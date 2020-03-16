Throughout the opening hours of “Free Agency Frenzy’’ on the NFL’s own TV network Monday, Seattle’s Jadeveon Clowney was one of the stars of the show without doing anything.

As the league’s “legal tampering’’ period kicked off and teams began making trades and agreeing to contracts, there wasn’t a lot of hard information about the fate of the Seahawks’ top impending free agent.

But there was a lot of speculation, which was only heightened after the 49ers and Colts pulled off a stunning trade at midday, which had San Francisco sending defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for a first-round draft choice, the 13th overall, in 2020.

The Colts then signed Buckner, who is coming off 19½ sacks over the past two seasons and turns 26 Tuesday, to a new contract worth a reported $21 million a season over five years.

That was immediately viewed as setting a floor for any new deal for Clowney, whom Seattle acquired from Houston last Sept. 1 after the Texans had been unable to sign him to a long-term deal.

Almost as quickly, the NFL Network confirmed that idea, reporting that Clowney wants “top of market’’ money, “higher’’ than that of Buckner and the $21 million Dallas handed out last year to edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

The NFL Network further reported the Jets are among the teams pursuing Clowney while a report from USA Today indicated the Giants — who have been rumored for a while now as a team heavily interested in Clowney — also are “legitimate contenders’’ to sign him.

And a later report from ESPN’s Josina Anderson quoted a source as saying Clowney is in no rush to make a decision, stating it could take “some time, days maybe’’ before he signs anywhere.

That, obviously, reinforced the idea that nothing was close with Seattle and that Clowney intends to hit the market, as has been thought ever since it was confirmed last year that Clowney had asked the Seahawks to agree not to place a franchise tag on him this year as a condition of his contract with the team. The franchise tag deadline passed early Monday morning with Clowney indeed not getting tagged.

And by the end of the afternoon, there seemed to be only more questions about whether the Seahawks might have much chance left of re-signing the player who was their best defensive linemen a year ago, especially if rumors/reports are true that Seattle will not want to get involved in a bidding war for Clowney, and wouldn’t want to get much above the $20 million a year range.

Some of the thinking behind the idea that anything in the $20 million-plus range might knock the Seahawks out on Clowney is how Seattle handled the Frank Clark situation a year ago.

The Seahawks seemed OK with the idea of paying Clark in the $17 million to $18 million range, initially giving him a franchise tag that would have paid him $17.1 million last season.

But when Lawrence got $21 million from the Cowboys and Seattle knew that’s what Clark would want to sign a long-term deal, the Seahawks balked and ended up trading Clark to Kansas City for a first-round choice in 2019 and a second rounder this year.

Clark and Clowney are similar ages (Clowney, who turned 27 last month, is about five months older), with similar playing resumes. Clowney, though, has battled injuries the past few years, including having a core muscle surgery in the offseason to fix an injury that bothered him the last two months of the 2019 season.

And not that it’s ever seemed like something the Seahawks think about all that much, but they don’t have to feel as if they have to re-sign Clowney to save face for the trade last fall because what they gave away wasn’t much — defensive ends Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo (with Mingo having been widely expected not likely to make Seattle roster) and a 2020 third-round choice.

Seattle could figure it would get the third-round pick back as compensation in 2021 should Clowney sign elsewhere, meaning having had Clowney for a year for Martin and Mingo and the $8 million they had to pay him (the Texans agreed to pay the other $7 million).

The Seahawks still are in negotiations with defensive tackle Jarran Reed, one of four members of defensive line last season who can become unrestricted free agents Wednesday.

Reed is thought to be desiring at least $10 million a year and the Seahawks are known to want to keep him, but, as always, without getting too far off of what they see as his value.

All the news came a day after the NFL decided to go ahead with its free agent period despite the novel coronavirus outbreak that is causing disruption to much of American life.

A report from Pro Football Talk stated one complication created by the crisis is that some NFL teams are attempting to defer the paying of signing bonuses later than usual due to the current stock market turndown and attendant economic uncertainty. That’s the kind of thing that could come into play for particularly big-ticket free agents such as Clowney.

The defensive line and pass rush already had been a major issue for Seattle to address this offseason as the Seahawks had just 28 sacks last season even with the addition of Clowney, who had three in 13 games but also had 13 quarterback hits.

But the team has sent a strong signal that one way or the other, it will sign some pass-rushers this spring.

Monday, whether one of those will be Clowney seemed more unclear than ever.