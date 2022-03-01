INDIANAPOLIS — Standing at one podium here Tuesday as the NFL scouting combine opened, Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said the team will always leave the door open for Tom Brady to return.

A few minutes later, at a podium a few feet away, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about the oddity that his agent, Erik Burkhardt, is also the agent for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, and that it was Burkhardt who on Monday released a long statement essentially demanding the team give Murray a long-term contract now, or else.

“We understand that it’s a business and he (Burhardt) is doing his job,” Kingsbury said.

Then a few minutes later, Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst took one question after another about the still-unclear status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Does he expect a final decision from Rodgers on his plans for 2022 by the time the free agent signing period begins March 16?

“That would be helpful,” Gutekunst said.

Meanwhile, during an appearance Tuesday on “The Today Show” to promote a children’s book he has written with his wife, Ciara, Russell Wilson made his latest of many statements this offseason seeming to throw cold water on any talk that his immediate future lies anywhere other than Seattle.

Asked if he’d ever consider playing for Washington, yet another NFC team with an uncertain QB situation, Wilson said: “I love the East Coast but I think the West Coast is better for me right now. I’ve got my whole family over here. I’m from Richmond (Va.), I know what you mean. I’ve got people hitting me up every day, all my friends from the east coast. But Seattle is the place I’m at right now. I love it and it’s great.”

Advertising

It all left the impression that a Seahawks team whose apparently uncertain quarterback situation dominated the rumor mill a year ago at the moment suddenly feels among the more stable. For 2022, anyway.

But in today’s NFL — and especially with a Seattle team that seems determined to show last year was just a blip and that it can still be a playoff contender — that may be all that matters.

Just how do the NFC quarterback situations stack up as the offseason begins?

Here’s one man’s rating.

1. Green Bay

Until Rodgers says he’s done, or the team really does trade him, then the Packers remain at the top of the list. But boy, talk about really big shoes for Jordan Love to fill if he’s suddenly thrust into the job — and Green Bay falls quickly to near the bottom of this list if that happens until Love proves himself. As Gutekunst noted, the team’s hope, if not expectation, is Rodgers will let the Packers know something by the time of the free agent period so they can plan accordingly. The guess here is Rodgers stays in Green Bay.

2. Los Angeles

We’ll put the Rams here as a nod to Matt Stafford proving he can lead a team to a Super Bowl win, and also because it sounds as if things are going well in contract talks to keep Stafford — who is entering the final year of his deal — in LA for the long haul.

3. Seattle

What was considered the worst year of Wilson’s career was still one that most teams in the NFL would gladly take. Consider that Wilson had passer ratings of 111.2 or better in his first four games, before his finger injury, and 104.1 in his last three, when he finally seemed healed, with an 18-to-1 TD-to-interception ratio in those seven games.

Advertising

4. Dallas

Obviously a quarterback can’t do it all on his own, but the reality is Dallas is just 1-3 in the playoffs in Dak Prescott’s six seasons as a starter, And his QBR — ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating — was lower last year than Wilson’s, if barely (Wilson was 54.7, Prescott 54.6).

5. Arizona

Murray had his best year yet. But the playoff disaster against the Rams shows there’s still a lot of room to grow. And now suddenly there is tension between Murray and the team which likely gets solved only by Arizona committing a contract to Murray as rich as any in the NFL.

6. Minnesota

Kirk Cousins remains one of the league’s biggest enigmas, again putting up sterling stats in 2021 but just an 8-8 record in his 16 starts, matching his overall 59-59-1 career mark. The hope in Minnesota is obviously that the switch to an offensive-minded coach in former Rams OC Kevin O’Connell will do the trick.

7. Atlanta

Wilson will count for $37 million against Seattle’s $208.2 million salary cap in 2022. If that seems like a lot, it’s at least not the $48.6 million that 37-year-old Matt Ryan will count against Atlanta’s next year.

8. Philadelphia

And now starts the pretty big drop-off in QB situations. Jalen Hurts showed promise last year, and the Eagles also still have Gardner Minshew in reserve. Minshew has one year left on his initial rookie deal.

9. San Francisco

The 49ers are widely expected to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. But that may have gotten a little more challenging after a report Tuesday that he needs shoulder surgery, even if it’s expected he’ll be ready for training camp. And is Trey Lance really ready? The 49ers may have no choice but to find out.

Advertising

10. Detroit

The Lions actually went 3-1 in Jared Goff’s last four starts, including wins over Minnesota and Arizona when those teams were fighting for playoff spots, with a 9-to-2 TD-to-INT ratio.

11. Chicago

The Bears are hoping former Packers QB coach Luke Getsy will help Justin Fields progress rapidly in year two. And hey, Nick Foles is still under contract in 2022 due to count $10.6 million against the cap.

12. Washington

The Commanders have only one QB under contract for 2022 — Taylor Heinicke — which is why Washington is said willing to do just about anything to trade for or sign one.

13. New York Giants

New coach Brian Daboll will try to replicate his success grooming Josh Allen in Buffalo with Daniel Jones, entering his fourth season in 2022 with a 12-25 career record.

14. Carolina

The Sam Darnold experiment looked like a disaster in 2021 (a 9-to-13 TD-to-INT ratio and 4-7 record in 11 starts). But the Panthers are stuck with him for 2022 as he’s under contract for a guaranteed $18.5 million.

15. New Orleans

Maybe it wasn’t solely seeing what life was like without Drew Brees that led Sean Payton to step away. But it probably provided at least a nudge. The Saints are reportedly hoping to re-sign Jameis Winston, though he’s still recovering from an ACL injury suffered Oct. 31. And there’s always Taysom Hill, who will count $12.325 million against the cap in 2022.

16. Tampa Bay

The only QB the Bucs have under contract is second-year player Kyle Trask. But the expectation is the team will re-sign backup Blaine Gabbert, and keep looking around. But as Licht said Tuesday, trading for a QB sounds easier than it usually is. “There’s always some chatter, always some talk,” he said. “There’s usually a little more talk than there is action.’’