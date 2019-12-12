RENTON — It may not seem like it given the ups and downs of the last four weeks, but the Seahawks defense has actually settled into something of a rhythm as the season nears its end.

It’s just one that unfortunately for Seahawks’ fans has been a little off key.

Consider that over the last seven weeks the Seahawks have ranked either 23rd, 24th, 25th or 26th in total defense (total yards allowed, or 375.5 per game) in the 32-team NFL and either 11th, 12th or 13th in the 16-team NFC.

That includes standing at 26th and 13th this week after the faceplant against the Rams Sunday night. If the Seahawks stay at those spots it would be by far the worst for any Seattle team since Pete Carroll’s first year in 2010 — Seattle hasn’t finished lower than 16th since then and was in the top 10 every year from 2011 to 2016.

The disappointment in that, of course, is that for two weeks — in wins on the road against the 49ers and the Eagles — Seattle’s defense appeared to be breaking through.

Seattle held a 49ers team last seen scoring 48 at New Orleans to what is San Francisco’s third-lowest yardage total of the season (302, more impressive considering the game went the full 10-minute overtime) and then two weeks later became the only team to hold the Eagles under 10 points this season in a 17-9 win.

But the last two weeks have been the proverbial two steps back as the Seahawks gave up two late long drives to let the Vikings almost pull out a stunning comeback win on Monday night, and then allowed a resurgent Rams team to gain 455 yards in a 28-12 Los Angeles win, the fifth-most gained by the Rams this season (though it’s worth remembering all those turnovers Seattle has forced of late — 13 in the last four games — has helped greatly).

So what’s gone wrong?

Here are three things that stand out.

1, The pass rush has disappeared.

The great revelation of the 49ers/Eagles wins was the revival of the pass rush as Seattle combined for eight sacks (five against the 49ers) the most in any two-game stretch this season. A monster game by Jadeveon Clowney got much of the credit for the 49ers’ performance, but when he missed the Eagles game and Seattle still got three, there was hope it was a permanent rebound.

Instead, Seattle has no sacks in the last two games with Clowney battling a core injury and Ziggy Ansah (who looked refreshed against the Eagles) missing the Rams game. But the hope was that Seattle was getting to where it didn’t have to rely on just those two players to get a pass rush — the addition of the Shaquem Griffin package against the 49ers helped greatly and second-year player Rasheem Green also appeared to be coming on.

But the Eagles game may also have been a function of a Philly team that had a beat up line (no starting right tackle Lane Johnson), while the injuries to Clowney, Ansah and linebacker Mychal Kendricks have taken a toll for Seattle. The Seahawks also haven’t used the Griffin package much the last two weeks (19 snaps compared to 38 against the Eagles and 49ers).

And the reality remains that no player on on the team has more than three sacks (Clowney, Green, Kendricks) after Seattle last year had two players with 10 or more (Frank Clark, Jarran Reed).

Seattle’s 23 sacks for the season (fewer right now than the 23.5 Clark and Reed combined for in 2018) is tied for third-fewest in the league. Seattle also has just 40 tackles-for-loss (a stat that does not include sacks but all other tackles of a ballcarrier behind the line of scrimmage) second-fewest in the NFL.

The hope will be that Clowney, Ansah and Kendricks can all return to form over the next week or so, and especially by the playoffs. But if not, what you see may be what you’re getting.

2, Seattle is making too many communication errors.

Against the Rams, the Seahawks looked caught off-guard early on when the Rams went no-huddle (such as a 15-yard pass to Robert Woods on the first series) or just upped the tempo a little.

But a few times Seattle also just seemed confused, such as when tight end Tyler Higbee ran right by Shaquill Griffin to pick up 33 yards on a third-and-nine play to set up LA’s first TD.

The play was reminiscent of a similar breakdown the previous week when Minnesota’s Laquon Treadwell ran behind the Seattle defense for a 58-yard TD that spurred the Vikings’ comeback.

A few players said after the Rams’ game the signals needed to get relayed more quickly.

Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said after the Vikings game the lesson was “don’t let that happen again. Let’s have better communication. Let’s learn from that situation. I think that any time you play a multiple of coverages like we do, you’re going to have those type of situations. Then, you use those to learn from. We’ve talked about it all night that night. It’s something that we’ve gotten better from.’’

But the Rams game showed there are still some issues, and Carroll said “some newness contributed to it’’ meaning that Seattle has some new players in key roles such as rookie Cody Barton having to fill in for Kendricks against the Rams and a secondary that has just four starts together with the current players in their current roles.

“They were effective in their tempo,’’ Norton said of the Rams. “It comes down to getting lined up and communication. I think everybody had a little piece of that. But you have to give the Rams a lot of credit, they played well that night.”

And it may be worth noting that while the Rams’ 455 yards Sunday were their fifth-most, their third-most was 477 against Seattle in October. Maybe it’s a Rams’ thing.

3, And the Seahawks are giving up too many yards and receptions to tight ends.

Higbee had two big plays against Seattle— the 33-yarder on the first drive and then a 32-yarder to set up the Rams’ final TD.

Linebacker K.J. Wright said each was just coverage breakdowns and that it was Higbee who just happened to be the open player (on the first one, he was lined up out wide as a receiver and not in line).

Advertising

Still, that Higbee ended up with 116 yards receiving on seven catches continued what has been a disturbing trend for Seattle.

According to Pro Football Reference, Seattle has given up both the second-most receptions to tight ends (84) and yards (918) in the NFL. In each of the last three games a tight end has either led or tied for the lead in receptions against Seattle.

“It has been happening,’’ Wright said. “We’ve just got to figure it out, see who they are targeting in the game and just keep a coverage eye on him.’’

Something that like all that has ailed the Seattle defense of late, needs to happen soon enough to not let the 10-2 start to this season go to waste.