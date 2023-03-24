Another day, another selfie posted on the Seahawks official Twitter page of the team’s brain trust happily huddled around a quarterback expected to go at the top of the NFL draft.

On Friday, the picture was from Lexington, Kentucky. University of Kentucky quarterback Will Levis took the picture with seven Seahawks coaches and scouts in the background, including a grinning coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

This one, taken after Levis has thrown the rock around for an hour or so at Kentucky’s pro day, was titled “Just a couple cats,” a play on the nicknames of Kentucky and Central Washington. New Seahawks QB coach Greg Olson and assistant general manager Nolan Teasley, each in the photo standing behind Carroll and Schneider, are CWU grads.

On Thursday, most of those same Seahawks and coaches gathered around Bryce Young in Tuscaloosa for a similarly playful photo following Alabama’s pro day, the team site sending it out with the caption “The Young and the restless.”

And Wednesday it was in Columbus, with Carroll, Schneider and the rest arm-in-arm behind C.J. Stroud following Ohio State’s pro day — that one titled simply “Meeting of the minds.”

All are QBs who could go in the top five of the draft, all potentially gone by the time Seattle picks, but maybe at least one still available, as well.

So what’s it mean that an organization that usually is so secretive about its pre-draft plans that it will barely even acknowledge what day of the week the draft is being held (we kid, we kid … we think) is suddenly and gleefully advertising its presence at the pro days for Stroud, Young and Levis?

Are the Seahawks just trying to pound over the head of other QB-needy teams picking below them that, “Yep, we might just take a quarterback so you’d better make us an offer we can’t refuse if you want our pick to get your guy”?

Or could the Seahawks really be interested in taking a QB at 5 if one of them slips, as Carroll and Schneider have said publicly at every turn this offseason — a frankness that also is somewhat uncharacteristic?

As a popular meme asks: “Why not both?”

The pictures, of course, are mostly just the Seahawks having fun with the process of having the fifth overall pick in the draft, an occurrence they hope is a one-time thing (and maybe a reminder to all of how they got that pick in the first place, from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade).

As some have noted, it’s a process that probably reminds Carroll of his days wining and dining recruits at USC.

And to think they’d really think publicly announcing their presence is meaningful to other teams seems a little naive — everybody knows who is there anyway.

But, sure, maybe every little bit helps to keep everyone guessing.

Always compete, right?

The more pertinent question about the team’s tour of the pro days for all of the top QB prospects, though, remains this — could the Seahawks really take a quarterback at No. 5?

The hunch here is, sure, why not?

The Seahawks have zero reason to shut off any options at this point, including trying to acquire a big haul of picks by moving down some or staying put at 5 and taking a defensive player to continue the revamping on that side of the ball — they undoubtedly also took a long look at Alabama defensive end Will Anderson Jr. on Thursday.

But even if quarterback might not seem to be the team’s most immediate need, it’s hard to imagine Seattle won’t consider the bigger picture of the rare opportunity they have to potentially get a player who could be a decadelong fixture at the most important position in the game.

As Schneider said at the NFL combine in February, elite quarterbacks “don’t grow on trees.”

There’s no more valuable asset in the NFL than a good quarterback on a rookie contract, under club control for five years.

True, Seattle re-signed Geno Smith and Drew Lock in the past few weeks, solidifying the position for 2023.

But that’s really as far as the position is set.

Lock’s contract has just $1.75 million guaranteed for 2023 as is — he has to make the 53-man roster to get the rest.

And while Smith’s contact was initially advertised as three years, $105 million, and which then quickly turned out to be in reality three years with a base of $75 million with another $30 million in incentives, Seattle can get out of it after one year if it really wanted.

Smith, who will be 33 in October — not old, but not young, either — technically has no guaranteed money in his contract beyond the first season. He has a $9.6 million roster bonus due March 20, 2024, but no guaranteed salary in either 2023 or 2024.

If the Seahawks were to move on, they’d have paid him more than $27 million for just one season and incur substantial dead cap hits in 2024 and 2025.

But there were certainly reasons the contract was written in a way that little is guaranteed beyond 2023, giving the team the ability to explore all options along the way.

So, read into it all what you will.

Just get ready for another photo next week as much of the same Seattle contingent is expected to head to Florida on Thursday to watch Anthony Richardson at the Gators’ pro day.

And someone tell Richardson to start working on his selfie-taking skills.