The Seahawks got wins in all the right places Sunday after doing their part in beating Green Bay on Thursday night.

The wins for the Seahawks this weekend didn’t end on Thursday night, with a 27-24 victory over the Packers.

It continued into Sunday as basically everything that the Seahawks could have asked to happen to help their playoff hopes around the NFL came to fruition as four teams they are competing for a Wild Card spot with all lost — Atlanta, Carolina, Philadelphia and Minnesota.

Several lost to teams Seattle has already beaten and has the tiebreaker on — Dallas beat the Falcons, Detroit beat the Panthers — while the Vikings lost to the Bears giving Chicago (a team Seattle has lost to) the upper hand in the NFC North. All were the results most favorable to the Seahawks (Seattle would rather Minnesota be in the Wild Card hunt since the Seahawks still play the Vikings, as opposed to the Bears, who would have the tiebreaker on Seattle).

That’s not to mention what was most important — Seattle beating the Packers.

The upshot is that the Seahawks remain just outside of the playoffs looking in as of Monday morning — seventh in the six-team NFC race.

The Saints, Rams, Bears and Washington would be the division winners as of today with the Panthers and Vikings — at 6-4 and 5-4-1, respectively — the two Wild Card teams. Seattle is tied for seventh at 5-5 with Dallas but has the tiebreaker on the Cowboys, as it also does on the Packers, now ninth at 4-5-1. And to reiterate, Seattle is now logically playing for only one of the two Wild Card spots (the fifth and sixth seeds, as the top four go to the four division winners) with the Rams having a big lead in the NFC West (3.5 games ahead of Seattle, plus holding the tiebreaker, as of Monday morning).

But more to the point is that Seattle now can win its own way into the playoffs instead of needing help from anyone else as the Seahawks now play the two teams ahead of them in the NFC standings — the Panthers Sunday and the Vikings in Seattle on Dec. 10 — over the next three weeks and can get the tiebreakers on each of them, as well as obviously handing each a loss.

According to the website FiveThirtyEight.com, Seattle’s playoff odds improved from 29 percent to 45 percent with the events of the last four days (as a comparison of where the Seahawks might have been with a loss, Green Bay’s playoff odds are now listed at 17 percent).

Seattle plays the Panthers this Sunday, with Carolina installed as an early 3.5-point favorite and at least one Panther — receiver Devin Funchess – indicating he doesn’t think Carolina has anything to worry about this week.

“I don’t know who we play next week,’’ Funchess was quoted as saying by the Charlotte Observer after Carolina’s 20-19 loss at Detroit, in which the Panthers went for two in the final seconds and were denied. “Whoever we play, we’re coming for you.”

Okay then.

Seattle and Carolina have a history of meeting at particularly key times over the past decade or so, having played three times in the playoffs since 2006 and also having played six previous times in Pete Carroll’s nine years with Seattle.

The Seahawks are 5-1 in the regular season games against Carolina, including wins three straight years in 2012, 2013 and 2014 (the 2013 win the season opener for the team that went on to win the Super Bowl, with the victory proving to have a big playoff ramifications later, helping give Seattle homefield advantage throughout).

Carolina beat Seattle in Seattle in 2015 and also won a playoff game against the Seahawks that same year in Charlotte.

About the only thing that could be argued didn’t go Seattle’s way is Washington losing to Houston and throwing Dallas suddenly into the mix to win the NFC East. Washington has a 6-4 record and does not play Seattle this year, and at the moment has a better conference mark at 6-2 compared to Seattle’s 4-3, so the Seahawks would rather Washington win that division and make Dallas a Wild Card contender, due to the fact Seattle has beaten Dallas. But Washington is also now without starting QB Alex Smith for the rest of the season after he suffered a broken leg (Washington and Dallas play a suddenly critical game on Thanksgiving)

Seattle also could even feel like it got some help from the Chargers’ loss to Denver, which could pad Kansas City’s lead in the AFC West. If Kansas City wins Monday night against the Rams then KC will have a two-game lead in the AFC West with the odds getting somewhat better that maybe the Chiefs won’t have anything substantial to play for when they come to Seattle on Dec. 23 (though obviously the Steelers, Patriots, Texans and Chargers as of today all remain in range of getting the best record in the AFC and that will be the real key for how KC will play things at the end of the season.)

But yes, Seattle fans will actually want to root for the Rams Monday night since the NFC West division race is logically over.

Seattle’s hopes of a Wild Card spot, though, suddenly look the best they have in weeks.

Now for the real key to it all — beating Carolina Sunday.