The 15-day window for NFL teams to put a franchise tag on a player began on Tuesday.

And that leads to the annual question — will the Seahawks use it on any of their impending free agents? (Or should we say, will they “slap” a franchise tag on any player, the verb that invariably accompanies any usage of the tag, indicating that for players, it’s not usually a welcome thing.)

The short answer is probably no with what seems to be only one realistic candidate — safety Quandre Diggs.

But we’ll get to more on that in a moment.

First, let’s review particulars of the tag and Seattle’s history with it.

There are three tags — exclusive, nonexclusive and transition.

At its most basic, the exclusive and nonexclusive tags mean a player gets a one-year contract that is the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position over the last five years (nonexclusive) or of the position currently (exclusive tag), or 120% of his previous salary, whichever is greater.

On the nonexclusive tag, a player can still negotiate with other teams but his current team has the right to match any offer or get two first-round picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere. With the exclusive tag, he can negotiate only with his current team.

The transition tag, used far less, is a one-year contract for the average of the top 10 players at the position (so, a little less) and gives a team the right of first refusal to match any offer but no compensation if the player signs elsewhere.

Only players who figure to be among the most sought after free agents are realistic candidates for the tag. And for that reason, players don’t like the tag because they’d rather get a longer-term deal.

Many teams use the tag as a short-term device to assure a player does not hit free agency (the draft pick compensation typically scares away other teams) and work out a longer-term deal. Teams have until July 15 to continue to negotiate with players on the tag for a longer contract. After that, players can only play on the tag with no more negotiating until after the season, a usually uncomfortable situation everyone generally tries to avoid.

Seattle has used the tag just twice in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era — in 2010 on kicker Olindo Mare and in 2019 on defensive end Frank Clark.

Each time, the Seahawks placed the tag within a day of the deadline, which this year is March 8. Teams typically wait until the last minute to use the tag, usually attempting until then to work out a longer deal.

Mare signed his tag and played the 2010 season for Seattle.

When the Seahawks placed a nonexclusive tag on Clark, they hoped to sign him to a multiyear contract.

But the defensive end market escalated rapidly that year, and roughly six weeks later the Seahawks worked out a deal to trade Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs. Clark then signed a five-year, $104 million deal with $62.3 million guaranteed, a deal the Seahawks would never have offered. (Clark has no guaranteed money left in the contract and cap hits of more than $26 million the next two years, leading to ample speculation that the Chiefs will either cut Clark or try to work out a new deal.)

As for this year?

Of Seattle’s 15 unrestricted free agents, Diggs is the only one who makes any sense to consider the tag.

OvertheCap.com estimates that the tag number for safeties will be $13.54 million.

That would be a hefty raise for Diggs, who averaged $6.2 million on his previous deal signed with Detroit before he was traded to Seattle in 2019.

But that amount is in line with what is the general view of Diggs’ worth. Pro Football Focus has assessed Diggs’ value as a three-year deal worth $30 million with $16 guaranteed, while Spotrac.com has it at three years, $36.4 million.

But while players don’t like tags, they don’t really work well for teams either since all of it goes on that year’s cap.

Seattle will have a $9.1 million cap hit for Jamal Adams next year, and having around $24 million of cap space devoted to two safeties is not ideal. A multiyear deal could be constructed to keep the cap hit for the first year or two lower before ascending at the end.

In other words, neither side really wants the tag — only 10 were used last year, a fairly typical number. According to OvertheCap.com, there were 99 tags used from 2011-20.

Which is why the Seahawks are thought to be already in talks with Diggs, hoping to reach an agreement before the tag deadline runs out — or at least have a good idea of where things might be headed.

Diggs has said he wants to be back. But after leading the Seahawks with five interceptions and being named a starter in the Pro Bowl, he also has made clear he intends to be paid his worth.

“No question (I want to be back) if we can make it work and it works out for both sides, and I feel fairly compensated knowing that I’m a two-time Pro-Bowler, (received) All-Pro votes, and one of the best, if not the best free safety in the NFL,” Diggs said in an interview with the team’s website last month. “I have to be compensated as well, and I feel like I did everything the right way to be compensated as well. If it works out and they say they want to do it, let’s get it done.”

Diggs is represented by David Mulugheta, whose clients have also included former Seahawk Earl Thomas (and meaning, yep, you can probably throw away any idea of a hometown discount).

All of which means the real date to watch here is March 8, when the franchise tag deadline passes and if there is any significant news on talks with Diggs.

If Diggs is not franchised and does not otherwise agree to a deal with the Seahawks, he is free to begin talking to other teams on March 14 and can become a free agent on March 16.