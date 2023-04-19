When it comes to the offseason for the Seahawks linebacking corps, it has so far been a tale of two sides.

On the outside, the Seahawks have to date not done much of anything, knowing they have Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor back to head up the group and a handful of other players behind them who have been with the team for a year or so.

But on the inside, Seattle could enter the season with a completely new look from 2022 — if also one that is comfortably familiar — with the return of Bobby Wagner and the addition of free agent Devin Bush.

But as with most of Seattle’s position groups, the 10 picks that the team has in the 2023 NFL draft mean more moves are sure to come.

That’s especially true with the outside group as the Seahawks seem primed to try add another difference-making edge rusher with one of their early selections, if not with pick No. 5 depending on how things shake out.

As we continue our draft preview series, let’s look at the linebacking corps.

Outside linebacker

Projected starters: Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor.

Backups: Boye Mafe, Alton Robinson, Tyreke Smith, Vi Jones, Joshua Onujiogu, Chris Garrett.

Inside linebacker

Projected starters: MLB Bobby Wagner, WLB Devin Bush.

Backups: Jordyn Brooks, Nick Bellore, Jon Rhattigan.

Key offseason losses: OLB Bruce Irvin (free agent, remains unsigned), ILB Cody Barton (signed with Washington), ILB Tanner Muse (signed with Pittsburgh).

Overview

First, the outside linebacking corps, or the players who flank the three-man line in the team’s 3-4 defense.

Nwosu proved last year to be one of the team’s better free agent signings in a while, sharing the team lead with Taylor in sacks 9.5 sacks, each tying the most for any Seahawk since Frank Clark had 13 in 2018.

Nwosu enters his second season with the team and the final season of his contract, which carries a cap hit of just over $13 million, fifth-highest on the team, meaning the team is counting on him heavily to match or better his 2022 production.

For now, Taylor slots in as the starter at the other OLB spot after an up-down-and-then-back-up 2022 season, making 6.5 sacks in the final six games to tie Nwosu with 9.5 for the season. Taylor spent much of last year as a backup to Irvin after Irvin returned at midseason. Irvin, who turns 36 in November, said he hadn’t ruled out playing again. But for now, he remains unsigned.

And because Taylor missed his entire rookie season and did not get an accrued year of service, he actually will be a restricted free agent following the 2023 season and not unrestricted, something that can play into how Seattle approaches the position over the next year.

Mafe returns as the third man in the OLB rotation — for the moment, anyway — after an inconsistent rookie year that also showed lots of promise.

There’s not much proven depth after that, but the Seahawks are optimistic that Robinson and Smith will return from injuries that cost each the entire 2022 season and compete for spots in the rotation. But depending on additions Seattle makes in the draft and afterward, each also could end up spending camp fighting for a roster spot.

On the inside, Brooks’ ACL injury suffered Jan. 1 and uncertainty over when he will be available led to Seattle bringing back Wagner. He returns on a $5.5 million cap hit, fifth-highest of any defender, and for as long as Brooks is out figures to again man the middle.

Seattle also essentially just swapped Barton for Bush — Bush has the same $3.5 million cap hit for 2023 as Barton does with Washington — to likely play the weakside spot. Seattle also let Muse — who ended the year as a starter at WLB after Brooks was injured — walk in free agency, declining to tender him as a restricted free agent.

But that also seems to point strongly to Seattle adding to that spot in the draft to add needed depth. The Seahawks, though, may also have some confidence that Rhattigan can fill a backup role.

The big question is how it all fits together once Brooks returns. But Seattle will worry about that later, knowing for now it can go into the season with Wagner/Bush inside.

And it’s also worth noting that none of Brooks, Wagner or Bush is under contract beyond 2023, another reason the team could look to draft an inside backer. Brooks is entering the final year of his rookie contract and Seattle has until May 1 to pick up an option for 2024 at an estimated $12.72 million. But that seems unlikely.

Potential draft fits

The linebacking corps is obviously two pretty disparate parts — the outside edge-rush guys and the inside backers.

As noted, Seattle can use some of both, and there are lots of viable candidates at each. It’ll be no surprise if the Seahawks take both an edge rusher and an inside backer by the end of the second day.

The obvious dream candidate is Alabama’s Will Anderson, who at 6-3 1/2, 253 pounds is almost a mirror of Nwosu physically. But Anderson seems likely to be gone by the time Seattle picks at five.

Here are four other linebackers — two on the outside and two inside — Seattle could consider:

OLB/edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech: As the draft nears, there’s been an increasing thought Wilson could be the first edge rusher off the board, which might then allow Seattle to get Anderson, if they don’t want to go with Jalen Carter. The Seahawks would surely be happy with either. At 6-6, 271, Wilson might eventually end up as more of a traditional defensive end, though he tends to be listed as an OLB because that’s where he played in college. And as such, he might present a more versatile long-term package than Anderson. Wilson’s father lives in the Seattle area, and Wilson — who is from Henderson, Texas — initially committed to Washington State before changing course.

OLB/edge Lukas Van Ness, Iowa: Van Ness has been one of the more polarizing players in the draft due in part to playing just two seasons in college and never having won a starting job. In essence, drafting the 6-5, 272-pounder is viewed largely about projection and the future. Van Ness, though, has been rising in mocks of late. But if he slides to the second round, he could be a perfect gamble for Seattle there.

ILB Jack Campbell, Iowa: Another Iowa defender as a possibility for the Seahawks? Campbell, who may be one of the most prototypical traditional middle linebackers available in the draft, certainly could be, especially if the Seahawks view him as also being able to play the weakside spot. The 6-4, 249-pounder won Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in the country.

ILB Daiyan Henley, Washington State: Maybe it’s just the local angle that makes people think there is a strong connection between Henley and the Seahawks. But Henley has been a regularly-mocked player to Seattle in the second or third rounds after a standout season in his lone year at WSU, after transferring from Nevada, in which he was an All-Pac-12 first team pick. His background as a receiver — where he began his career at Nevada — and as a safety, where he first transitioned to before moving to linebacker, would also seem to make him ideal to handle the coverage duties of an NFL weakside linebacker.

Up next: Safety.