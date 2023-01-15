With the Seahawks’ 2022 season over the work moves quickly to building the roster for 2023.

The Seahawks have 36 players under contract for 2023 and beyond, but that leaves a lot of holes to fill on their 90-man offseason roster as they have 26 players who can now be unrestricted free agents as well as a handful of restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

Here’s a look.

Unrestricted free agents

So-called UFAs are players whose contracts officially expire when the new league year begins on March 15 and at that moment are free to sign with any other team.

QB Geno Smith: Smith said after Saturday’s game he wants to finish his career in Seattle and coach Pete Carroll said “I hope so” when asked if he thinks Smith will be back in 2023. So it sounds like now it’s just working out the details.

DL Poona Ford: Ford had the highest cap hit on the team in 2022 at $10.075 million. But after what felt like a quieter year, he might not command as much.

RB Rashaad Penny: Another devastating injury for Penny in October leaves his Seattle future unclear.

S Johnathan Abram: A late-season waiver wire claim, the former first-round pick of the Raiders may have done enough to warrant sticking around.

C Austin Blythe: Blythe was solid in his first year with the Seahawks playing on a $4 million deal. But Seattle could look to upgrade the interior offensive line.

K Jason Myers: Seattle undoubtedly wants the Pro Bowler back but he might want a raise from the $3.8 million average per year he had been playing on.

DL L.J. Collier: Seattle’s first-round pick in 2019 hasn’t panned out, and the Seahawks might move on.

G Phil Haynes: Haynes split time at right guard with Gabe Jackson all year. Jackson could be a cap casualty, which might make it a priority to re-sign Haynes.

LB/FB Nick Bellore: Popular special teamer will be 34 next season but might still have a role in Seattle.

QB Drew Lock: Seahawks say they want to retain Lock. But it’ll be interesting to see if Lock decides to test the market and see if there’s an opportunity for better playing time somewhere else, if Smith is re-signed, after not playing a snap all season. Lock has now played just six games in two years and at age 26, might not to consign himself to backup status yet again.

CB Artie Burns: Veteran was a starter in training camp before being injured. Ended up playing only 16 snaps all season and Seahawks might look to younger players to cornerback depth.

WR Marquise Goodwin: Goodwin had some good moments when healthy, but missed four games due to injury. Still, seems like a player Seattle might want back.

OL Kyle Fuller: Fuller, a backup at guard and center, played just 51 snaps in his fourth season with the Seahawks, and Seattle might want to add some competition to its interior offensive line.

LB Cody Barton: Started all 17 games this season and seemed to grow into his expanded role as the season wore on. But with Jordyn Brooks suffering an ACL injury Jan. 1, Seahawks could look to make some additions at linebacker, and it’ll be interesting to see if Barton fits in to that.

DB Teez Tabor: In-season pickup added depth in the secondary and made one start at safety. Versatility might keep him around.

RB Travis Homer: Homer again battled injuries, limited to 10 games, and Seahawks might look elsewhere for the depth spots at running back.

LB Ben Burr-Kirven: Former UW standout spent the season on the physically unable to perform list while continuing to rehab a knee injury suffered in the preseason in 2021, and it’s unclear what his future holds.

OLB Darryl Johnson: Seahawks were impressed with the play of Johnson after claiming him off waivers before he suffered a foot injury against Detroit. Might have done enough to stick around.

CB Justin Coleman: Signed last March with the thought he’d be the starting nickel corner, he instead saw rookie Coby Bryant take over that role and played just 60 snaps this season.

OLB Bruce Irvin: The 35-year-old said he isn’t ruling out continuing to play. But Seahawks also are undoubtedly going to look to make some major additions to its edge rushing group via the draft and free agency.

Snapper Tyler Ott: Ott missed the entire season with a shoulder injury and was replaced by Carson Tinker, also a free agent.

Snapper Carson Tinker: Well, Seattle needs a snapper, so at least one of Tinker and Ott figures to be back.

S Josh Jones: Took over starting safety role in place of injured Jamal Adams in season opener but then lost it when Ryan Neal got healthy. He suffered a hamstring injury against Rams in December that ended his season.

WR Laquon Treadwell: Late-season signee played the third WR role for two games against Kansas City and the Jets in place of Goodwin but then lost it to Cade Johnson. Upgrading the WR depth seems a priority for the offseason.

CB Xavier Crawford: Played 60 snaps on special teams and none on defense.

LB Cullen Gillaspia: Had become a core special teams player before suffering knee injury against Arizona Nov. 6. Health obviously could dictate if he returns.

Restricted free agents

Seattle has three RFAs, who are players teams can retain by offering them a tender, which then means the team can match any offer a player receives or get draft pick compensation if the player signs elsewhere.

S Ryan Neal: Neal is the biggest priority of the three players on this list and Seattle might look to sign him to a conventional, multiyear deal instead of just the RFA tender.

LB Tanner Muse: Solid special teamer showed some promise in two starts at weakside linebacker and would seem a player Seahawks would want back.

WR Penny Hart: Hart played just 34 offensive snaps this season and played just nine games overall in his fourth season with the team.

Exclusive rights free agents

So-called ERFAs can be retained if the team simply gives them a qualifying offer.

Seattle’s ERFAs include RB Godwin Igwebuike, LB Jon Rhattigan, DL Myles Adams, CB Michael Jackson and WR Cody Thompson.

Sources for contract information: OvertheCap.com and Spotrac.com.