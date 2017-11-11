It’s down to a two-team race in the NFC West.

Easy to overlook in all else that happened in the Seahawks’ 22-16 win over Arizona on Thursday night was the result made official what had seemed obvious for a while: The NFC West is now a two-team race between Seattle and Los Angeles.

Arizona fell to 4-5 with the loss and at least two games behind the Rams and Seahawks, who have simply looked like better teams all season than the Cardinals, whose four wins have come against teams that entered the weekend 5-30.

The Thursday night win also means Seattle can sit back Sunday and see if somehow the Deshaun Watson-less Houston Texans can beat the Rams in Los Angeles. The oddsmakers don’t think so as the Rams are as much as a 12-point favorite, the largest spread in any game this weekend.

If the Rams do the expected and beat the Texans, they will improve to 7-2 and stay a game ahead of Seattle. That would leave the Seahawks (6-3) four games to keep pace with Los Angeles before getting their chance to beat them again on Dec. 17.

A second win over the Rams would give Seattle the division tiebreaker. Or, to make the obvious even more obvious, a Rams-Seahawks tie for first at the end of the season would give the NFC West title to Seattle.

And the difference in that is enormous.

Winning the division would mean at least one home playoff game and maybe a first-round bye, given the unpredictable nature of the entire NFC.

But losing the division would mean, well, no guarantee of a playoff spot at all, but if there is one, every playoff game on the road other than the off chance of hosting a 5-6 seed NFC title game.

Meaning, yes, winning the division — which Pete Carroll says every year is the team’s only stated preseason goal since it sets up everything that is to follow — is a big deal.

Here’s a look at the schedules for the Rams and Seahawks the rest of the season.

WEEK 11 (Nov. 19-20)

Atlanta at Seahawks

Rams at Minnesota

Edge: Seahawks.

Comment: Atlanta is reeling, losers of four of their last five heading into this weekend, with the only victory a narrow escape over the Jets. Minnesota has been one of the steadiest teams in the league and is now getting back QB Teddy Bridgewater.

WEEK 12 (Nov. 26)

Seahawks at San Francisco

New Orleans at Rams

Edge: Seahawks

Comment: Seattle will have a short week and then will be on the road to face a team coming off a bye. But then, it’s the winless 49ers in Santa Clara, where Seattle has yet to lose in three tries. Rams-Saints looms as a matchup of the two biggest surprises in the NFC, if not the entire NFL, this season.

WEEK 13 (Dec. 3)

Philadelphia at Seahawks

Rams at Arizona

Edge: Rams.

Comment: Maybe the Cardinals could summon up a good game to help the Seahawks, who will have a tough affair with the Eagles on Sunday night. But Arizona could be down to Matt Barkely playing QB by the time this game rolls around.

WEEK 14 (Dec. 10)

Seahawks at Jacksonville

Philadelphia at Rams

Edge: No one.

Comment: A week after the Eagles come to Seattle they then go to Los Angeles, part of three straight games on the road for Philly. It feels like it’s still hard to know if Jacksonville is really for real. But what is Seattle’s only 10 a.m. start this season coupled with the long trip against a team it knows little about won’t be easy.

WEEK 15 (Dec. 17)

Rams at Seattle

Edge: Seahawks

Comment: Shaping up as the game each team will likely have to win to take the NFC West. And if you’re wondering if it could get flexed to the Sunday night spot, the current game there is Dallas at Raiders. One interesting note about the Rams — they enter the weekend 4-0 on the road. The only other team undefeated on the road is the Patriots at 3-0.

WEEK 16 (Dec. 24)

Seahawks at Dallas

Tennessee at Rams

Edge: Rams.

Comment: If the Seahawks have to play catchup on the Rams the last two weekends, it might be a tough task. While Seattle has to go to Dallas a week after playing the Rams — a Cowboys team that as of now would have Ezekiel Elliott in the lineup — Los Angeles gets a home game with the Titans. That won’t be easy. Tennessee is 5-3 at the moment and has a schedule that should keep it in playoff contention the rest of the season. But you figure the Rams would be favored while the Seahawks might be underdogs in Dallas.

WEEK 17 (Dec. 31)

Arizona at Seahawks

San Francisco at Rams

Edge: No one.

Comment: The Seahawks and Rams will each finish the season at home against division teams they will be heavily favored to beat.

Conclusion?

You’d maybe give a slight edge to Seattle for getting two games the rest of the way against the winless 49ers and also catching a slight break in playing struggling Atlanta as their NFC South foe while the Rams have to face suddenly surging New Orleans — proving again you never really know in April how the schedule is going to look in November.

But given all that happens each week in the NFL, the schedule could look a lot different in December than it looks today, too.