Seattle has 14 unrestricted free agents who can begin signing with other teams by March 13 if they have not re-signed with the Seahawks.

As the Seahawks now head into the offseason, one of the biggest questions is which of their 14 unrestricted free agents the team will be able to retain.

Here is a look at all of the team’s unrestricted free agents as well as a list of restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

Unrestricted free agents are players whose contracts expire when the new league year begins on March 13. Players can re-sign with their own teams at any time before then.

Restricted free agents are players whom a team can retain with a qualifying offer, which would also allow the team to get a draft pick as compensation if the player signs with another team.

Exclusive rights free agents are those whom a team can retain simply by making a qualifying offer.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (listed alphabetically)

Safety Maurice Alexander: Didn’t play any snaps on defense this season in regular season, but saw 133 on special teams. Seahawks may look for some younger options to bolster secondary.

Defensive end Frank Clark: Coach Pete Carroll has already said the Seahawks will do what it takes to keep Clark. That could mean putting the franchise tag on him for this season. The franchise tag period begins Feb. 19 and ends March 5. The Seahawks could still negotiate with Clark after putting a tag on him but the tag would assure he is under contract with Seahawks in 2019.

Cornerback Justin Coleman: Coleman had a serviceable season as the team’s primary nickelback. But after being retained as a restricted free agent last year he might want to test the market unless Seattle gets him re-signed first.

Running back Mike Davis: Was Seattle’s highest-paid running back this year at $1.35 million. He tested the market last season before re-signing and may do so again. Has been valuable but Seattle has some depth at tailback and might think it can find some cheaper options for competition. Much could depend on what Seattle thinks it might realistically be able to get out of C.J. Prosise, who will be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2019.

Guard D.J. Fluker: Fluker has said often he hopes to stay with Seahawks. But he’s probably going to want more than a one-year deal paying him $1.4 million and Seahawks may have to weigh that against his durability — he played 10 games this season and nine in 2017 with Giants.

Quarterback Brett Hundley: Seahawks gave up a sixth-round pick in 2019 for him and then he never played a down. But he fits Seattle’s style and now has a year practicing the system under his belt, and is only 25, so you’d think Seattle will want to keep him around.

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski: He had an erratic year at age 40 and also suffered a hamstring injury in the playoff game. Seattle figures to want to try some younger options and find a kicker who can be part of its long-range future.

Defensive end Dion Jordan: Jordan might have been one of the bigger disappointments this season after being retained via a restricted free agent tender that paid him $1.9 million. Seattle may still be enamored by his potential but also might not want to pay that much after Jordan battled injuries all season to make just 1.5 sacks.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks: One of the big wildcards of the offseason. Kendricks will reportedly be sentenced on Jan. 24. If the sentence is short enough that he’s going to be available for the 2019 season then it’s expected he will re-sign with the Seahawks and that could impact other decisions Seattle makes at linebacker.

Defensive tackle Shamar Stephen: Serviceable enough in his first season with Seahawks and he’ll be 28 next season, so still in his prime. Seattle has shown little reluctance to turnover the defensive tackle spots, though, and Seahawks could look to bring in some new bodies up front.

Guard J.R. Sweezy: Like Fluker, revived career on a one-year deal and now could be looking for something more substantial. But he also seems a perfect fit for what Seattle does so you’d think there’s a good chance he stays around.

Safety Earl Thomas: The forgotten man. Widely expected to hit free agency — if Seattle had wanted to do the kind of deal Thomas wants the Seahawks would have done it a long time ago and avoided all that happened this season.

Cornerback Neiko Thorpe: Special teams captain played just 29 snaps on defense this year and Seattle could look to some younger, cheaper options to add depth in the secondary.

Linebacker K.J. Wright: One of the biggest mysteries is what happens with Wright. He showed Saturday how well he can still play and what he means to the team. But the Seahawks have also made an obvious shift in how they handle veterans over the past year, more willing than ever to move on from aging players and not wanting to pay for a player has done in the past. Seattle could let Wright hit the market and see what kind of offers he gets and then try to match or better those, as happened with Jermaine Kearse a few years ago.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

DE Ricky Ali’fua: On injured reserve all season after training camp injury. Hard to know if team wants him back.

DE Branden Jackson: Played 258 snaps in rotational role in nine games this season. Also just 26, so Seattle may want him back.

RB J.D. McKissic: Could be viewed as the replacement for Davis, saving Seattle a little money.

OL Joey Hunt: A trusted reserve who played well in his one start at center this year against Dallas. Would seem likely to return.

CB Kalan Reed: Didn’t play a snap this season after being activated from practice squad Nov. 6. But Seattle does like corners who have some knowledge of their way of doing things.

DE Quinton Jefferson: Revived his career in third year in NFL — his 558 snaps were third-most of any Seattle defensive lineman after Clark and Jarran Reed. Would seem a priority to retain.

CB Akeem King: Showed some flashes in some late-season playing time and looks like a player Seattle would like back especially if Coleman gets away.

OL George Fant: Undoubtedly part of team’s offensive line future.

FB Tre Madden: Played 86 snaps in 14 games while battling a couple of injuries. Seattle might look for other fullback options in 2019.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS: Linebacker Austin Calitro, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, safety T.J. Green, safety Shalom Luani, receiver David Moore, safety T.J. Mutcherson, tackle Elijah Nkansah, snapper Tyler Ott, offensive lineman Jordan Simmons.

SOURCE: Overthecap.com and other published reports of player contracts.