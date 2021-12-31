In the never-ending quest to solve the Seahawks’ third-down issues in 2021, we’ve at least finally arrived at the crux of the problem — third-and-four.

As has been documented often, the Seahawks have been one of the worst teams on third down all year.

In fact, after going 3-10 against the Bears Sunday, they are again the worst team in the NFL in third-down conversion rate at 33.7%, hitting on 57 of 169. That followed a 3-11 outing against the Rams the previous Tuesday.

The Seahawks had crept up to 30th after converting 12-28 in wins over the 49ers and Texans.

Curiously, the Seahawks aren’t too far off the league average of third-down conversions of 40.1% when considering third downs of one-to-three yards, and five yards or longer.

On those downs, Seattle is 56 of 152 (36.8%). While not great, the conversion rate is actually almost on par with what the 2013 Super Bowl team was overall on third down (37.3%).

But on third and four?

Seattle is just 1-17, 5.9%, worse than they are on third downs of 11 yards or longer — 2-22 (6.3%).

Seattle’s other third-down conversion rates all follow a pretty logical pattern — the Seahawks are 16-21 (76%) on third-and-one, for instance (that’s actually better than the 2013 team, which was just 13-24 on third-and-one for the season, 54.2%).

And they are 46% or better on third downs of two, three, five or six yards, and a fairly logical 7-28 on third downs of nine or 10 yards.

But Seattle has somehow converted just one third-and-four all season — a seven-yard pass from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett against New Orleans.

Seattle has run it just one time on third-and-four — a loss of two yards by Rashaad Penny against Jacksonville. Smith was 3-3 on third and four, the other two for less than the yards needed, as well as getting sacked once.

Wilson, meanwhile, is 1-11 on third-and-four plays this season, the only completion for two yards. The incompletions include an interception — maybe fittingly, the play against the 49ers where Gerald Everett appeared ready to score a touchdown before bobbling the ball into the hands of a San Francisco player for an interception. He’s also been sacked once (which we’ll get to in a minute).

This is not some long-running problem — Seattle was better than 50% on third-and-fours combined the last four years at 33-62, and 8-17 last season.

So what gives?

The most logical answer is it’s just sort of a weird statistical fluke that mostly highlights that Seattle hasn’t been a great third-down team this season, though the fact Seattle called passes on 16 of the 17 third-and-fours it has faced this season could maybe be an indicator that opponents have picked up on of some sort.

But fluke or not, it was two third-and-fours that made all the difference last Sunday against the Bears.

The first came on Seattle’s first drive of the third quarter, with the Seahawks ahead 17-7, having stopped the Bears on their first drive of the second half.

Seattle had it at the Bears 43, and a conversion — if not a sizable gain — seemed in the offing when DK Metcalf broke open in the flat. Instead, Wilson’s pass sailed high and incomplete.

“I missed the throw,’’ Wilson said Thursday. “That would have been great for us.’’

There’s no other explanation for that specific third-down failure than that. And had Seattle gotten it, that would have been 40% for the game right there, right at the league average.

The other third-and-four was maybe even more pivotal —- a play from the Chicago 8 with just under eight minutes left. The play was a three-step drop, and as offensive coordinator Shane Waldron described it Thursday, the first option was DK Metcalf split wide right, then Gerald Everett in the slot to the right and then DeeJay Dallas over the middle.

But Wilson decided none were open, tried to wait for Tyler Lockett to get open in the end zone to the left and ended up taking a sack for a loss of 13 yards — the second sack for a loss of 13 yards on a third-and-four for Seattle this year.

That turned a potential 26-yard field goal by Jason Myers into a 39-yarder that he missed, leaving the score at 24-17.

It may be easy to forget the Seahawks stopped the Bears on an ensuing fourth down and got the ball back all the way to Chicago’s 28 on the next drive before a holding penalty moved Seattle back and forced a punt. The Bears then drove for the winning TD.

Still, that third-and-four failure resonated, not that fans watching at home knew it was a third-and-four in the moment.

The play on which Wilson was sacked was actually listed as third-and-five on the FOX Sports TV graphic.

And maybe that’s what doomed it to failure is that it was, in fact, officially a third-and-four.

Bad omen or not, the third-and-four failures Sunday were mostly just indicative of a year when the Seahawks just haven’t made enough plays at the key times when they’ve really had to.

“I think it really goes hand-in-hand with what we want to see from our offense as a whole,’’ Waldron said this week of the third-down failures. “That crisp, clean execution throughout four quarters of football games.”

Never more so than on third and four.