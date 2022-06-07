RENTON — That receiver DK Metcalf isn’t attending as he continues angling for a new contract and that safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs were both back, each saying afterward they anticipated being full-go when training camp begins in late July, served as the big news of the first day of the Seahawks’ three-day mandatory minicamp.

But that wasn’t all that occurred.

Here’s more of what we learned, including continued uncertainty about the status of running back Chris Carson, some changes to the offensive line rotation, and more.

CARSON UNSEEN AS FUTURE REMAINS UNCLEAR

All but three players on the roster were present for Tuesday’s workout — Metcalf, Carson and tight end Will Dissly.

Metcalf, as noted, has a contract issue. Dissly was given an excused absence due to an illness.

As for Carson, he remains unseen as he continues to rehab from neck surgery late last season after playing just the first four games of the year.

Coach Pete Carroll said on the first day of OTAs on May 23 that Carson was expected in town that week and the team could have more information on him soon. Carroll has not talked to the media since and there has been nothing more reported on his status.

Carroll said several times earlier this year that the team would not likely know if Carson could play in 2022 until training camp and pads go on.

Carson’s good friend and teammate, Rashaad Penny, said he still talks regularly to Carson but said he couldn’t say if he knew if he would play this season.

Asked if Carson remains hopeful of playing this season Penny said: “Yeah, pretty much. Probably don’t know about that, but knowing him, he’ll probably come back and play.”

But without Carson, it’s left to Penny to lead the running back group after signing a new contract in the spring following his stunning surge to end the 2021 season when he led the NFL in rushing for 671 yards in the final five games and led the NFL for the season with an average of 6.29 yards per carr

Penny sat out one OTA open to the media but otherwise has been on the field.

“I feel amazing,’’ Penny said. “This is the best ever felt. I’m excited about this year, and I can’t wait to get going.’’

Another running back out Tuesday was rookie Ken Walker III with an unspecified issue (since Carroll didn’t talk there were no updates on any injuries).

Seahawks’ Rashaad Penny: “I feel amazing. This is the best I’ve ever felt.” pic.twitter.com/LdC1KFg7l3 — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) June 7, 2022

OFFENSIVE LINE GETS SOME TWEAKS

When OTAs began two weeks ago, second-year player Jake Curhan worked as the starting right tackle. During the last one open to the media last week, Curhan split time with rookie Abraham Lucas, a third-round pick out of Washington State.

Tuesday, Lucas took every snap with the starters at right tackle with Curhan working with the second unit at right guard.

So does that mean a decision has been made? Probably not. Coaches always say no real assessment of rookie linemen comes until pads go on and hitting begins in camp.

But it would appear to at least signal an early vote of confidence for the progress of Lucas and potential exploring of options for Curhan. Curhan started the last five games of last season at right tackle after an injury sidelined Brandon Shell. But when he signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, the team initially used him as a guard before he moved to tackle in camp due to injuries to Jamarco Jones and Cedric Ogbuehi.

Lucas was the only change to the first-team line, which otherwise has been the same throughout the offseason — left tackle Charles Cross, left guard Damien Lewis, center Austin Blythe and right guard Phil Haynes. Haynes is playing in place of veteran Gabe Jackson, who was in attendance Tuesday but not on the field for undisclosed reasons.

The second OL featured two other tweaks with second-year player Stone Forsythe at right tackle — he had typically been on the left side — and Greg Eiland at left tackle. Eiland, a tackle all last year, had played some guard earlier in the offseason.

Forsythe and Dakoda Shepley were the guards on the second unit with Kyle Fuller at center.

D-LINE BACK TO FULL STRENGTH

The defensive line looked quite a bit different from it had during OTAs with veterans Al Woods, Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson all in attendance and Poona Ford back on the field. Woods, Harris and Jefferson had all been absent during OTAs with defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt saying they were “taking care of their bodies.’’

But all were not only in attendance but active on the field throughout as was Alton Robinson, who had also been out for a few of the OTAs for an undisclosed reason.

ESKRIDGE OUT LEAVING RECEIVER CORPS THIN

Second-year receiver Dee Eskridge didn’t practice for undisclosed reasons, and combined with the absence of Metcalf and injuries to rookies Dareke Young and Bo Melton, the receiver corps was left a little barren.

Young and Melton are out with apparent injuries — each was in attendance and standing on the sidelines.

Eskridge was particularly active during OTAs, drawing praise from coaches. Tuesday he watched from the sideline with no easily apparent injury.

The absence of Metcalf and Eskridge had Freddie Swain usually lining up with Tyler Lockett as the starting receivers in the base offense and Penny Hart often joining them in three-receiver sets with veteran Marquise Goodwin still working mostly with the reserve units, having just signed with the team two weeks ago.

NO CHANGE TO QB ROTATION

Oh, we probably shouldn’t overlook the biggest position battle the team has — quarterback.

Geno Smith continues to lead the first-team offense and Drew Lock the second. And while the two did some rotating between those two units last week, it was pretty consistent on Tuesday that Smith led the first team and Lock the second, with Jacob Eason getting some snaps with reserve units, as well.

Lock had an interesting two-play sequence during a late seven-on-seven goal-line drill. He first misfired on a slant pass to Lockett, who was open in the end zone and tried to reach back to get the pass but couldn’t, with Lock quickly hitting his chest to indicate he knew it was his fault.

On the next play, Lock initially found no one open and rolled out to the sideline to buy time and then fired a pass in the back of the end zone caught by a diving Cody Thompson for a TD, a play that drew loud cheers from the rest of the offense.

BLAIR, BROWN ALSO IN ATTENDANCE

Also worth noting is that cornerback Tre Brown and defensive back Marquise Blair were each in attendance but watching from the sidelines. Each is recovering from knee surgery and it wasn’t expected they would be on the field now.

With Brown out, the starting cornerbacks continue to be Sidney Jones on the left side and Artie Burns on the right with Justin Coleman at nickel.