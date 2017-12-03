The Eagles ended up with 425 yards. But few came when it really mattered, and the Seahawks largely kept the Eagles out of the end zone.

Here are some early grades from the Seahawks’ 24-10 win over the Eagles Sunday night.

OFFENSE

The Russell Wilson for MVP hype train picked up a lot of steam on a night when he simply made play after play after play to spark the Seattle offense.

Wilson was 20 of 31 for 227 yards and three touchdown while also running six times for 31 yards. His most artful play didn’t show up in his stats. His flip to Mike Davis to complete a 19-yard gain on a third-and-eight play set up Seattle’s final touchdown.

Seattle’s receiving corps also had one of its best nights of the season with nary a drop and it constantly beat the Eagles in man coverage.

Second-year tight end Nick Vannett typified the all-around contributions of the night with two big catches that set up scores.

Doug Baldwin also caught a 47-yard bomb from Wilson who was under pressure, setting up a third-quarter touchdown.

The offensive line had one of its better games considering the pedigree of the opponent, though the running game was still hit and miss.

But credit Davis for some of the headiest and hardest running of any Seattle tailback all season, a performance that likely has earned him the starting role until Chris Carson comes back.

GRADE: B-plus.

DEFENSE

What a performance by a secondary that seemed hardly to miss Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.

The Eagles ended up with 425 yards. But few came when it really mattered as the Seahawks stopped two fourth-down plays and got key third down stops early to keep Philly out of the end zone.

This was by far the best game for Bradley McDougald, who is filling in for Chancellor, as he had 12 tackles including a key third-down stop early in the game that was downright Chancellor-esque.

Frank Clark provided some good pressure early including a third-down sack of Wentz in the first quarter.

Byron Maxwell, getting the start at left cornerback, made one of the key plays in the first half with an open-field tackle of Jay Ajayi on third down to force a field goal midway through the second quarter. He came up with a fourth-quarter interception that provided some fitting revenge against the Eagles, who traded him in 2016 after just one season.

Bobby Wagner also was everywhere in keying a run defense that held the Eagles to just 98 yards rushing. The Eagles entered the game averaging 147.5.

Grade: A.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Another night of solid coverage and decent kicking.

Blair Walsh had a 46-yard field goal to cap Seattle’s first possession and give the Seahawks a lead they would never relinquish.

Grade: B.