder that each has hefty contracts — Seattle is spending the ninth-most dollars on receivers of all NFL teams in 2023 mostly due to their contracts. That bumps to fourth in 2024 and second in 2025 of dollars currently committed to receiving corps, according to OvertheCap.com.

Neither has any more fully guaranteed money in their deals. Metcalf’s $13 million base salary for 2024 becomes guaranteed on Feb. 17, 2024.

Advertising

Each may logically play on their current deals through 2024. But their contracts run out following the 2025 season, and Seattle may have decisions to make on the futures of each heading into that year.

That’s more reason to think Seattle could look to take a receiver, someone who could be a third threat now and a possible one or two down the road.

The Seahawks, of course, hoped Eskridge could fill that bill.

But Eskridge has battled injuries and has just 17 receptions in 20 games in two years.

Goodwin was serviceable in 2022 when healthy, with 27 receptions and four TDs. But turning 33 this year meant he was hardly a long-term answer, and he has since signed with Cleveland.

Young got some playing time down the stretch, used at times in fullback roles, and also starring on special teams. But he has some room to grow yet. And Seattle actually gave Johnson — a second-year player who spent most of the season on the practice squad — the third-most snaps at receiver in the final three games, including the playoffs.

That Seattle has done nothing in the offseason other than re-sign some of its own players indicates it expects to add to the position in the draft.

Sponsored

Potential draft fits

This year’s receiver class doesn’t appear to be as good as some others in recent years, with some recent speculation that some teams have as few as one receiver with a first-round grade.

And while Seattle has taken a lot of receivers through the years, it hasn’t taken any in the first round since Koren Robinson at ninth overall in 2001. Galloway is actually the only other WR Seattle has drafted in the first round, at eighth in 1995.

Richardson is the highest-drafted receiver in the Carroll/Schneider era at 45th in 2014, which came after the Seahawks had cut Sidney Rice and let Golden Tate walk in free agency.

But, there’s a first time for everything and maybe Seattle does indeed use one of its first-round picks — specifically 20th as no one seems to think there’s a WR worth taking at five — on a receiver.

Here’s a look at a few options, both at the top and in later rounds.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State: Smith-Njigba has been a popular player to mock to Seattle at 20, which as noted, would make him the third-highest drafted WR in Seahawks history if he were to go at that spot. Smith-Njigba’s calling card is that he was the leading WR for the Buckeyes in 2021 ahead of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, who then each went on to fabulous rookie seasons in the NFL in 2022. Smith-Njigba, though, played just three games a year ago due to injuries, which raised some questions.

Advertising

Jordan Addison, USC: Addison is another often mocked to Seattle at 20, having won the Biletnikoff Award as the best WR in the country in 2021 at Pitt. He then transferred to USC and battled a lingering ankle injury that held down his numbers some. But his versatility means he could easily fill the slot role initially and grow to doing more later.

Zay Flowers, Boston College: At 5-9, 182 pounds, Flowers may be the most slot-receivery receiver of anyone in the draft. He has worked out with Geno Smith — each are natives of the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area. He also had 57 rushes for 345 yards in his BC career and handled some punts. In other words, he projects quite a bit as what Seattle hoped (and may still hope) to get out of Eskridge.

Kayshon Boutte, LSU: Boutte is regarded as maybe the most hit-or-miss receiver in the class, which could make him the perfect choice for Seattle to take a gamble on in the second or third rounds if he lasts that far. He was one of the best freshmen in the country in 2020 when he had a 308-yard game against Ole Miss. But the production of the 5-11, 195-pounder fell off the next two years. Still he’s perceived to be one of the better yards-after-the-catch receivers available — and we all know Seattle could use some (or a lot) of that.

Up next: Tight end.