After a disastrous season that resulted in the firing of coach Tom Cable, the assumption is Seattle's offensive line has only one direction to go in 2018.

The less said about the Seahawks’ offensive line in 2017 is probably the better at this point.

All the statement that was really needed came a week after the season when Pete Carroll fired the man who for a time was given his share of the credit for the team’s turnaround from rebuilding to potential dynasty in the span of three years by installing what was four years running one of the best rushing attacks in the league — offensive line coach Tom Cable.

The inability to rediscover a running game in the post-Marshawn Lynch era, continued difficulties protecting Russell Wilson and a perception — if not the reality — that the team struggled to identify and properly groom draft picks to replace veteran free agents who had been allowed to leave all doomed Cable.

Now comes new offensive line coach Mike Solari, who at 63 and with three decades coaching in the NFL in all manner of systems will be counted on to do what Cable couldn’t the past few years — assemble a line not generally regarded as among the worst in the NFL.

OFFENSIVE LINE (Players on roster at end of season who saw playing time in 2017)

LEFT TACKLE

Duane Brown

Snaps played: 552 of 1,067, 51.73 percent (via Pro Football Reference).

Contract situation: Signed through 2019.

LEFT GUARD

Luke Joeckel

Snaps played: 702, 65.79 percent.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

CENTER

Justin Britt

Snaps played: 1,067, 100 percent.

Contract situation: Signed through 2020.

RIGHT GUARD

Ethan Pocic

Snaps played: 638, 59.79 percent.

Contract situation: Signed through 2020.

RIGHT TACKLE

Germain Ifedi

Snaps played: 1,067, 100 percent.



Contract situation: Signed through 2019.



BACKUPS

Matt Tobin

Snaps played: 81, 7.59 percent.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

Rees Odhiambo

Snaps played: 484, 45.36 percent.

Contract situation: Signed through 2019.

Joey Hunt

Snaps played: 0.

Contract situation: Exclusive rights free agent.

Oday Aboushi

Snaps played: 557, 52.50 percent.

Contract situation: Unrestricted free agent.

Jordan Roos

Snaps played: 48, 4.5 percent.

Contract situation: Signed through 2019.

(Left tackle George Fant ended the season on IR after not playing in 2017. He remains under contract through 2018).

2017 REVIEW

Internally, the Seahawks entered 2017 more optimistic about the line than anyone on the outside was, basing it on what they expected would be vast improvement from young players such as left tackle George Fant and right tackle Germain Ifedi and the addition of free agent left guard Luke Joeckel.

But the plan began to go awry early when Fant suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason and Joeckel — as was revealed later — continued to deal with the nagging aftereffects of knee surgery the previous season.

Ifedi, meanwhile, struggled in his first year at right tackle after playing guard as a rookie, ultimately leading the NFL in penalties with 20 (16 of which were accepted). And Mark Glowinski, a starter at right guard when the year began, couldn’t hold onto the job and eventually was waived and claimed by the Colts.

All that compelled the Seahawks to pull off one of the biggest in-season trades in franchise history, dealing a 2018 third-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder to Houston for three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown (also getting back a 2018 fifth-rounder).

But Brown suffered an ankle injury in his second game that lingered through most of the rest of the season while also needing some time to adapt to a new team after having played his entire career in Houston.

And while there were bright spots — Seattle averaged 121 yards and almost five per carry on consecutive weeks against the Eagles and Jaguars — they were too far and far between to ultimately save Cable.

GRADE: D.

OFFSEASON OBJECTIVES

Projecting what the Seahawks will do offensively moving forward is a little difficult given the change in coaches — new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer will be tasked along with Solari in remaking the offense.

But for better or worse, the Seahawks can return much of the same line in 2018 if they want — of those who ended the season as starters only Joeckel is not under contract in 2018 (the team could try Fant at RT and move Ifedi back to guard, something rumored as likely when Cable was still the coach).

Of those on the roster, the Seahawks face two significant decisions — whether, and for how long, to extend the contract of Brown, and whether to pick up an option on Britt’s contract or decline it and potentially make the 2018 season the last of his career.

Brown, recall, held out the first two months of the season with Houston hoping to get an extension and raise of a contract that pays him $9.75 million in its final year in 2018. Seattle GM John Schneider said the team intended to get an extension done that might assure Brown would play the rest of his career, and such a deal could be structured to give Seattle some cap relief in 2018, as well.

As for Britt, he signed a three-year, $27 million extension last August presumably keeping him with the Seahawks through 2020. But the contract includes a clause in which Britt is due a $5 million option bonus on the fifth day of the 2018 NFL league year (or March 19).

If the team declines the option then Britt’s salary for 2018 increases from $2.75 million to $7.75 million but the final two years are voided. That clause has led to some speculation about whether the team could look to move on from Britt this offseason, though his durability and that the team would then just need to find another center (tough Pocic could move there) has led to the general idea that he’ll be back in 2018.

Joeckel said he’d be happy to return but Solari may be looking for some new faces.

POSSIBLE FREE AGENT TARGETS

Assuming Seattle decides to extend Brown and exercise Britt’s option then the Seahawks may not be big players in free agency this year, potentially looking more for the second-wave bargains.

Solari spent the past two years as the offensive line coach with the Giants, and a few of his former players will be available in free agency.

Two that might make sense are guards D.J. Fluker and John Greco, the latter who might not cost a whole lot more than the veteran minimum.

One intriguing name with local ties is former UW Husky Senio Kelemete, who started eight games for the Saints last season and will be 28 in May

POSSIBLE DRAFT TARGETS

Seattle has used one of its first two picks in the draft on an offensive linemen each of the past two years — Pocic and Ifedi — and contrary to the national perception that the Seahawks paid the line little attention of late, have used an NFL-high 16 picks on offensive linemen since 2010.

Assuming the Seahawks end up with a few more picks in the first three rounds than they one they currently hold, expect Seattle to again add an offensive linemen or two in the draft.

The tricky part is that this is another year when the number or NFL ready linemen who played in NFL systems is at a premium.

If connections mean anything, one option could be Georgia’s Isaiah Wynn, a guard/center typically regarded as a possible day two pick who played for the Bulldogs in 2015 when Schottenheimer was the OC there.

Another player thought on Seattle’s radar is Oregon’s Tyrell Crosby, the Pac-12 Morris Trophy winner in 2017 and who could be an immediate contender at right tackle and potentially groomed for left tackle down the road.

Washington State’s Cole Madison, a Kennedy High who drew raves for his play at the interior spots at the Senior Bowl, might still be available early on the third day.