Russell Wilson looked good on offense, but the running game was held in check again. The defense kept the Falcons in check, but it couldn’t stop third-down conversions. And then there’s the special teams ...

Here are some early grades from the Seahawks’ 34-31 loss to Atlanta Monday night.

OFFENSE

Seattle’s offense will apparently revolve around Russell Wilson as much as ever for the rest of the year as the running game was against mostly DOA and especially after Mike Davis — who gave it an early spark — went out with a groin injury.

Wilson had to do almost everything with his feet and his arms and he cobbled enough together to get Seattle close.

But it’s hard to figure Seattle can keep winning that way all year.

And Wilson also had two critical errors on early turnovers that allowed Atlanta early separation.

GRADE: C.

DEFENSE

The numbers in the first game without Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor look a lot better than the score as the Seahawks gave up just 279 yards.

But Seattle also gave up 9 of 13 third-down conversions and a few too many big plays at key times

GRADE: C-plus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Finally Tyler Lockett made the kind of impact that the Seahawks have been waiting for as he had returns of 57, 37, 39 and 39 yards in the first half alone.

But this was a mixed bag of a game for the special teams.

There was also the good of a fumble recovery by Tedric Thompson on a kickoff that gave Seattle a short drive for a touchdown.

But Seattle also allowed a 50-yard return of the opening kickoff by Andre Roberts that led to Atlanta’s first touchdown.

And then there was the decision by Carroll to try the fake field goal at the end of the first half.

The Seahawks seemed to be chasing those three points for the rest of the game with the failed Blair Walsh kick at the end a fitting ending.

GRADE: C.