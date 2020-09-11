RENTON — As the Seahawks head to Atlanta Friday for the season opener Sunday against the Falcons, here are six players who loom as particularly interesting to watch.

Marquise Blair

Blair returns Sunday to the site of one of his three starts last season, when he filled in at safety in place of an injured Bradley McDougald in a game the Seahawks won 27-20 but not before giving up 443 net passing yards, the third-most in team history.

Two weeks later Quandre Diggs got healthy and joined with McDougald at safety and Blair played just 19 snaps in the final seven games of the season.

Now Blair has a new role as the starting nickel, adapting so well that coach Pete Carroll earlier called him the “brightest surprise” of camp and compelling K.J. Wright to say this week the Seahawks will play more nickel defense because the Seahawks “got to have Marquise on the field this year.”

Heady praise for Blair, a second-round pick in 2019 who appears to making the kind of second-year jump the team hoped he could. Sunday will begin to show just how much confidence the team has to leave him on the field, with Atlanta sure to take its shots to test him early.

Quinton Dunbar

Dunbar will make his Seahawks debut Sunday at right cornerback, with the only question — as of Friday morning, anyway — being whether he starts the game or maybe has to rotate in behind Tre Flowers, who has gotten the majority of the reps with the ones due to Dunbar’s absences.

Advertising

Dunbar figures to make the position his own quickly enough, but a late start to training camp (he didn’t practice until Aug. 16) and missing a few others later had Carroll publicly leaving the option open this week of going with Flowers, at least to start the game.

Dunbar was acquired for a fifth-round pick in March, the team viewing him as a vital piece of a remade secondary.

But an unexpectedly rocky offseason makes it a little hard to read exactly what to expect out of Dunbar, who hasn’t played since last Dec. 5, missing five games last year due to a hamstring injury.

Jordyn Brooks

Wright, entering his 10th season, remains the starting weakside linebacker with Brooks listed behind him. But the Seahawks have hinted they’ll find a way to get their 2020 first-round pick on the field. One possibility could be replacing Wright in sub packages, such as the nickel defense, or maybe just getting a series or two of his own to work alongside Bobby Wagner.

Carroll said this week the team could rotate at some positions more Sunday than they would usually do because of the unique offseason.

“There is some conversation we’ve had about that, about making sure that we see a lot of guys play early on because we haven’t had the games, and just to make sure we don’t over overburden somebody week one, week two,” Carroll said.

Advertising

Count on Brooks seeing the field in some capacity and the team finally getting its first in-game look at the 27th overall pick of the 2020 draft.

David Moore

Moore has worked as the number three receiver the last few weeks with Phillip Dorsett II dealing with a sore foot.

Dorsett has remained limited in practice this week, which could mean Moore will be the third receiver Sunday in Atlanta.

Moore’s future with the team seemed uncertain heading into camp since he had a $2.13 million non-guaranteed salary after being tendered as an unrestricted free agent. That would have made him the second-highest paid receiver on the team after Tyler Lockett, an amount the team seemed unlikely to pay unless Moore was going to have a prominent role.

Over the weekend the team redid Moore’s deal, with Moore getting $900,000 for the season including a $75,000 bonus, according to OvertheCap.com.

Agreeing to the deal assured Moore a spot on the roster.

Advertising

Sunday, he might get a chance to stake an early claim to the third receiver spot, one he held for a few games last year but couldn’t make his own.

Damien Lewis

Seattle’s 2020 third-round pick out of LSU is the only member of the rookie class assured of starting the game, having held on to the right guard spot throughout camp.

That he played in 15 games last year for an undefeated LSU team that won the national title mean he’s used to high-pressure situations. Still, the NFL is a different deal, and Lewis and all of the rookies will be thrown into the fire of regular season games this year.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, though, said he doesn’t think Lewis will be fazed.

“He’s just a competitor,” Schottenheimer said during a Zoom call with media this week. “He just sits in there. And is it always perfect? No. But he just lines up and plays the next snap.”

L.J. Collier

Collier for now is listed as the starter at the defensive end spot that would have been Jadeveon Clowney’s had he returned.

Sponsored

Instead, with Clowney off to Tennessee the Seahawks will rely on Collier and Rasheem Green to play the strongside defensive end spot.

This is a particularly pivotal year for Collier, who played just 152 snaps and had just one tackle last year as a rookie.

Coaches this week noted that Collier has shed a little weight and looks a little quicker and is also healthy after dealing with an ankle injury last year.

“He’s come a long way,” defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said to media this week via Zoom. “He understands the way we practice, he understands the scheme. Understands what his role is in the defense and what his responsibilities are. So I think he’s really going to take a lot of steps.”

The Seahawks need him to start taking those Sunday.