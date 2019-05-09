A day later, the details of the contract Ziggy Ansah agreed to with the Seahawks have become clearer. Ansah’s signing with Seattle, agreed to Wednesday night, is expected to become official on Friday.

Here are those numbers as well as two other day-after thoughts on Seattle’s move to add a pass rusher to help replace the production of the traded Frank Clark.

SEAHAWKS WOULD HAVE LOST FOURTH-ROUND PICK IF THEY’D SIGN ANSAH EARLIER

Ansah’s market took a while to develop due in large part to concerns about his health and specifically a shoulder that required labrum surgery late last year (more on his health in a minute).

But another reason Seattle didn’t sign Ansah until May 8 — two months after the free agent signing period began — is because the Seahawks didn’t want it to impact their expected allotment of four compensatory picks in the 2020 draft. Those picks are awarded via a formula as compensation for free agents lost.

Turns out, the cost of signing Ansah earlier would have been a fourth-round pick, according to Nick Korte of OvertheCap.com.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Ansah will sign a one-year deal with a base value of $9 million (which is also likely the salary cap number) with incentives that could take it up to $13 million.

Korte said if that the signing had happened prior to the May 7 comp pick deadline it “would have canceled out their 4th round 2020 compensatory pick for Justin Coleman.’’

Coleman, interestingly, signed with the Lions, the team Ansah had played for the past six seasons, getting a four-year deal worth potentially up to $25.6 million.

Seattle currently projects to have four comp picks in 2020 — in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh rounds — giving it 10 overall at the moment. The Seahawks traded two of their 2020 picks already — a sixth-rounder on draft day for a pick to get John Ursua and then a seventh-rounder few days later to get tight end Jacob Hollister — deals it made on the assumption of having its full allotment of comp picks in 2020. The way they handled the Ansah has assured that for now, they still have 10 next year.

HOW BIG OF AN ISSUE IS ANSAH’S HEALTH GOING TO BE?

As the numbers from Rapoport and others detail, a lot of Ansah’s contract is tied up in incentives based on his ability to play — much of the incentive money is in roster bonuses, likely both for being on the active roster at various times in the season and then also in per-game bonuses for being on the roster each week of the regular season.

Those are in place in case Ansah can’t make it back for the start of the season after having had labrum surgery after being placed on Injured Reserve last Dec. 11.

A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Thursday stated that “some league sources believe Ansah could miss the first month of the this season, at least.’’

Rapoport, though, stated on the NFL Network Thursday that the Seahawks are convinced Ansah will be ready for the start of the regular season, though it is expected he will likely begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list (going on the PUP list allows for some roster flexibility later if a player’s injury takes longer to recover from than expected). A player can come off the PUP list at any time during the preseason. But if he is still on the PUP list when the regular season begins he must miss at least the first six games.

Ansah has been bothered not only by a shoulder in recent seasons but also had knee surgery following the 2017 season and also battled a back issue in 2017 as well as a high ankle sprain in 2016.

All of which is why Seattle for now is committing just a one-year deal for Ansah, who will also turn 30 later this month.

A one-year contract means Ansah will again be an unrestricted free agent next spring unless the Seahawks were to re-sign him first.

If so, then Seattle could end up getting a comp pick for Ansah in 2021 — depending, of course, on when he would sign with another team.

SEATTLE SURE LOVES THE 2013 DRAFT, DOESN’T IT?

The signing of Ansah also means Seattle now has had on its roster at some point over the last three years six players who were among the top 13 taken in the 2013 draft.

Those six are: OL Luke Joeckel (second overall), DE Dion Jordan (third), Ansah (fifth), LB Barkevkous Mingo (sixth), OL D.J. Fluker (11th) and DL Sheldon Richardson (13th).

There’s some irony there in that the Seahawks famously felt that draft wasn’t overly strong, one reason they decided to trade their first-round pick to the Vikings in the deal that brought back Percy Harvin. Seattle’s first pick in that draft ended up being the 62nd overall, which it used on running back Christine Michael — one pick after the Packers took Eddie Lacy, who also ended up on Seattle’s roster a few years later.

As one reader noted, Seattle now has had 22 players from the 2013 draft on its roster at some point, a number that includes cornerback Jamar Taylor, who agreed to a deal Thursday and was the 54th overall pick in that draft.

That number includes the 11 players Seattle selected that season.

None of those 11 remains on Seattle’s roster – the last to leave was tight end Luke Willson, who departed via free agency a year ago.

But with Ansah, Taylor, Mingo and Fluker, Seattle will enter the 2019 season with four of the top 54 players in that draft on their roster.

That draft has been regarded one of the worst in NFL history due in part to the relative washouts of players at the top such as Joeckel — who did not play last season and is currently not on a roster — and Jordan, who has started just four games and also is currently not on a roster with Seattle having so far decided not to bring him back.

Advertising

But it’s worth remembering here that Seattle has gotten almost all of those players listed above relatively inexpensively, with many of them available because the teams that drafted them were willing to let them go. Joeckel, Jordan, Ansah and Fluker all initially signed one-year contracts with Seattle while Mingo signed a two-year deal. Richardson was acquired in a trade with the Jets prior to the 2017 season for receiver Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick.