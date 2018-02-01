Everything about how the Seahawks' tight end position will look in 2018 starts with what the team decides to do with pending free agent Jimmy Graham.

The Seahawks have had a pretty consistent look at tight end for the past three seasons with Jimmy Graham as the starter and Luke Willson as the primary backup.

But each can now be an unrestricted free agent, and the departure of Graham, in particular, would lead to the Seahawks needing to make a significant move to restock the position.

Quarterback Russell Wilson, in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio at the Super Bowl, said again Thursday he Graham is back and again referred to him as “a unicorn,’’ — Wilson’s way of stating that the 6-7, 260-pound Graham has a unique skillset that would be hard to replace.

From the start, though, Graham has seemed a somewhat uncomfortable fit in Seattle’s offense. He led the team with 10 touchdown receptions in 2017 — also a team record for a Seahawks tight end.

But he also averaged a career-low 9.1 yards per reception and dropped seven passes in 96 targets — tied for the second-most in the NFL.

And while the Seahawks would have to question if Graham — who turns 32 next November — is past his prime, it’s also unclear if Graham would even want to be back in Seattle.

Graham has never had a chance to explore free agency and there’s some thought he’s eager to do so and make his own decision on where he goes next.

Willson is also an unrestricted free agent for the second straight year, having returned last season on a one-year contract after admitting he didn’t get the kind of offers he thought he would on the open market.

Before exploring the future further a quick look back:

TIGHT END

Jimmy Graham

Snaps played: 729 (of 1,067), 68.32 percent (via Pro Football Reference).

Stats: 57-520, 9.1 yards per reception, 10 TDs.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

Luke Willson

Snaps played: 378, 35.43 percent.

Stats: 15-153, 10.2 4..

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

Nick Vannett



Snaps played: 278, 26.05 percent.

Stats: 12-124, 10.3, 1.

Contract situation: Signed through 2019.

Tyrone Swoopes

Snaps played: 2, 0.19 percent.

Stats: None.

Contract situation: Signed through 2019.

2017 REVIEW

The Seahawks at least finally turned Graham into a red zone target with his 10 touchdowns surpassing the eight of his first two seasons.

But as the yards-per-reception number indicates, Graham wasn’t quite the consistent game-changer that the team envisioned when trading for him in 2015 and he flat-out disappeared at times with just one catch for minus-one yard in the December losses to Jacksonville and the Rams that turned the season for good.

Willson had four touchdowns, a career-high, but just 15 receptions, matching the total of 2016 when he missed five games due to a knee injury.

Vannett, a third-rounder in 2016, saw regular playing time for the first time and had some good moments in the wins over the 49ers and Eagles but went without a catch in the last four games of the year.

Swoopes, a former quarterback at Texas, spent most of the year on the practice squad but the team is optimistic about his future and depending on the decisions with Graham and Willson, could be pegged for a significant role in 2018.

GRADE: B-minus.

OFF-SEASON OBJECTIVES

As noted above, it all starts with Graham — the team likely already has a good idea if it expects Graham back (most conventional wisdom indicates he won’t be) and is planning accordingly (and one big unknown is what new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer might think and how his hiring could influence any decisions).

There are some intriguing free agents available (more on which below) that would likely come a lot cheaper than the $10 million Graham made this season (he is still the highest-paid tight end in the NFL) and which Graham would likely hope would be the starting point for any negotiations (even if his age and 2017 production have most thinking he’ll have to settle for less).

Seattle could theoretically use its franchise tag on Graham. But it’s estimated the tag on Graham would be in excess of $15 million, which seems an unlikely move.

Willson said he’d like to be back and it might not cost much — Pro Football Focus recently projected that he’d likely get the veteran minimum.

POSSIBLE FREE AGENT TARGETS

There are lots of intriguing names who can become unrestricted free agents including Detroit’s Darren Fells (who was with the Seahawks in training camp in 2013 before being waived), Carolina veteran Ed Dickson, Philadelphia’s Trey Burton and Denver’s Virgil Green.

Maybe the most intriguing from a local standpoint, though, is Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who had a breakout season in 2017 with the New York Jets with 50 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

POSSIBLE DRAFT TARGETS

The tight end position isn’t regarded as being as strong in the draft as it was a year ago, when it was considered one of the best in decades — three were taken in the first round and five among the first 45 picks.

It’s possible there’s not a tight end taken in the first round this year — among the top prospects are Hayden Hurst of South Carolina, Dallas Goedert of South Dakota State, Mark Andrews of Oklahoma and Mike Gesicki of Penn State.