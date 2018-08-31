Byron Maxwell, Amara Darboh? In or out? Here's taking our last guess before the Seahawks begin having to cut the roster for real.

It’s all over now but the cutting.

With the fourth and final preseason game thankfully in the books, a desultory 30-19 loss to the Raiders, the Seahawks and every other NFL team now go about the task of paring their roster from 90 to 53 by Saturday at 1 p.m. Seattle time.

Here’s one last guess at how it may look.

QUARTERBACK

KEEP: Russell Wilson, Brett Hundley.

CUT: Alex McGough, Austin Davis.

COMMENT: The Seahawks are obviously going to keep Hundley after trading a sixth-round pick for him earlier this week. It’s hard to see them keeping three. But you never know if they might initially decide to do that just to make sure Hundley is ready. More likely, the Seahawks cut Davis and waive McGough with the plan that they’ll get McGough back on the practice squad. Davis isn’t eligible for the practice squad but he might also not have a huge market and the Seahawks might feel they can go back to him at some point if need be.

TAILBACK

KEEP: Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis, J.D. McKissic.

CUT: Gerald Holmes, Justin Stockton.

COMMENT: I’ve gone with five for a while now and I see no reason to change. I think the team wants to keep McKissic but also will need the depth to account for him while McKissic is out with a broken foot — which given the timeline means at least for the first few games. Carson and Penny are locks, though Penny also played just one preseason game and the Seahawks may also want to hedge against having to ask too much of him early. Davis is dependable and had a good camp. Prosise wasn’t overly flashy in camp but he was there for almost all of it and also got a lot of work on special teams, which would seem to be a must for him to make the team and which he seemed to do well enough to earn a spot.

FULLBACK

KEEP: Tre Madden.

CUT: Alex Marx.

COMMENT: Madden played sparingly but coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that they know enough about him at this point. Marx is sorta intriguing given his pedigree as a traditional blocking fullback at Stanford. But it’s hard to see the Seahawks making that move yet, especially since Madden is also a key special teams player. Having written all that, the Seahawks can use their tight ends in some fullback roles — particularly Vannett, who did it some last week against the Vikings — and if they feel confident in that they could well go without a fullback.

TIGHT END

KEEP: Ed Dickson, Nick Vannett, Will Dissly.

CUT: Tyrone Swoopes, Clayton Wilson, Kyle Carter.

COMMENT: Dickson remains on the Non-Football Injury list and if his injury lingers the roster makeup of tight end — yep that’s what I also wrote last week and the week before and the week before. But the Seahawks have said it’s not too late for Dickson to be ready for the season, and for now, Dickson/Vannett/Dissly look like locks with Swoopes a practice-squad guy again and potential depth down the road. But the Seahawks could keep Dickson on NFI — in which case he’d be out the first six weeks — and keep Swoopes, or less likely, Carter.

WIDE RECEIVER

KEEP: Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, David Moore, Brandon Marshall, Amara Darboh.

CUT: Marcus Johnson, Cyril Grayson, Damore’ea Stringfellow, Caleb Scott, Keenan Reynolds, Malik Turner, Marvin Bracy.

COMMENT: The first five on the list above appear locks, leaving only the question of whether keeps more than five and then who the sixth would be in question (sorta hard to see more than six being kept at this point). That Darboh didn’t play against the Raiders was hard to read. On the one hand, it meant he didn’t play the entire preseason, which is obviously not ideal. Conversely, Carroll seemed to indicate that the team has seen enough out of him to feel comfortable it has the info needed to make a decision, and Carroll also talked of Darboh being ready down the road, though he also said the team hopes it can keep him around, indicating it’s not a done deal. The Seahawks could put him on Injured Reserve but then he’d be done for the year — they’d have to keep him on the initial 53-man to be able to IR him and bring him back later. I’ve gone back and forth on this but I’m thinking Darboh hangs around and they think they can get enough of who they want —- two or three of Johnson, Stringfellow, Turner and Reynolds — on the practice squad to keep them in the fold.

OFFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Justin Britt, Ethan Pocic, Germain Ifedi, D.J. Fluker, Duane Brown, George Fant, Rees Odhiambo, J.R. Sweezy, Joey Hunt.

CUT: Jordan Roos, Willie Beavers, Skyler Phillips, Marcus Henry, Isaiah Battle.

IR: Jamarco Jones.

COMMENT: The listing above is going to come with the caveat that the way I have it there may not be how it would initially look but could be how it looks after a few days. Jones, for instance, might well make the initial roster so that the Seahawks could then place him on IR and bring him back later — they can’t do that if he goes on IR initially. The Seahawks also could cut Sweezy then just bring him back in a day or so to create the spot to keep Jones long enough to be able to get him to IR a little later (as a vested vet, Sweezy wouldn’t go through waivers so there wouldn’t be the concern of losing him that way the way there would be with younger players). The starting five are set, and Fant seems a given to make it. The way Carroll talked about Sweezy he appears sure to be on the roster by the Denver game. Odhiambo didn’t do a lot in the preseason but he has experience at both guard and tackle, the kind of versatility needed in a backup. Carroll seemed to talk about Hunt after the Oakland game — when he played center, guard and tackle — as if he’s on the roster, too.

DEFENSIVE LINE

KEEP: Jarran Reed, Frank Clark, Nazair Jones, Rasheem Green, Tom Johnson, Branden Jackson, Shamar Stephen, Quinton Jefferson, Erik Walden, Poona Ford.

CUT: Ricky Ali’ifua, Joey Ivie, Josh Forrest.

PUP: Dion Jordan.

COMMENT: The big question here may be if the Seahawks keep nine or 10 defensive linemen. If they keep 10, then there is easily room for Ford, an undrafted rookie free agent who had a solid training camp. The rest seem givens, though Walden didn’t play Thursday with a hip flexor after two sacks against the Vikings and that could be worth watching.

LINEBACKER

KEEP: Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Shaquem Griffin, Barkevious Mingo, Jacob Martin, Austin Calitro.

CUT: Emmanuel Beal, Jake Pugh, D.J. Alexander.

COMMENT: This spot seems a pretty easy call at this point. Martin and Mingo are also rush ends in nickel packages while Calitro was a preseason standout and will be Wagner’s backup. Griffin is the backup to Wright but the likely starter for at least week one with Wright having had arthroscopic knee surgery on Monday.

CORNERBACK

KEEP: Shaquill Griffin, Justin Coleman, Tre Flowers, Dontae Johnson.

CUT: Byron Maxwell, Neiko Thorpe, Akeem King, Trovon Reed, Jeremy Boykins, Elijah Battle.

COMMENT: Here’s another position guess that comes with some caveats. Mainly, I’d doubt the Seahawks go long with just four corners and will scour what’s out there to get another one — and keep in mind also that Seattle could keep a few of those above on the practice squad. But after Byron Maxwell missed the Raiders game, meaning he didn’t play at all in the preseason, I’m thinking the Seahawks cut him so they don’t have to guarantee his $950,000 salary for the season as well as pay him a $100,000 bonus if he is on the roster week one. Carroll referred Thursday to Maxwell as not being able “to compete for it” due to his injuries, which seemed ominous for him. But again, I’d doubt they’d go with four corners for long.

SAFETY

KEEP: Bradley McDougald, Delano Hill, Tedric Thompson, Maurice Alexander.

CUT: Tevon Mutcherson, Lorenzo Jerome, Mike Tyson.

RESERVE/DID NOT REPORT LIST: Earl Thomas.

COMMENT: McDougald and Thompson are givens and Alexander seems to have sewn up his spot with the team also being able to use him at weakside linebacker, where they will need depth with Wright out the first week or so. Hill had a sporadic preseason but it seems like it’d still be too early to give up on him given the needs at safety. Also playing into it is what the team may know or think about Thomas’ situation that we don’t. What kind of moves the Seahawks make at safety over the weekend could tip things off some.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KEEP: Sebastian Janikowski, Michael Dickson, Tyler Ott.

CUT: None,

COMMENT: Nothing to see here.