Will Duane Brown fix all that ails the Seahawks' offensive line? That's a question worth asking in the wake of Monday's trade.

Here are three questions, with our attempt at some answers, regarding the Seahawks’ trade Monday for veteran left tackle and three-time Pro Bowl pick Duane Brown, a deal in which the Seahawks sent cornerback Jeremy Lane and a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder to Houston in return.

Q: With this deal and the Sheldon Richardson trade just before the season, it looks like the Seahawks are doing whatever it takes to win now. Is this an acknowledgement that the window is closing?

A: That conclusion might be a stretch. The Seahawks have always been aggressive (see Percy Harvin, Jimmy Graham, etc.). Maybe these are trades Seattle makes at any time during the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era.

Then again, maybe they’ve seen the way the defense — judged by ESPN as the second-oldest in the NFL in terms of the starting 11 entering the season — has looked uncharacteristically vulnerable at times in the first seven games.

And maybe they remember the way one of Russell Wilson’s prime-of-his-career seasons was derailed last year due to injuries that playing behind a porous offensive line certainly didn’t help prevent (conceding it may be too simple to just blame them all on the line).

And maybe they have come to the realization that this isn’t 2013 anymore, when the team’s future seemed limitless, and they’d better take advantage of what they’ve got while they’ve got it.

In what is the first significant in-season trade Seattle has made to acquire a player since getting Marshawn Lynch in 2010 (the Harvin trade to the Jets in 2014 was simply to dump one), Seattle is hoping it has finally solved what has been a troublesome left tackle position since Russell Okung left via free agency following the 2015 season (Seattle has started Bradley Sowell, George Fant and Rees Odhiambo at that spot since then).

Add in the trade for Richardson and last week’s signing of 37-year-old free agent defensive end Dwight Freeney and the Seahawks have added three former Pro Bowlers in the span of two months.

Seattle hasn’t mortgaged the future in the process — it almost boggles the mind that the Seahawks have been able to add those players by getting rid of only two veterans regarded by many as spare parts (Lane for Brown and receiver Jermaine Kearse for Richardson) and nothing higher than a second-round pick (and a chance to maybe get a third-round pick back in 2019 if Richardson leaves via free agency).

But the moves also show that if the future isn’t being forsaken, it’s the present that is taking precedence in a year when the NFC appears as wide open as ever — the only team in the conference with a better record than Seattle’s 5-2 is the 6-1 Eagles, who have to come to CenturyLink on Dec. 3.

Seattle sees that a clear road to the No. 1 seed is still there and appears to be taking no chances.

Q: Will Brown cure all that ills the Seahawks’ offensive line?

A: That might also be a stretch — Brown is 32 and has played just one game this season, and one player doesn’t figure to fix everything anyway.

But after years in which Seattle has been trying to buff up the offensive line either through draft picks, low-salaried vets or in the case of Luke Joeckel, a vet with a significant health risk, the Seahawks are getting about the surest thing that was available.

And if his age might give some reason for pause, Brown made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2014 and has always been durable, having played at least 12 games every season in a career that dates to 2008 and missing only 10 games total before his holdout this year.

Pro Football Weekly rated Brown as the 12th best left tackle in the NFL heading into the season noting that “he had a resurgent year’’ in 2016, when he was a Pro Bowl alternate, after battling a torn quad tendon the year before.

And while Seattle general manager John Schneider said seeing Brown play against the Seahawks Sunday wasn’t a big factor, it had to help the team pull the trigger seeing him play 68 snaps for an offense that put up 38 points.

Pro Football Focus judged that he gave up just two pressures on 37 pass snaps against Seattle Sunday, one on a missed assignment, which was likely to be expected given having just returned to practice Monday.

And he’s also always been exceedingly steady, with his official Houston Texans bio stating that he has been called for holding just seven times in 133 career games.

Simply put, if Brown can simply play to the same level as last season he should greatly solidify Seattle’s front five.

Q: Is the loss of Jeremy Lane a big deal?

A: It shouldn’t be.

True, Lane was one of just 13 players left on the roster who were with the Super Bowl winning team in 2013 before Monday’s trade (that only 12 now remain is further evidence of just how not-for-long the NFL really is).

But as Lane revealed last week in a couple of angry Tweets, the Seahawks had decided to make rookie Shaquill Griffin the fulltime starter at right cornerback opposite Richard Sherman. They are also increasingly comfortable with Justin Coleman as the nickel.

If there’s anything tricky it is the depth after those three — Seattle may have to make a roster move this week to add a cornerback with Neiko Thorpe, who is on the team mostly for his special teams acumen, the only other cornerback on the 53-man roster.

Long-term, the Seahawks are surely hoping that DeShawn Shead will be able to make it back from the knee injury suffered in the divisional playoff against Atlanta last January. Shead could return to practice as early as next week with the hope to return to game action within three weeks after that.

The Seahawks, though, also weren’t sure anymore what they could expect from Lane. He won the starting job heading into this season but was kicked out of the first game on the first series for being judged to have thrown a punch, then suffered a groin injury that cost him two games. And when he did play he was inconsistent at best (certainly, he didn’t seem to be playing near a level to be worth the four-year, $23 million contract he signed in 2016 that the Seahawks were happy to include in the deal to get Brown)

And then, according to Carroll, he hurt his thigh early in Sunday’s game, in which he played just six snaps.

Before departing and watching the final three quarters from the sideline Sunday Lane was called for a costly pass interference penalty.

It was an inglorious end to a Seattle career that began with much promise — Lane’s first three career starts were the final three games of his rookie season in 2012, which included the rousing 42-13 win over the 49ers that officially stamped the Carroll-era Seahawks as true contenders.

The hope now is that Lane’s departure and what Seattle got in return will help keep the Seahawks at that level for just that much longer.