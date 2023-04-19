A team’s approach to the NFL draft is often said to be as much about the future as the present.

In other words, drafting not just for the season upcoming but for two, three or four years down the road.

What the Seahawks do — or don’t do — at the safety position next week could be a test of how Seattle views that philosophy.

The Seahawks don’t have any immediate needs at safety, with Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Julian Love under contract for a combined cap hit of just over $40 million. That’s more than $10 million more than any other NFL team is spending on safeties in 2023.

But neither Diggs nor Adams — who each have cap hits of just over $18 million in 2023 — has any guaranteed money left in their contracts beyond this season (Diggs’ deal goes through 2024 and Adams’ 2025).

And that means the Seahawks could walk away from one or both after the 2023 season and create some significant cap room in 2024 — $11 million in the case of Diggs, and $9.3 million in the case of Adams.

Not that the Seahawks would be focusing on any of that now. But with the cap the way it is, teams have no choice but to always be looking ahead and keeping options open.

So, while a safety might be near the bottom of position groups Seattle needs to address for 2023, adding a safety for depth for the present — and one who could maybe provide some flexibility for moves in the future — could well be on the team’s to-do list in this year’s draft.

As we continue our draft preview series, let’s look at the safety position.

Safety

Projected starters: Free safety Quandre Diggs, strong safety Jamal Adams/Julian Love.

Backups: Joey Blount.

Key offseason losses: Ryan Neal (signed with Tampa Bay), Johnathan Abram (signed with Saints).

Overview

The wild-card in all of Seattle’s planning at safety, of course, is the health of Adams.

He suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury in last season’s opening game against Denver and remains in recovery mode. The Seahawks, though, remain optimistic he’ll be ready for training camp.

But the signing of Love was in part insurance in case Adams isn’t back.

Seattle also simply felt Love was an upgrade in third safety.

That’s a role that had been held by Neal, who the Seahawks had initially given a restricted free agent tender. But they withdrew it after signing Love.

The tender would have paid Neal $2.6 million. The Seahawks left the door open for Neal to return anyway, but he instead then signed with Tampa Bay for $1.2 million.

If Adams is healthy, the Seahawks envision using Love in other ways similar to how they found ways to get Neal on the field, notably in three-safety packages. In those sets, Love likely plays deep and Adams lines up as essentially a linebacker, a scheme the Seahawks planned to use a lot last year before Adams was injured. Love also has experience as a nickel and maybe could be used there.

The one sure thing is Diggs returning for a fourth straight year as the free safety.

But while the Seahawks are exceedingly top-heavy at safety with Adams, Diggs and Love there is little else with Blount — who made the team as an undrafted free agent last season but saw action only on special teams — the only other safety under contract.

The team likes the potential of Blount, though, one reason Seattle may have been willing to let Neal get away.

Potential draft fits

Before free agency and the signing of Love, more than a few mock drafts had Seattle taking Alabama safety Brian Branch — generally considered the best safety available — at number 20.

That doesn’t seem likely now — it’s worth remembering Love is just 25 and could be a long-term fixture in Seattle.

But while this isn’t regarded as the greatest safety draft class ever, there are some players in the middle and later rounds who could entice the Seahawks.

Here are four possibilities:

J.L. Skinner, Boise State: Skinner may be the most physically imposing safety in the draft, measuring 6-4, 209 pounds at the combine. And may be no surprise, but he said one of the most physically imposing safeties in NFL history — former Seahawk Kam Chancellor — was one of the players he looked up to growing up and remains a player he models his game after. Skinner played all over Boise State’s secondary, the kind of back-end versatility the Seahawks seem to be favoring more than ever. Skinner appears most likely an early day three pick.

Jammie Robinson, Florida State: The 5-11, 191-pounder reportedly had a top 30 visit with the Seahawks and is generally considered as a possible day two pick. Pro Football Focus called him “arguably the most complete safety in the class,’’ also writing: “He’s an easy projection to the NFL with how many hats he’s worn in his career. Across four seasons as a starter, Robinson played 633 snaps in the box, 759 deep and 1,348 from the slot.’’

Jordan Howden, Minnesota: The 6-foot, 203-pounder is another who took a reported top 30 visit to the VMAC. He’s regarded as a day three pick, or even possibly a UDFA. But that may be the way Seattle goes to fill out its safety depth. Howden started 49 games at Minnesota, so he’s well-tested.

Jartavius “Quan’’ Martin, Illinois: Martin is another who took a reported top 30 visit to the VMAC — yep, the Seahawks have been at least looking at some safeties to fill out the depth. The 5-11, 194-pounder saw most of his snaps in the slot in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus, which called him “one of the most reliable slot defenders in the country.’’ PFF also rated him as one of the surest tacklers in college football with seven missed tackles in 129 attempts the past two years.

Up next: Cornerback.