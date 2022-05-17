As much as NFL news ever slows down, this is the time of year when it does.

With the draft over and the first few phases of free agency having passed, teams now have full rosters as they head into the heart of their offseason programs.

That doesn’t mean rosters can’t still change — 19 of NFL.com’s top 100 free agents remain unsigned, and many of them figure to eventually find homes.

But major free agent signings at this point may wait until training camp when teams have a clearer idea of what holes they need to fill — or when roster spots become open due to injuries and other factors.

Which makes it a good time to review what the Seahawks did in free agency, and what there still may be to do down the road, all in a handy question-and-answer format.

How many free agents did the Seahawks sign from other teams?

Seattle signed six who became unrestricted free agents in March, five who play defense — cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Artie Burns, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and inside linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe. Nwosu and Jefferson each signed two-year deals that put them among the top 17 on the team in cap hit this season (Nwosu seventh at $6.295 million, Jefferson 17th at $3.515 million) with the other three getting one-year deals. Seattle also signed one offensive player, center Austin Blythe, to a one-year deal with a $4 million cap hit that ranks 15th on the team.

But the overall spending pales in comparison to what Seattle spent on some of its own players, making it another year when the Seahawks focused more in free agency on rewarding some of their own players (with the caveat that the Seahawks also had already made three significant additions via the Russell Wilson trade in QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DL Shelby Harris).

Which of their own FAs did Seattle re-sign?

Of the 15 players who became unrestricted free agents in March, Seattle has re-signed six — safety Quandre Diggs, tight end Will Dissly, cornerback Sidney Jones, defensive tackle Al Woods, running back Rashaad Penny and quarterback Geno Smith.

Each carries cap hits this year of $3.46 million or more to rank among the top 19 for the team this season, led by Diggs ($5.8 million, ninth), Penny ($5.47 million, 10th) and Dissly ($4.59 million, 11th).

Which of their free agents signed elsewhere?

Of the 15 players who became UFAs in March, five signed elsewhere — OLs Ethan Pocic (Browns) and Jamarco Jones (Titans), TE Gerald Everett (Chargers), CB D.J. Reed (Jets) and DL Rasheem Green (Texans).

Several other players were released and became street free agents, notably LB Bobby Wagner (signed with Rams) and DLs Kerry Hyder (49ers), Carlos Dunlap (unsigned) and Benson Mayowa (unsigned). That distinction is relevant since it is only UFAs who count toward the compensatory draft pick calculation.

The comp pick deadline is now passed, and the Seahawks are not in line to get any in 2023, according to OvertheCap.com, with their outside FA signings who qualified under the formula canceling out those they lost.

Which of Seattle’s UFAs remain unsigned?

Four — offensive linemen Duane Brown and Brandon Shell, running back Alex Collins and defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.

Given what Seattle did in the draft/free agency to fill those positions, none figure to be back now — or at least, not unless something happens down the road to create a need.

Brown is the second-highest rated player on NFL.com’s list of the top 100 free agents who remains unsigned, at 14th overall, behind only receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered an ACL injury in the Super Bowl.

And as noted, Dunlap and Mayowa, each technically street free agents, also remain unsigned.

Where does Seattle rank in free agent spending?

Due in large part to their own re-signings of Diggs, Penny and Dissly, the Seahawks rank in the top half of the NFL in free agent spending this year by the most common metrics.

Via OvertheCap.com, Seattle’s total spending in free agent this offseason of $124.170 million is 15th, its total guarantees of $55.145 million is 16th, and its average salary per year per player free agent spending of $4.528 million is eighth.

What’s Seattle’s cap situation now?

The free agent spending, acquisitions in the Wilson trade (which essentially equaled what Seattle gained from dealing Wilson) and the draft used up much of the team’s cap space.

As of Tuesday, the Seahawks are listed with an effective cap space of $6.39 million by OTC, 16th in the NFL. That, though, will increase by $5.1 million when Dunlap’s contract officially goes off the books on June 2, to roughly $11.5 million, which as of today would be eighth in the NFL, meaning Seattle has some flexibility for moves down the road. Some of that, though, could also be used as part of an extension for receiver DK Metcalf.

Are there any free agents worth pursuing?

Of the top names left, many are either players getting up in age (such as Brown) or coming off injuries (such as Beckham).

The biggest name left who doesn’t fit either category is cornerback James Bradberry. But he’s going to command a significant salary — Spotrac estimates his value at $12 million a year — and the Seahawks seem committed to the young players they have at corner.

Bradberry is currently third on NFL.com’s list of top remaining FAs behind Beckham and Brown. Fourth? Jadeveon Clowney, who for the third straight year will have gone at least a month past the opening of the signing period before signing with anyone.

A few other veterans who remain available include receivers T.Y. Hilton, Will Fuller and Julio Jones; linebackers Anthony Barr and Justin Houston; defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and cornerbacks Kevin King, Xavier Rhodes and Chris Harris.