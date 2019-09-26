RENTON — At some point in the last day, someone has maybe reminded Gary Jennings that the greatest receiver in Seahawks history was a fourth-round pick who was also let go by the team that originally drafted him before he ever played a down in the NFL.

Steve Largent, pick number 117 overall in 1976, overcame the early hiccup of being given up on by Houston and then traded to the Seahawks to forge a pretty good career for himself.

Jennings, pick number 120 in the 2019 draft, was waived by the Seahawks on Wednesday, a career that began with the enthusiasm and promise that greets all draft picks but has now hit, at least for the moment, something of a speed bump.

The 6-1, 216-pound receier from West Virginia referenced his waiving when he tweeted “God has never failed me yet’’ shortly after he was apparently told the news. Seattle made the move to add safety Adrian Colbert from the practice squad and because with David Moore now healthy, the Seahawks had more receivers than they needed — seven. (The Seahawks did not announce the move Wednesday but it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jennings was not at practice).

That Jennings got waived would have been a surprise when he was drafted in April when the Seahawks talked up his potential and his story — he played on a youth basketball team in grade school in Richmond, Va., coached by Russell Wilson.

Along with the 168 catches he made at West Virginia, Jennings also caught Seattle’s eye when he was the fastest player tracked via GPS at the Senior Bowl at 23 miles per hour.

“Phenomenal hands,’’ Seattle general manager John Schneider said on the day he was drafted. “Really strong after the catch.’’

But Schneider also sounded one note of caution at that time, noting that Jennings played in an Air Raid-style offense at West Virginia, which other than now with the Arizona Cardinals is nothing like anything run in the NFL.

“Coming out of that offense, there’s always questions,’’ Schneider said.

Meaning, Jennings might need some time to develop.

Time to develop, though, is what was almost immediately taken away from him when he showed up to the offseason program with a lingering hamstring injury and did little, if any, work in team drills.

Jennings then started slowly in training camp until having one breakout day on Aug. 12 when he caught what Wilson said was “probably eight’’ passes.

“He really needed it, I think, just being honest with you, just to make some plays and get the ball in his hands,’’ Wilson said rather candidly afterward. “One, to show to himself that he can be great in this league, hopefully. And two, I think ultimately just to (show) the team and everything else.’’

Jennings, though, struggled to translate that one great practice into success in the preseason — he had just one catch for 12 yards in four games.

Had Jennings been waived before the season he would have been the highest-drafted player not to make the roster since offensive tackle Robert Barr in 1996. Barr was the 77th overall pick. The highest pick of the Carroll era waived before the start of the regular season was receiver Chris Harper, taken 123rd overall in 2013.

Jennings now becomes the highest-drafted player of the Carroll/Schneider era waived before playing in a game.

Jennings could well be back if he clears waivers and re-signs to Seattle’s practice squad. That’s what Seattle hoped to do with Harper in 2013 before he was claimed by the 49ers.

And if so, then Jennings’ Seattle story may still have a happy ending.

But as of today, he’s emblematic of a rookie class that is mostly still taking some time to develop.

On Sunday, just one of the 11 players taken in the draft figures to be in the starting lineup — receiver DK Metcalf.

Metcalf has been everything advertised and more with nine receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown while playing 180 snaps in three games.

But the other 10 rookies have combined for 44 offense/defensive snaps, via snap counts from ProFootballReference.com, with none of the rest appearing, at the moment, likely to crack into the starting lineup anytime soon unless there are injuries to players ahead of them (there’s also one rookie undrafted free agent, nose tackle Bryan Mone, who has played 71 snaps).

Drafts, though, are best judged a few years down the line — most rookies take a little while to figure things out, and the Seahawks’ roster, while the fourth-youngest team in the NFL in terms of average age, also includes 18 starters who were with the team a year ago.

The expectation is that as some of the veterans inevitably move on in a year or two that a handful of this year’s rookies will be ready to step into starting roles. And several — such as linebacker Cody Barton, safety Marquise Blair and defensive back Ugo Amadi — have shown early promising signs.

For this year, though, most appear to be settling into depth, developmental and special teams roles as the season hits the quarter pole on Sunday.

Here’s a look at each of Seattle’s draft picks and what they’ve done so far:

Defensive end L.J. Collier: The first-round pick out of TCU has played 16 snaps in one game without recording a stat and was a healthy inactive last week. That he missed most of training camp with a high ankle sprain undoubtedly stunted his progress.

Safety Marquise Blair: An early preseason standout, the second-rounder battled a few injuries and for the moment, is behind a trio of veterans (Bradley McDougald, Lano Hill, Tedric Thompson) for playing time. The promotion of Colbert also further crowds the field for snaps at safety. Blair has played four snaps on defense but has 40 on special teams.

Receiver DK Metcalf: As noted above, Metcalf is the one big contributor of this group for now.

Linebacker Cody Barton: Barton, a third-rounder, might be playing if not behind a linebacking trio that may be the best in the NFL. He played one snap last week and has 61 on special teams.

Receiver Gary Jennings: Waived on Wednesday. We’ll see if he’s back.

Guard Phil Haynes: An early OTA standout, the fourth-rounder is on the PUP (physically unable to perform list) after having sports hernia surgery. He is eligible to return to practice after the sixth game (or, on Oct. 14).

Defensive back Ugo Amadi: Amadi, a fourth-rounder out of Oregon, started at nickel in the opener but that job now belongs to veteran Jamar Taylor. He’s been solid on special teams. Amadi has played the second-most snaps of any rookie with 21.

Linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven: The former UW star taken in the fifth round has yet to play a defensive snap backing up at the inside linebacking spots. He has 61 special teams snaps.

Running back Travis Homer: Homer, a sixth-rounder, has been active for all three game but has yet to play on offense. He has 28 special teams snaps.

Defensive lineman Demarcus Christmas: The former Florida State star taken in the sixth round is also on the PUP list with a back issue. Like Haynes, he’s eligible to return to practice following the sixth game

Receiver John Ursua: The former Hawaii star and seventh-rounder has been active for one game and has two offensive snaps.