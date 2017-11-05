What went wrong in Seattle's 17-14 loss to Washington Sunday at CenturyLink Field? Here are three thoughts from the game.

1. Fourth quarterback comeback fails short

Russell Wilson had engineered 23 fourth-quarter comebacks, which is the most since he entered the NFL. Down 10-8, the Seahawks got the ball at their 23 with 2:22 remaining. Wilson needed five plays to get into the end zone. He capped the drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin with 1:34 left. But Washington and quarterback Kirk Cousins answered with a 70-yard drive in 35 seconds to take a 14-10 lead with 59 seconds left. The game ended when Wilson’s Hail Mary attempt was knocked away in the end zone as time expired.

2. Kicking woes

Blair Walsh had a history of missed field goals, most notably a missed 27-yard attempt with 22 seconds remaining when he was with Minnesota in a 2015 playoff game against the Seahawks. He missed four field goals last season with the Vikings and seemingly regained his form this season while converting 12 of 13 attempts heading into Sunday’s game. But against Washington, Walsh repeatedly self-destructed. He pushed a 44-yarder wide left late in the first quarter. Then Walsh missed left again on a 39-yarder early in the second quarter. And just before halftime, he sailed a 49-yard attempt to the left.

3. Miscues doom Seattle

The Seahawks averaged 9.4 penalties in their previous seven games. On Sunday they had 16 – two shy of the team record set in 1984. The penalties killed several drives and disrupted offensive momentum. Wilson carried the running game again with 66 yards on the ground, but he threw two interceptions. And the defense was stellar after allowing 38 points last week, but Seattle dropped two interceptions (Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman).