The Seahawks have almost no salary cap space left after a free-agent spending spree unlike just about any other of the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era.

According to OvertheCap.com, the $38.9 million in combined average salary per year that Seattle handed out to the six free agents it signed is the 10th-most in the NFL.

Much of that went to defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, who is making just over $17 million a year, the most Seattle has given to any external free agent in the Carroll/Schneider era.

Which means, as Schneider said on his radio show last week on Seattle Sports 710 AM, that the Seahawks are pretty much done signing any more significant free agents for now — Seattle has just over $6 million in total cap space after the news last week that the team withdrew its restricted free agent tender from safety Ryan Neal.

And that means that for now, the Seahawks are basically turning their attention to the draft — where they have picks five and 20 in the first round and five of the first 83 overall — to address their most glaring needs.

And what are their most pressing needs?

Here’s a post-free agency rating.

1. Defensive line

And by this, we’re referring mostly to the interior defensive line, and specifically nose tackle. The release of Al Woods, that Poona Ford remains unsigned and that Bryan Mone may not be back until the middle of the season means the Seahawks have a big hole in the middle of their line. The Seahawks surely intend to draft someone (or two) there and haven’t ruled out bringing back Woods on a cheaper deal or re-signing Ford. But until they do any of those things, defensive/nose tackle is a big issue.

2. Edge rusher

Jones fills a big role as an end in the 3-4. But the Seahawks haven’t added any OLB/edge rushers and need to continue to beef up that group.

3. Receiver

Seattle has no clear, proven third receiver on its roster at the moment with Marquise Goodwin off to Cleveland and Dee Eskridge having yet to show he can fill the role consistently. The Seahawks aren’t going to give up on Eskridge yet. But Seattle could be tempted to take someone who could be a third WR now and maybe more than that down the road.

4. Inside linebacker

Re-signing Bobby Wagner to pair with Devin Bush while Jordyn Brooks recovers means Seattle is OK for now. But all three are on either one-year deals or the final year of their contracts, and immediate depth and a potential long-term answer would be good.

5. Offensive line (guard/center)

Seattle signed center Evan Brown to replace Austin Blythe. But he’s on a one-year deal, as is right guard Phil Haynes, while left guard Damien Lewis is entering the final season of his deal. And there’s uncertain depth behind all three. Tackle doesn’t appear a need with Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas having established themselves last year. But that’s a spot where good depth is always a plus.

6. Tight end

There’s been a growing thought among some Seahawks observers that maybe this spot should be higher on the list of draft needs. Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson are in the last year of their contracts, and Will Dissly is in the midst of rehabbing from another serious knee injury and has a contract that Seattle could get out of following the 2023 season. One complication is that if the Seahawks invested much in a tight end it would either mean keeping four on the 53-man roster — something Seattle hasn’t done often — or getting rid of one of the other three. Fant’s $6.85 million salary is guaranteed as is Dissly’s $5.64 million, according to OvertheCap.com. But given how Seattle likes to use tight ends keeping four could be a real option — or just draft one and worry about all that later.

7. Running back

Seattle hoped to keep Rashaad Penny and again have him compose a 1-2 punch with Kenneth Walker III. Instead, he signed with the Eagles, and Seattle also lost valuable reserve Travis Homer. It’s hard to envision Seattle going too high at running back again but at least a mid-round depth option seems likely.

8. Quarterback

So, let’s make clear here. We are NOT saying quarterback is the eighth-least likely position at which the Seahawks will draft someone with their first pick. What we are saying is a quarterback is obviously not an immediate need, with Geno Smith and Drew Lock under contract. Drafting a QB instead would be a move for the future and to take advantage of what the team hopes is a rare occurrence drafting at five overall to get a really valuable asset. In other words, taking the best player available (BPA). It could well happen.

9. Cornerback

Seattle returns its two starters from last year (Tariq Woolen, Michael Jackson) plus nickel corner Coby Bryant), so there is no immediate need here. But Seattle could certainly be tempted to go BPA, and at least a depth pick at some point makes sense.

10. Safety

The signing of Julian Love with the team stating it had nothing to do with Jamal Adams or Quandre Diggs means Seattle will have more invested at safety this year — almost $41 million — than any team in the NFL. All are under contract for at least one more year. That doesn’t mean Seattle couldn’t draft a safety to add depth — or with an eye on making a move with the contracts of Adams or Diggs down the road. But the position itself is set for 2023.

11. Kicker/punter

Seattle needs neither of either with both Jason Myers and Michael Dickson under contract for at least three more years. Seahawks do need to sign a long snapper at some point, though.