The offense and special teams grade out to B’s after winning in San Francisco 24-13, though a better effort on the ground could have boosted the grades.

SANTA CLARA — Here are some early grades and observations on Seattle’s 24-13 win over the 49ers Sunday.

OFFENSE

The Seahawks were sloppy and out of rhythm offensively throughout the first half, but as has become their custom — frustrating as it is — Seattle smoothed out the edges in the second half to make enough plays to pull away.

Quarterback Russell Wilson appeared late on a couple of throws while Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson had drops that would have given Seattle first downs.

But Wilson looked more like his usual self in the second half in leading touchdown drives of 71 and 63 yards the first two times Seattle had the ball in the third quarter.

This game was maybe Seattle’s best chance to get the running game going as the 49ers came in ranked 31st in the NFL, allowing 133.5 per game.

Seattle finished with 90 yards on 30 attempts, probably not be quite the dominant effort Seattle had in mind.

Eddie Lacy got the bulk of the work with 46 yards on 17 carries while J.D. McKissic played throughout and had 22 on four. Thomas Rawls, who it was thought might get significant time, was on the field for just one play in the first half.

Seattle started its fifth different offensive line combination of the season with Luke Joeckel back at left guard and rookie Ethan Pocic making his first start at right guard.

Wilson wasn’t sacked but evaded a handful of sacks with the kind of mobility that only he possess.

GRADE: B-minus.

DEFENSE

If Bobby Wagner isn’t playing as well any defender in the NFL, it’s hard to imagine anyone is much better.

Wagner was everywhere early, including making an interception in the second quarter that led to Seattle’s first touchdown and gave the Seahawks the lead for good.

This was the second game for Seattle without cornerback Richard Sherman and safety Kam Chancellor. Shaquill Griffin was also out with a concussion.

But there wasn’t a noticeable drop-off with the Seahawks giving up little to the 49ers, especially when it mattered.

The Seahawks were often able to pressure C.J. Beathard in the first half with just a four-man rush. Quinton Jefferson had maybe his best game as a Seahawk while Marcus Smith had a sack in the first half — which forced the 49ers out of field goal range — and Frank Clark and Branden Jackson combined on another in the first half. Michael Bennett added a sack in the second half.

A week after the Seahawks had just four quarterback hits in a loss to Atlanta, Seattle had 13 against the 49ers

The Seahawks set a goal of containing Carlos Hyde, who had 124 rushing yards in the first game between the two teams in September. Seattle mostly met the goal as Hyde had just nine yards on eight carries in the first half and 47 on 16 overall.

GRADE: A-minus.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Blair Walsh didn’t do anything to quell the concerns about his kicking, missing a 48-yard in the first quarter, his fifth miss in his last 10 attempts to that point.

He came back to make a 34-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Otherwise, this was a pretty good day. The coverage was again led by Justin Coleman and Neiko Thorpe and Jon Ryan uncorked a season-best 74-yard punt.

After last week’s uprising, Seattle didn’t get a lot out of the return units.

GRADE: B.