The Seahawks in round one of the NFL draft appeared to stick pretty rigidly to their board and taking the proverbial “best player available.’’

But as general manager John Schneider also said, the team recognizes it needs help on the defensive line.

And as the draft progresses with rounds two and three Friday beginning at 4 p.m., Seattle may be more apt to try to find the best player available that also fills some of their more obvious needs.

And not that they didn’t in round one — adding a receiver was obvious, and getting a potentially premium talent at cornerback could help take the secondary to another level.

But, it may now be time to get some guys who “put their hand in the ground.’’ Or, at least line up closer to the ball.

So let’s look at a few players who might be available at 37 and 52 and might be Seattle targets.

Quarterbacks Will Levis, Kentucky/Hendon Hooker, Tennessee: So could Seattle still consider a quarterback? The way the QBs fell — with three going in the first round before the Seahawks picked — led some to wonder if Seattle might have been tempted by one of the top three but didn’t view any of the others as first-round talents. That no one else did, either, became evident Thursday when Levis surprisingly fell out of the first round, as did Hooker, who some thought might go in the first round as well. Levis may be gone by the time 37 rolls around and maybe Hooker, as well. But Seattle also has some capital to trade up if it wanted. Of course, this all assumes the Seahawks really do want to add substantially to the QB room with Geno Smith under contract — though, only really guaranteed for one year — along with Drew Lock. We should find out early Friday if Seattle really is interested in a QB.

Defensive line Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern: There are four or five defensive tackles who could be fits for Seattle here — another is Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton. But the 6-2, 282-poind Adebaware has been mocked by more than a few to the Seahawks for their obvious need as well as his having been one of the combine standouts — his 4.54 40 was the fastest run by an interior defensive lineman since at least 1999. His size and speed have led some to question his best positional fit — on the edge or inside. He did a lot of both in college, and if he puts on any weight at all, his future might mostly be inside. But his tangibles alone could be worth the gamble. The 6-4, 309-pound Benton more fits the prototypical build of a nose tackle and could be a good match here, as well. Seattle needs a lot of all kinds of interior defensive linemen with just four currently on the roster, though only three sure to be healthy to start the year with the status of Bryan Mone still in question (the others are Jarran Reed, Dre’Mont Jones and Myles Adams).

Linebacker Drew Sanders, Arkansas: True, Seattle brought back Bobby Wagner and signed free agent Devin Bush to fill out the linebacker start — and likely be the starters inside to begin the season if Jordyn Brooks isn’t ready. But none of the three is under contract beyond 2023, and Seattle needs depth regardless. The 6-4, 235-pound Sanders, who began his career at Alabama, is viewed as being able to play both off the ball (meaning, at the middle or weakside spots) or as an edge rusher. That give Seattle a lot of options in how to use him early on — and the past year has seemed to indicate the Seahawks valuing versatility in their defensive players more than ever. Washington State’s Daiyan Henley could also get a long look by Seattle.

Center John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota: All of the top center prospects remain but three could go pretty quickly on Friday — Schmitz, Joe Tippmann of Wisconsin and Luke Wypler of Ohio State. It’ll be interesting to see in what order they go, but the conventional wisdom has been that the 6-3, 301 pound Schmitz is most likely to be the first off the board, in part due to his perceived readiness to play immediately — he’s 24 and was a four-year college starter. Seattle signed free agent Evan Brown to play center, but the Seahawks have only one other on the roster in Joey Hunt, and neither is under contract beyond this year.

Tight end Michael Mayer, Notre Dame: In what was a little bit of a surprise, only one tight end was taken in the first round — Dalton Kincaid of Utah at 25 to the Buffalo Bills. Mayer — the renowned “Baby Gronk,’’ a nickname given to him by Notre Dame teammates — was often mocked as a possible mid first-rounder. And if the Seahawks are still firmly in best-player-available mode he could be hard to pass up after catching 138 passes for 16 touchdowns his final two college seasons. And tight end is another spot where the future is uncertain with only Will Dissly under contract beyond 2023 (and his contract written in a way the Seahawks could get out of it after this season). Darnell Washington of Georgia and Luke Musgrave of Oregon State could also be tempting.

Edge B.J. Ojulari, LSU: Seven edge rushers went off the board in the first round, the most of any position. But there are still a few to choose from including Ojulari, another who had seen his name in the first round in more than a few mocks. At 6-2, 248 he’s viewed by some as needing a bit more weight. Conversely, that’s almost the same size as Uchenna Nwosu — listed by Seattle at 6-2, 251. Ojulari could play a similar role in Seattle’s defense.