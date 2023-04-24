This year marks a rare NFL draft when Seahawks fans won’t have to wait long for their team to make a pick.

Assuming the Seahawks don’t trade down, anyway.

If the Seahawks don’t, they will pick fifth, their highest selection since going fourth in 2009.

It would also be their eighth-highest pick of all time and only the third top-10 pick in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, dating to 2010 (yes, Seattle went in the top 10 last year, at No. 9, which like this year’s pick, was thanks to the Russell Wilson trade with Denver).

Seattle hopes to get a real difference maker with that pick. Maybe Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter? Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson? Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.? Or maybe even Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud if he indeed slips, as rumors have hinted at lately?

History shows that whoever the Seahawks pick has a pretty good shot at becoming a productive player for the long haul.

But history also shows that there are no guarantees.

On the positive, nine of the last 13 have made at least one Pro Bowl and two of those who haven’t are players taken in the last three years who have shown promising signs — edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants (2022) and QB Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins (2020).

And five of those players have also been named an All-Pro first teamer at least once, with three having been named to that team three times — cornerback Patrick Peterson (Arizona, 2011), DE Khalil Mack (Raiders, 2014) and CB Jalen Ramsey (Jacksonville, 2016).

The Seahawks would be just fine getting someone who turns in that kind of resume.

But as is the case with every numbered pick in the draft — yep, even first overall selections can bust — the fifth overall pick is also littered with some disappointments.

To name one “for instance,” receiver Corey Davis, taken by Tennessee in 2017, has been serviceable, but the Titans didn’t even bother to pick up his fifth-year option and he moved on to the New York Jets, where he’s caught just 66 passes combined the past two years.

So, here’s a quick Q&A on what the history of the fifth pick reveals and what it might mean for Seattle this week.

Q: Have the Seahawks ever drafted fifth?

A: No, they have not.

But Seattle, as noted above, has seven times picked earlier than five, And those picks illustrate well the “no-guarantees” world of the NFL draft.

Of those seven picks, two are in the Hall of Fame — DL Cortez Kennedy (third, 1990) and safety Kenny Easley (fourth, 1981). Another is in the team’s Ring of Honor — running back Curt Warner (third, 1983).

But of the other four, only one made so much as one Pro Bowl — cornerback Shawn Springs (taken third in 1997 and made one Pro Bowl in 1998). The others are DL Steve Niehaus (second in the team’s first draft in 1976 who had a good rookie year, then saw knee injuries derail his career and force him to retire after just 39 games); QB Rick Mirer (second in 1993 and gone by the end of the ’96 season) and LB Aaron Curry (fourth in 2009 and gone by midway through his third year with the Seahawks).

But for what it’s worth, the sixth pick has been good for Seattle — Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones (1997), DE Jeff Bryant (1982) and LT Russell Okung (2010).

Q: Who is the best player taken fifth overall?

A: Eleven players taken fifth have become Hall of Famers — so hey, maybe it’s a good omen that the Seahawks can make it 12.

But that is out of 95 players taken fifth all-time, per Pro Football Reference, illustrating again how anything can happen.

Via PFR’s Weight Career Approximate Value rating, the best player taken fifth is Junior Seau, a linebacker drafted there in 1990 by the Chargers out of USC, who played 20 seasons in the NFL.

Other HOF fifth picks include one who played briefly for the Seahawks — defensive end Carl Eller (1964, Vikings). Eller finished his career with one season with Seattle in 1979.

A few others of note include a few of the bigger name players in recent NFL history — CB Deion Sanders (Falcons, 1989) and RB LaDanian Tomlinson (Chargers, 2001) as well as DB Mike Haynes (Patriots, 1976) and RB Gale Sayers (Bears, 1965).

Q: How has recent history looked at the fifth pick?

A: As noted, nine of the last 13 have made at least one Pro Bowl appearance, and two who haven’t are two of the last three picks, each with plenty of time to still do so — Thibodeaux and Tagovailoa.

Among other recent fifth picks are WR Ja’Marr Chase (2021, Bengals), LB Devin White (2019, Bucs) and RB Bradley Chubb (2018, Browns).

And if you consider Davis to at least have been serviceable — he’s twice caught 65 passes in a season — the last true “bust” would be WR Justin Blackmon (2012, Jaguars) who played just 20 games before his career was derailed by off-field issues.

But Blackmon was highly productive before then, recording 236 receiving yards in a game as a rookie, third most in NFL history for a first-year player.

Before then, to find a true bust as a player, you probably have to go back to RB Curtis Enis with the Bears in 1998. He played just 36 games, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, before his career was done.

Q: Has the fifth spot been good for taking a QB?

A: So, here is where it gets a little eye-of-the-beholder.

Of the 11 players listed as quarterbacks taken fifth overall, only one is in the Hall of Fame — Len Dawson, famously drafted fifth by the Steelers in 1957 only to then be traded a year later to the Browns and released by Cleveland before resurrecting his career in Kansas City.

For the purposes of this, it may be more telling to confine it to QBs drafted since 1960.

Of the seven taken since then, none have made the HOF.

One, Tagovailoa, is obviously still young, entering his fourth season in 2023.

Advertising

But the other six can all be fairly assessed — Greg Cook (1969, Bengals), Pete Beatherd (1964, Detroit), Mark Sanchez (2009, Jets), Jim McMahon (1982, Bears), Kerry Collins (1995, Carolina) and Craig Morton (1965, Dallas).

Three of those, Collins, McMahon and Morton led teams to Super Bowls and one — McMahon — to a win.

But Collins helmed the Giants to a Super Bowl only after being released by Carolina, and Morton lost his job to Roger Staubach the year after starting for Dallas in Super Bowl V, later ending up in Denver and leading the Broncos to Super Bowl XII, where he threw four interceptions before being pulled in a 27-10 loss.

McMahon quarterbacked the famous 1985 Bears to a Super Bowl title before injuries helped derail his career.

But of the three QBs taken fifth since then — Tagovailoa, Sanchez and Collins — only Collins has a SB appearance, losing with the Giants following the 2001 season. So far, those three have combined for two Pro Bowl nods, both from Collins.

Q: Is there an overall lesson to be learned here?

A: It may be to keep the fifth pick and see what happens.

While trading down may be tempting, history shows that the higher the pick usually means the better the odds of getting a truly great player. If just 11 of 95 players taken fifth overall making the HOF might seem like somewhat daunting odds, consider that just seven of 95 taken 10th overall are HOFers and just two of 95 taken 15th overall.