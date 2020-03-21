Day 6 of the NFL free agent signing period broke on Saturday with seemingly promising news for the Seahawks — a report from Pro Football Talk that the team was “moving toward a new deal” with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

But almost before the ink on that report dried came another from PFT, positing that maybe the “chatter on the NFL grapevine” had been spurred by Clowney’s camp to try to drum up more interest in him around the league.

That could mean there may be some urgency coming from Seattle’s side to get something done, and Clowney — knowing that at some point the team will be forced to move on — may be making one last attempt to see if there’s interest elsewhere.

What’s known for sure is that Seattle has an offer — or maybe offers — out to Clowney and that the Seahawks have made it clear to him that they want him to stay.

What’s also known for sure is that the Seahawks’ offer — or offers — is not what Clowney had hoped it would be (in the $20 million a year range), thus the holding pattern this has been in for a while now and Clowney’s willingness to wait a little and see what else might develop.

What’s not known is exactly what Seattle has offered.

An SI.com report stated Seattle had offered Clowney $18.5 million per season.

But that was contradicted by a few other reports, including one passed along by former Seahawks QB Jake Heaps, who now works for ESPN 710 Seattle, stating that the Seahawks’ offer was for $13 million and that teams are offering in the $13-14 million range.

That report came initially from ThePick6.com with Heaps saying he had “verified” the source and found it credible. Heaps further stated he thinks the deal will be in the $15-16 million range.

That led to the idea that maybe Seattle has a couple different offers out to Clowney: One a long-term deal that might average around $17-18 million a year or so but has a smaller cap hit in Year One before growing in the following years when the salary cap is expected to expand greatly (in part due to the new collective bargaining agreement) and would include few guarantees; and the other offer a short-term deal with a smaller number but one that would be fully guaranteed. A one-year deal would mean a bigger cap hit for Seattle in 2020.

The Seahawks are listed with roughly $18.2 million in cap room for 2020 but that does not include three free agents the team agreed to terms with last week, including defensive end Bruce Irvin, expected to have received a one-year deal in the $3-4 million a year range.

Seattle, though, can also create cap room with any number of possible moves, including cutting tight end Ed Dickson ($3 million), safety Tedric Thompson ($2.1 million, and a player that the team floated last week was available for trade) and center Justin Britt (a possible $8.5 million in cap savings, though his deal could be restructured, as well).

Seattle has made no cap-cutting moves yet with one thought being that the team is simply waiting to make any until it needs.

As noted, a few contracts that have been agreed to, such as Irvin’s and that of offensive tackle Brandon Shell (said to be worth two years for up to $11 million), have yet to be processed with the NFL prohibiting team officials or players from flying, putting a hold on some league activities.

That may be playing a particular role in the Clowney situation due to his known health issues — he had surgery to repair a core muscle injury in January — and the inability of teams to fly him in for a physical. Teams can have access to a physical done by a neutral physician but teams are reportedly leery of depending on that, and all the more so with a player making a significant salary.

Seattle, though, knows Clowney’s injury situation better than any team and is obviously comfortable enough with it to have offered him a deal, if not what he had been hoping for.

Clowney, who is said to be in Houston, is reportedly willing to be patient and willing to take a one-year deal that would get him back to free agency a year from now when, as noted, the cap is expected to rise substantially.

But at some point, the Seahawks will also have to move on and make sure they don’t miss out on other options to beef up their pass rush, including former Viking Everson Griffen (who announced Friday he will not re-sign with the team and is thought possibly available for $8-10 million or so) or maybe making a serious run at Jacksonville’s Yannick Ngakoue (who has received a franchise tag but is known available for a trade, if at a hefty price).

Whether Saturday’s reports are a sign that the Seahawks want some resolution to this, and Clowney’s side is responding by hoping to drum up a few last offers, is unclear. But it would obviously make a ton of sense.

For now, the wait continues.