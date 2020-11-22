The kneejerk reaction as a Seahawks fan to Monday night’s Rams-Tampa Bay game may be to root for Tom Brady and the Bucs.

And it’s true, if the Bucs win, then the Seahawks go back into first place in the NFC West all by themselves at 7-3 a week after they were technically in third.

But, while the West still needs to be won, the real prize this year is the number one seed in the conference.

With the new format featuring seven teams in each conference making it, only the top seed gets a bye and the route to the Super Bowl of needing to win just two home playoff games.

So, the Seahawks sort of need to keep their eyes in two places the rest of the season, and especially when two conference contenders are playing, figuring out who to root for can be tricky.

But here’s the simplest way to think of the big picture at this point — if Seattle wins out, it is assured of being the number two seed but would need the 8-2 Saints to lose at least once, and to an NFC team, to get the top spot, getting some big help Sunday from the Colts, who beat the Packers and knocked them behind Seattle in the NFC playoff picture.

As noted, Seattle’s immediate rewards are easier to determine with a Rams win or loss.

If the Rams lose and fall to 6-4, the Seahawks will not only be first in the NFC West but also have the second seed in the NFC behind only the (thanks Taysom Hill), but having moved ahead of Green Bay after the Packers lost to the Colts thanks to the common games tiebreaker (more on which in a minute).

If the Rams win Monday night and go to 7-3, Los Angeles will officially still be in first in the NFC West and the Seahawks will hold the fifth seed in the NFC playoff picture, (standing as the number one wildcard behind the four division champs). But Seattle hosts the Rams on Dec. 27 and winning out would assure the Seahawks finish ahead of LA, so a Rams win over the Bucs — giving Tampa Bay a fourth loss — would also help Seattle.

What we know for sure is that Seattle’s playoff positioning is much better after the win over the Cardinals.

Per 538.com, Seattle has a 95% chance to make the playoffs and 53% to win the division up from 87% and 38% before Thursday night.

And now Seattle enters the favorable part of its schedule, its remaining six opponents having a current win-loss record of 19-39-1, a winning percentage of 32 that is by far the lowest of any team in the NFL.

Only the Rams have a winning record of the six teams left on Seattle’s schedule, a slate that begins next Monday night at Philadelphia.

The Eagles game looms as particularly lrage in terms of potential NFC tiebreaking procedures.

Recall that the conference tiebreaker begins with head-to-head, which since Seattle doesn’t play any of New Orleans (8-2) , Tampa Bay (7-3) or Green Bay (7-3) this year may not factor in.

Next is conference record, and Seattle is in decent shape there at 5-2 and with every game left against a conference foe and very winnable (but the Saints are an issue there since New Orleans is 7-1 in conference).

Next is common games, and the Seahawks are undefeated against the common opponents they share with the Packers and Saints (Falcons, Vikings, 49ers) with all three now oddly playing Philadelphia over the next three weeks — Seattle Monday, then the Eagles at Green Bay, and then the Eagles hosting the Saints. The situation is trickier with the Bucs, with the Rams game looming large there.

But Seattle is in good shape when it comes to the Packers since Green Bay has a loss to Minnesota.

If the Seahawks beat the Eagles they will be assured of winning the common games tiebreaker with the Packers, and assured that they can’t finish worse than the Saints (they would be 5-0 against the opponents they share with the Saints).

So yes, this is the time of year when every game can hold even more meaning than might appear on the surface.

That makes it a good time to review Seattle’s remaining schedule, as well as that of the rest of the contenders in the NFC West and the NFC.

First, here is the rest of the Seahawks’ schedule:

Nov. 30, at Eagles: Philly is now 3-6-1 after a rain-soaked, offensive desultory loss to Cleveland Sunday, the Eagles amazingly are still in the lead in the NFC East. But with once wunderkind QB Carson Wentz struggling so much many in town want to try Jalen Hurts instead, Seattle could hardly pick a better time for another trip to Philly, where the Seahawks won two games last year.

Dec. 6: vs. Giants: The 3-7 Giants had a bye this week They’ve won two in a row and three of five, though, and with Seattle coming off a short week, this one looms as maybe a little more dangerous than it appears on paper.

Dec. 13: vs. Jets: The 0-10 Jets are playing out the string, and one of the few interesting things about this one may be watching Jamal Adams and Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams (who infamously said Adams might be bored in Seattle) interact.

Dec. 20: at Washington: The Football Team is showing a few signs of life, as well, now standing at 3-7 after its second win in four weeks against the Bengals. And, well, you never really know for sure what will happen on the road in the NFL.

Dec. 27: vs. Rams: Here is the only game left on the schedule against a team that currently has a winning record. But it’s one of four that the Rams have left, including the Tampa Bay game, three of which are on the road.

Jan. 3: at 49ers: The defending NFC champs are in a state of disarray as the season nears the stretch run, and it’s hard to know how competitive they’ll be by this point — Jimmy Garoppolo could be back by then, though who knows if that makes Seattle’s task easier or harder given what we saw in the first meeting. Division road games are always tricky, though, and Seattle figures to be the team with a lot on the line and the pressure to produce.

Now a look at the two other NFC West contenders.

Arizona: at New England, vs. Los Angeles Rams, at New York Giants, vs. Philadelphia, vs. San Francisco, at Rams. Just two games left against teams with winning records, both against the Rams, games that will help the Seahawks one way or the other.

Rams: at Tampa Bay, vs. San Francisco, at Arizona, vs. New England, vs. New York Jets, at Seattle, vs. Arizona. Four games left against teams with winning records, three on the road, give the Rams the toughest schedule remaining of the three contenders for the NFC West.

And if you’re wondering about the schedules of the three other most logical contenders:

Green Bay: vs. Chicago, vs. Philadelphia, at Detroit, vs. Carolina, vs. Tennessee, at Chicago. As noted the game against the Eagles could be a big one if the Seahawks and Packers tie and it comes down to the common games tiebreaker.

New Orleans: at Denver, at Atlanta, at Philadelphia, vs. Kansas City, vs. Minnesota, at Carolina. The Saints, as you can see, still have three games left against common opponents with Seattle, so the common games tiebreaker is really up for grabs.

Tampa Bay: vs. Kansas City, (bye), vs. Minnesota, at Atlanta, at Detroit, Atlanta. The Bucs also have three games left against teams Seattle has also played, all of which could prove pivotal if the common games tiebreaker comes into play,