With two preseason games in the books, it’s time again to assess what the Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster might look like.

Remember, there is only one cutdown date now — all teams must pare their rosters from the 90 they carry in the preseason to 53 by 1 p.m. PT on Aug. 29. Teams can establish a 16-man practice squad the following day.

All of that is in advance of the regular season opener for Seattle on Sept. 10 against the now Bobby Wagner-less Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

Let’s review what Seattle’s roster could look like when the Rams come to town.

Quarterback

Keep: Geno Smith, Drew Lock.

Comment: As settled a position as there is on the team — Smith is the starter, Lock the backup and Ahlers the third QB, likely on the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers. Ahlers has been solid so far, going 11-of-17 for 101 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and a 101.1 passer rating in two games. Expect Lock and Ahlers to get all the snaps in Green Bay.

Running back

Keep: Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, Nick Bellore.

Comment: There seems no real intrigue about this spot, either, as the top four are pretty set. Bellore, who mostly plays linebacker in camp practices but also fills the role of fullback, did not practice much of last week and did not play Saturday with an undisclosed injury, but is expected back this week. Interestingly, rookie Levi Bell, listed as an outside linebacker, played a snap of fullback Saturday on a play in which Seattle scored a touchdown. It’s been portrayed as if McIntosh will be available for the regular season. If for some reason he is not, that could change things some. Bryant Koback played well Week One but missed the Dallas game due to injury, and SaRodorick Thompson has played well in both games, with 64 yards on 14 carries. Figure at least one to stick on the practice squad, and one or both could be a consideration to stay on the 53 if McIntosh is not ready.

Tight end

Keep: Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson.

Comment: No drama here, either. Seattle has a solid top three and will surely try to get Tyler Mabry through waivers and back on the practice squad.

Wide receiver

Keep: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dareke Young, Cody Thompson, Jake Bobo.

Comment: As I wrote last week, this is where some tough calls begin. But for now, I’m going with the same six and keeping Bobo — who impressed again Saturday with two catches for 43 yards — on the 53. The wild card is the health of Cade Johnson, who was injured against the Vikings and hasn’t practiced since. If he returns, Seattle could have a tough decision on the sixth spot — assuming they keep a sixth receiver. Thompson’s 32-yard catch against the Cowboys might have solidified his roster spot after he missed the Vikings game due to injury.

Offensive line

Keep: Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas, Evan Brown, Damien Lewis, Phil Haynes, Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan, Anthony Bradford, Olu Oluwatimi.

Comment: I’m sticking with the same nine here as last week. But one thing worth considering if is Forsythe is a lock for a roster spot. As a sixth-round pick in 2021 and having played respectably last year in his first start against the Jets, the team may be prone to wanting to keep him. There certainly seems to be a lot of potential there, but he’s had his struggles in the preseason, allowing four pressures in 43 pass block snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. All the other OLs on the roster seem like players Seattle could sneak through to the practice squad.

Defensive line

Keep: Tackles Jarran Reed, Cameron Young; ends Dre’Mont Jones, Mario Edwards Jr., Mike Morris, Myles Adams.

Comment: I’m leaving this spot the same as last week with the big asterisk that the injuries to Young and Morris that held them out of the Dallas game (and Young has missed both preseason games) opens the door to some movement. Seattle will obviously want a healthy and available backup nose tackle behind Reed. If Young — who has been battling a calf injury — can’t play, the Seahawks may have to do something, though Adams, who has been solid in camp, can fill that role as well. Expect the Seahawks to continue exploring adding to the interior defensive line.

Linebacker

Keep: OLBs Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith; ILBs Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush, Jordyn Brooks, Jon Rhattigan.

Comment: Any question about Tyreke Smith making the 53 seemed to vanish with his play against the Cowboys, and Mafe has also been a camp standout, each developments appearing to ease any concerns about edge rush depth. Still, the Seahawks are sure to peruse the waiver wire for available pass rush. The inside spot, though, suddenly presents some intrigue. With it appearing Brooks may be available to start the season, Seattle may have just one or two roster spots available for the trio of Rhattigan, Ben Burr-Kirven and Vi Jones. Jones has yet to play in the preseason, so one answer could be putting him on injured reserve (meaning he’d have to miss at least four games) and then trying to sneak one of the others through waivers to the practice squad. For now, I’m siding with Rhattigan getting a spot.

Safety

Keep: Quandre Diggs, Julian Love, Joey Blount, Jerrick Reed II, Jonathan Sutherland.

Comment: Unlike with Brooks, it seems increasingly likely Jamal Adams will not be ready for the regular season — if he is not called off the PUP list in the next 10 days, he may remain on it into the regular season, meaning he’d have to miss at least four games. While that may be less than ideal — and what the team really wants is for Adams to be available for a hoped-for long playoff run — Adams being on PUP to start the year would make it easier to get rookies Reed and Sutherland on the 53 to begin the season. Blount has been out the last week and a half with a sore back in an injury suffered in practice. But Carroll said he could be back this week. If he is, it seems likely he stays on the 53. Also worth considering is that Coby Bryant has been playing safety — starting there again against the Cowboys — and his versatility will be a consideration in how Seattle handles roster issues in the secondary.

Cornerback

Keep: Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Michael Jackson, Tre Brown, Coby Bryant.

Comment: Nothing has really changed here. In terms of the 53, the only tough call seems to be whether to keep veteran Artie Burns, who has quietly had a solid camp and preseason. That Woolen is now practicing fully showing no signs of issues with his knee means there is no question who is starting on the right side. But Jackson, Brown and Witherspoon — who could return to practice this week — figure to battle for the left side possibly until the first week of the regular season. Witherspoon could also man the nickel spot with Brown or Jackson playing outside in those packages.

Special teams

Keep: K Jason Myers, P Michael Dickson, LS Chris Stoll.

The tough decisions: And absolutely zero suspense here as these are the only three specialists on the roster. Stoll, a UDFA from Penn State, has so far appeared to handle the snapping duties fine in games. Myers looked in midseason form with a 57-yarder on Saturday.