It’s never too early to start looking ahead, especially after a season like the Seahawks just endured.

And while there is much we still don’t know about what the team will look like in 2022, what we do know is who the Seahawks will play.

Actually, due to the NFL’s scheduling formula, 14 of the 17 opponents for 2022 were set long ago.

The other three were dependent on where the Seahawks, and other teams, finished in the standings.

Specifically, the Seahawks will again play home-and-road contests against their NFC West foes, which makes up six games.

Four more are against the NFC South and four more against the AFC West as part of the regular schedule rotation (with home and road flipped from the last time Seattle played each team as part of the rotation).

Advertising

The other three games come against the last-place teams in the AFC East (Jets), as well as the NFC East (Giants) and North (Lions). Those are the three games determined by Seattle finishing in last place in the NFC West this year.

What’s also flipped is Seattle getting nine home games in 2022 after playing only eight in 2021, when what was technically the Seahawks’ 17th game occurred at Pittsburgh.

Worth remembering is that all that is settled for now is the opponents. Dates, times and TV designations won’t be decided until the spring — last year it was on May 12, with the NFL having recently set the schedule after the draft to account for knowing how that has unfolded.

So, who will Seattle play in 2022?

Here’s a review.

Home

Cardinals: Seattle may have a chance if Colt McCoy isn’t starting.

Rams: If form holds, expect this one to be a prime-time game.

49ers: Will Jimmy G still be SF’s QB?

Falcons: Will Matt Ryan be in the midst of one last hurrah for Falcons?

Advertising

Panthers: Yep, two years had been too long for Seattle not to play the Panthers.

Broncos: This will be Denver’s first visit since the memorable Seattle OT win in 2014.

Raiders: First game against Raiders since Seattle’s win in London in 2018.

Giants: New York will not have the (Joe) Judge coming to town this time.

Jets: Will be the second visit in three years here for Jets, who lost 40-3 at Lumen in 2020.

Away

Cardinals: Seattle is now 7-1-1 in last nine visits to Glendale to play Cardinals.

Advertising

Rams: Seattle has lost eight of last 10 against Rams, including playoffs.

49ers: Conversely, Seattle has won the last four against 49ers.

Saints: Always a fun trip to New Orleans. Last time Seattle played there in 2016, Earl Thomas got penalized for hugging a ref.

Buccaneers: The assumption is Bucs will be running it back with Brady and crew against in ‘22.

Chiefs: Seattle 1-0 against Patrick Mahomes, a memorable 38-31 shootout in 2018.

Chargers: Two visits in one year to SoFi Stadium.

Lions: The reward for finishing last — a trip to Detroit. Last time there, Michael Dickson had the only carry of his career, keeping it out of the end zone for 9 yards to clinch the win.