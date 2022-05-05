The Seahawks’ nine rookies and another 13 or so undrafted rookie free agent signees will hit the field for the first time as NFL players Friday at the VMAC as the team holds its annual rookie minicamp.

Players began arriving Thursday for the camp, which consists of roughly hourlong workouts Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as numerous meetings.

The draft picks and UDFAs will be joined by some tryout players and a few other younger players.

For coach Pete Carroll and his staff, the minicamp is the first chance to evaluate the rookies, and particularly a draft class that will go a long way toward determining if Carroll and general manager John Schneider can build another winner in the post-Russell Wilson era.

Many of the draft picks will not only have a chance to contribute immediately but will be expected and needed to for Seattle to improve on its 7-10 record of 2021.

As the Seahawks get their first look at their rookies, here’s my rating of the nine draft picks in terms of expected impact in their initial season.

Left tackle Charles Cross

It may seem easy and obvious to project the team’s first pick as having the biggest impact as a rookie. But that’s the expectation for Cross, taken ninth overall to replace veteran Duane Brown, who remains unsigned. Cross is the ninth offensive tackle Seattle has drafted in the first round, and seven of the previous eight were immediate starters, the only exception being Steve August, taken 14th overall in 1977, who waited a year behind a pair of veterans before breaking into the starting lineup.

Right tackle Abraham Lucas

While Cross seems almost certain to step right in at left tackle, Lucas may have more of a battle with Jake Curhan for the right tackle spot. And as a third-round pick, expectations won’t be quite as high as with Cross. Still, Lucas’ selection at 72 overall seems to have him ticketed for a chance to win the starting job right out of the gate. And if so, how well Seattle’s rookie tackles can hold up will go a long way toward also determining the success of whoever wins the quarterback job.

Running back Kenneth Walker

Some of the national discussion of Seattle selecting Walker at 41 overall seemed to overlook that the Seahawks remain unsure if or when Chris Carson will be cleared to play following neck surgery last season. If Carson cannot return, then Walker figures to have a significant role as a complementary back with Rashaad Penny with Seattle banking more than ever on having a solid running game to support whoever the new QB is.

Edge Boye Mafe

Since 2003, only one player drafted 40th overall has made a Pro Bowl — receiver Courtland Sutton, taken in the 2018 draft by Denver. The Seahawks will hope Mafe can eventually break that trend, and he’ll be expected to play a significant role in the edge rushing/outside linebacker rotation this season.

Cornerback Coby Bryant

The competition at the cornerback spots seems wide open and Bryant will have every chance to win a starting job immediately. Bryant was used all over in Cincinnati’s defense as the starting field corner but also some as a slot corner. It will be interesting to see this weekend where the Seahawks line up Bryant to begin.

Receiver Bo Melton

Melton was the 209th overall pick, but a lot of draft analysts had him going higher. Melton may be perceived as a slot receiver, but according to Pro Football Focus he lined up wide on 229 of 293 pass snaps last year at Rutgers. Seattle is hoping that 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge makes a big leap in production this year, and if so, he will likely fill the primary slot receiver role. But there is still plenty of room for a fourth receiver to get some significant snaps. Melton will battle with Freddie Swain and Penny Hart to get those this year.

Edge/OLB Tyreke Smith

Some have questioned Smith’s relative lack of stats during his college career — seven sacks in 17 starts and 41 games overall. But Smith looks like a player who should have an immediate role on special teams with a chance to get into the edge rush/OLB rotation.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen

Of Seattle’s two rookie cornerbacks, Woolen seems like more of a projection and developmental pick. Still, the Seahawks likely won’t risk losing Woolen on waivers when roster cutdown time arrives so he’ll have a chance to at least contribute on special teams.

Receiver Dareke Young

The Seahawks have typically kept five receivers on their 53-man roster in recent seasons, and Young will join with Melton in battling with Swain, Hart and others who were primarily on the practice squad last year such as Aaron Fuller and Cody Thompson for the last couple spots. Young’s rushing history could set him apart.