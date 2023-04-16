As the 2023 NFL draft nears, tight end might seem like the least of the Seahawks’ concerns.

Seattle returns all four tight ends who saw action last year, and does so at a combined salary of just over $18 million, which ranks as the fifth highest for that position among all NFL teams, according to OvertheCap.com.

But look a little closer and maybe a tight end makes some sense for the Seahawks somewhere among their 10 picks.

While Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry are under contract for 2023, only Dissly is under contract for 2024. He has a cap hit of $10.1 million and potential savings of $7 million and no guaranteed money, meaning Seattle could have a decision to make of the kind it made this year with players such as Gabe Jackson, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods.

That would be particularly so if Seattle has added to the tight end corps.

Advertising

As we continue our Seahawks draft previews, let’s take a closer look at the tight end spot and possible draft options.

Tight end

Projected starters: Will Dissly, Noah Fant.

Backups: Colby Parkinson, Tyler Mabry.

Others on roster: None.

Key offseason losses: None.

Overview

Seattle moved aggressively last offseason to secure its tight end position, signing Dissly — whose rookie contract had run out — to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million and targeting Fant as part of the Russell Wilson trade and then exercising an option on his contract for 2023.

The upshot is Dissly is on the books this season for a $9.19 million cap hit and Fant $6.85 million, the two highest cap hits for offensive players on the team other than receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf and quarterback Geno Smith.

Parkinson, meanwhile, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and due to make $1.01 million in 2023.

That investment will lead to even greater expectations for that trio in 2022, assuming Dissly returns ready to go Week One, as is the expectation, following a knee injury he suffered in December against Kansas City that caused him to miss the final two regular-season games and the playoffs.

Though it’s not as if the Seahawks didn’t use their tight ends pretty regularly a year ago. Consider that Seattle targeted its tight ends on almost 24% of its pass attempts last season, and that’s with Dissly missing the last two games. Kansas City, with Travis Kelcie and a pass-happier overall offensive attack, targeted its tight ends roughly 30% of the time.

Advertising

Fant played 52% of snaps or more in every game, Dissly 58% or more in 10 games, and Parkinson 29% or more in every game. True to their perceived styles, Fant played more in the slot or split out — 267 of 661 snaps — while Dissly played more inline — 436 of 537 overall snaps.

But it was fair to expect more production from Fant, who after catching 68 passes for 670 yards in Denver in 2021, had 50 for 486 in his first year in Seattle.

Dissly, meanwhile, had career highs of 34 for 349, while Parkinson used some big games late when he took over Dissly’s snaps to finish with career highs of 25 receptions for 322 yards. Mabry, who spent most of the year on the practice squad, played five snaps in the final two games with Dissly out and caught a TD.

A similar distribution of snaps and production — if maybe hoping for a little bit more from each — would seem realistic in 2023.

Potential draft fits

So, with everyone back, why would Seattle need a tight end? Especially since carrying four on the 53-man roster might create a log jam — the Seahawks never had more than three at any point last season.

But as noted, little about the position is guaranteed beyond 2023, and Seattle could simply make an addition looking to the future.

Advertising

Some have speculated the Seahawks could also look to make a trade, though the fact that Fant’s $6.85 million base salary and Dissly’s $5.64 million base salary are each guaranteed wouldn’t make it real easy to move on from either this year (Parkinson has no guaranteed money).

Seattle could see a fourth tight end as essentially another receiver and steal a roster spot from that position.

Seattle might just want to take advantage of what is regarded as a strong group of tight ends.

“Easily the best draft class at the position since 2019,” assessed Lindy’s draft preview.

And a deep class might play into Seattle’s hands, giving the Seahawks a chance to address other positions early on and then grab a tight end on Day Three.

That might logically also mean not getting any of the guys at the top of the class — Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer — all regarded as potential first-rounders. Mayer, who was given the nickname “Baby Gronk” by Notre Dame teammates, had 180 receptions for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in just three college seasons and might be the most enticing of that trio.

Sponsored

But if Seattle looks to the middle rounds for a tight end, here are a few it could target.

Darnell Washington, Georgia: Some think the 6-6, 264-pounder could even sneak into the first round due to his tangibles and potential. More likely, he’ll be a Day Two pick. His size and blocking ability leads to the idea he could be used often as essentially an extra tackle, the way the Seahawks famously used George Fant for a while.

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion: The 6-7, 255-pound Kuntz may be the most intriguing athlete in this class, having also run a 4.55 40 at the combine and recording a 40-inch vertical leap, and that despite suffering an ACL injury in October that ended his season.

Brayden Willis, Oklahoma: Willis isn’t overly big, listed at 6-3, 241. But his scouting reports usually include the description “physical blocker” and he could maybe still be available late on Day Three and serve as something of a developmental pick.

Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State: Kraft is a rare FCS player who declared early for the draft after making 99 catches his last three seasons at SDSU, including 65 in 2021 before an ankle injury a year ago. He’s from the same school as current Philadelphia Eagle Dallas Goedert and has drawn comparisons in style to George Kittle.

Up next: Offensive line.