While there was lots of activity around the NFL trade deadline Tuesday — 10 deals overall, twice as many as any other year in the past decade — none of it involved the Seahawks.

Seattle famously made trades at or near the trade deadline in 2019 for safety Quandre Diggs and 2020 for defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

But the Seahawks sat it out this year, with little salary cap available to make major moves and also appearing to like the way things are headed on the heels of a three-game winning streak that has them at 5-3 and leading the NFC West.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday following Sunday’s 27-13 win over the New York Giants, who came into the day with a record of 6-1, the second-best in the NFL. “We’ve had a few weeks of success here that we are building on, and it’s been obviously different than it was in the first five weeks. I think you can see the change and we can feel it, so it’s happening. We have to just keep building and find ways to keep improving and minimize the mistakes. We are going in a good direction, so we have to keep it rolling.”

Seattle has just $3.4 million in salary cap space, most of which it needs to get through the season to pay for things such as possible injured reserve players and practice squad elevations — and maybe signing Bruce Irvin to the 53-man roster in a week. Seattle waived cornerback Sidney Jones IV following the trade deadline, which opens a spot for Irvin if the team wants to put him on the 53-man roster this week as well as some cap space to make it work.

Irvin, who turned 35 on Tuesday, played 47 snaps as a rush end/outside linebacker in Sunday’s game, and the Seahawks likely view him as the addition at that spot it needed heading into the stretch drive.

Irvin, signed to the practice squad three weeks ago, can only be elevated off the practice squad one more time before he has to go on the 53 and get a full salary every week — Irvin would have to count for a prorated share of at least $1.12 million the rest of the way once on the 53.

Irvin played most of Sunday’s game after the first series when Darrell Taylor couldn’t go any longer while dealing with a hip injury. Carroll said Monday he was surprised Irvin — Seattle’s first-round pick in 2012 — was able to play as much as he did after not having been on an NFL roster since last January before signing with Seattle’s practice squad on Oct. 12.

“No, I didn’t think that was going to happen,” Carroll said, “It was an accomplishment to get him to play, but it is a statement about his preparation and just his ability and athleticism to be able to hold on. He looked great. He really could have had an enormous game, it was right within his hands. He could have had a couple of sacks and the big play that he made in the backfield (tackling New York’s Saquon Barkley for an 8-yard loss). It was a great showing.”

But in not making any major moves, the Seahawks stayed in line with most of the rest of the NFC West. While the Rams were rumored to have been aggressively pursuing the likes of Carolina rush end Brian Burns, the defending Super Bowl champs ultimately made no major moves. The Arizona Cardinals acquired receiver Robbie Anderson from Carolina last week following its loss to the Seahawks but otherwise made no other major moves.

The one team in the NFC West that did make an unquestionably significant move did so two weeks ago — the 49ers acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey.

“That’s a big-time trade,” Carroll said at the time. “A big-time commitment to go after him. He’s a great player, so that makes them better.”

McCaffrey made a significant impact Sunday, throwing, passing and rushing for a TD in a 31-14 win over the Rams, and his addition will undoubtedly play a major role in the race for the NFC West title.

And the Seahawks will have to deal with McCaffrey in a Thursday night game on Dec. 15 against the 49ers at Lumen Field that suddenly looms far more important than anyone could have imagined two months ago. The 49ers already hold a win over the Seahawks, 27-7, in Week 2, making the December game that much more important for Seattle to win the NFC West.

For now, Seattle seems content to go with the roster it has to get to that point, and beyond.

Seahawks add Laquon Treadwell, release J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Seahawks did make one addition to its roster Tuesday. signing veteran receiver Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad while releasing J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to make room.

Treadwell, 27, was the 23rd overall pick of the 2016 draft by the Vikings out of Ole Miss — a year before DK Metcalf arrived there — and after playing four years with Minnesota, has also seen time with Atlanta and Jacksonville. He was released by the Jaguars before the roster cutdown to 53 in August and had since been on the practice squads of the Patriots and Cardinals — the team Seattle plays Sunday in Arizona. Treadwell was released by Arizona off its practice squad on Wednesday.

Treadwell has 104 receptions for 1,184 yards in 70 career NFL games, including a 58-yard touchdown catch against Seattle at Lumen Field in 2019.

Arcega-Whiteside, who was an All-Pac-12 player at Stanford in 2018, was a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2019, famously taken seven spots before Metcalf. But he failed to stick with the Eagles and was traded to Seattle in August for safety Ugo Amadi.

Seattle waived him at the cutdown to 53 in August. He went unclaimed and was re-signed to the practice squad.

Arcega-Whiteside did not appear in any games for Seattle, and when the Seahawks needed an extra receiver for depth Sunday, they elevated Cade Johnson off the practice squad instead.