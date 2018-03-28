Analyzing some Seahawks-related news and notes as the NFL meetings come to an end.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Clearing out the notebook with five more thoughts, in no particular order, as the NFL’s annual meeting came to a close on Wednesday.

1, The NFL’s new heads-up tackling emphasis is nothing new to the Seahawks.

Maybe the biggest story to emerge from the meetings was the revelation Tuesday afternoon that the league plans to put in a rule that would result in penalties — and maybe even ejections — for players who lead with the head. As detailed by ESPN, the move is in reaction to the league saying it has seen a rise in concussions in recent years due to such hits as well as the serious spinal injury suffered last season by linebacker Ryan Shazier of the Steelers.

The news elicited a lot of strong reaction, including this from ESPN 710 radio show host and former Seahawk linebacker Dave Wyman, who in a text to ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote in part: “Can’t believe how ridiculous this lowering of the head thing is. Go back and watch any game and you will see probably 30 to 50 examples of guys lowering their head on contact. … Why does the NFL want to self-destruct?”

NFL officials cautioned on Wednesday that some tweaking of the rule remains to be done, and undoubtedly some of this is a trial balloon by the league to float this out there and gauge the reaction before it is expected to finalize the wording of the rule in May.

The news broke after Pete Carroll met the media here. But I would imagine Carroll would be in favor of the league doing something as he has been a strong proponent of taking steps to take the head out of the game, including producing a video teaching a shoulder-first rugby-style of tackling that he also preaches to his team.

2, Earl Thomas’ future remains clear as mud.

Anyone hoping for any clarity on what will happen with Thomas left sorely disappointed. Seahawks GM John Schneider said only that the team wouldn’t be doing its job if it didn’t explore trade options for Thomas or anyone else on the roster (though the question was asked specifically about Thomas). And Carroll gave only two vague answers about Thomas, noting in each that Thomas is under contract for 2018 and evading talk of his future.

Dallas has been long considered a potential landing spot for Thomas since Thomas bizarrely made it clear last December he’d be happy to play there someday.

But one thought is that the Cowboys would want to figure out the future of Dez Bryant first before thinking seriously about taking on Thomas, for whom they would only trade for if they knew they could sign him to an extension that might hit the $14 million a year range. Bryant has cap hits of $16.5 million the next two seasons and clearing out some/all of his money would seem the only logical way they could also fit in Thomas — Dallas is listed as having just over $5 million in cap space for the 2018 season at the moment.

One report this week suggested the Cowboys will cut Bryant by the end of the NFL draft April 26-28. Wednesday, Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the team plans to meet with Bryant soon and figure out his future.

How things unfold with Bryant figures to be the key in whether Dallas can make a serious run at Thomas. As for whether any other team will if Dallas can’t or won’t, that figures to become clear by the time of the draft since the Seahawks would likely want picks this season in return. For now, the Seahawks appear to still be listening and waiting.

3, One maybe unexpected name Pete Carroll mentioned as a new leader on the team — defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

The trade of Michael Bennett and the reality that Cliff Avril will probably never play again means that Seattle will have a drastically new look on its defensive line next season. Bennett and Avril were not only Pro Bowl players on the line but also two of the most influential voices in the locker room the the last five years, and particularly on the defensive line.

So who takes over that leadership role now? Carroll on Tuesday twice mentioned Reed, a player who has been solid since being taken in the second round in 2016 but hasn’t really seemed a real focal point of the team just yet.

But when the team drafted him Carroll and Schneider pointed to Reed’s leadership role on title teams at Alabama as one reason they wanted him.

And they now expect — and need — Reed to take on more of an influential role this season along with end Frank Clark, who amazingly is suddenly something of an elder statesman up front entering his fourth season.

“Yeah that’s a good question because the dynamics do shift,’’ Carroll said. “They shift every year to some extent but there is a change. There is a change of sorts. So what it does in our situation is it allows for other guys to kind of step forward and speak up. I think you are going to see Jarran Reed have a bigger impact than ever. I think Frank Clark will be a bigger factor than ever on the defensive line stepping up. … I don’t see any big transition other than those are big personalities and when they are not there, there is a difference. But I don’t think it is going to change us.’’

4, Carroll sounds like he expects Tyler Lockett to do a lot more in 2018.

In the wake of the free agent departure of receiver Paul Richardson to Washington the Seahawks looked at a handful of free agents and ultimately signed Jaron Brown, formerly of Arizona. Brown is bigger than Richardson at 6-2, 205 but with his speed seems to fit the template of a Richardson replacement.

Tuesday, though, Carroll also strongly hinted that what he also expects is for fourth-year receiver Tyler Lockett to do a lot more in 2018 than last season.

Lockett had decent production last season — 45 receptions for 555 yards. But he had just two touchdowns compared to six as a rookie and his 12.3 yard average was down from 14.6 in 2016.

Tuesday, Carroll talked frankly of the health issues Lockett dealt with last season as he came back from the broken leg that ended his 2016 season as well as dealt with a knee injury that dated to the offseason.

“He really had a challenging season,’’ Carroll said. “He never felt 100 percent. It was really painful to watch him day after day just trying to get warmed up to get out to practice and get going. And then he did it week after week after week to keep coming back and perform in extraordinary fashion. He sounds like he’s doing great, he feels great, so it’s a great return. He played really good football anyway, and it’s just a tribute to the character and the toughness and the grit that that dude has. So we’re really excited to get him back. Look at him run a kick back at the end of the year after all he had been through. It was really a remarkable season for him. It was painful to watch because he loves to play the game and he’s such a big advocate of working hard, getting out early and staying late.’’

This will be a big year for Lockett — like Richardson last season, Lockett is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If he has a breakout year, as did Richardson, he’ll be in line for a big contract. One thought is that the Seahawks didn’t really do much to keep Richardson knowing they might want to keep Lockett after the 2018 season, instead.

Now for Lockett to go set his market.

5, Turns out the Seahawks really do have big plans for Mike Davis.

When the Seahawks didn’t tender Davis at $1.9 million as a restricted free agent, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent, and Davis then spent the next 10 days taking trips to three other teams, it was tempting to wonder how much the Seahawks wanted him.

Turns out they wanted him quite a bit. Davis ultimately re-signed to a one-year deal worth up to $1.35 million, a pretty good raise for a player who was claimed off waivers last May and spent most of the year on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster for the final six games and making $235,235 on the year.

On Tuesday, Carroll then declared that Davis is the team’s starting tailback for now, the answer intriguingly coming in response to a question asking if Chris Carson — who began the year as the starter before being hurt in the fourth game — would be the starter heading into camp.

“You can say that because of where he was when he got hurt, but Mike Davis did a really nice job for us last year,’’ Carroll said. “Mike finished and sustained throughout the season, unlike some guys in the last couple of years, and he showed us consistency and toughness and production. I think Mike really comes back getting the ball first, and the competition is on. That’s the first handoff, then after that it’s dead even.”

As Carroll noted, Davis being atop the depth chart now hardly means the issue is settled.

But one thought is that Carroll’s endorsement may mean Seattle is done adding to the position in free agency — or doing so in any significant way, anyway — though the Seahawks will undoubtedly add to it either in the draft and/or with undrafted rookie free agents.