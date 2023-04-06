For all the understandable attention lasered on Seattle’s high picks in the 2023 draft — specifically, numbers five and 20 in the first round — the real key for the Seahawks is being successful as possible on as many of the 10 overall that they have.

Or in other words, doing what they did a year ago, with a haul of rookies who helped transform Seattle into one of the surprise teams in the NFL.

Recall that while the Seahawks did well to reel in left tackle Charles Cross at No. 9 last year, they did their best work to create a difference-making class by hitting on a number of picks the rest of the way — notably cornerback Tariq Woolen at No. 153 overall.

So with the draft getting closer — April 27-29 — it’s time for a look at what Seattle could get with all of their picks with my annual seven-round Seahawks mock draft.

One note — while the Seahawks will certainly explore trades and could well make some to either move up to get a specific player, or down to acquire more picks, I’m going to stick with the selections they currently have.

Let’s get to it:

First round, 5th overall: Defensive end/OLB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Comment: As noted, Seattle could be in position to turn this into a lot of other picks. How many? Well, the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator recently offered a package from the Saints of picks 29, 40 and 71 this year and a second-rounder in 2024 that is originally Denver’s. And hey, who might not want more non-Schadenfreude reasons for the Broncos to keep losing? But, the Seahawks are hoping this is a rare occurrence to get a real difference-maker this high in the draft with a pick acquired from the Broncos for Russell Wilson.

And with QBs Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson likely off the board, I’ll decide here to go with Anderson, the best edge rusher in the draft — a spot that Seattle also may have conveniently not done much to address so far in the offseason, hoping to add to it here. Anderson could be gone by this point too, of course.

But if it comes down to a choice of Anderson or Kentucky QB Will Levis, with the other three QBs off the board, I’ll side with Seattle getting the kind of dynamic playmaker up front Pete Carroll says the team needs.

First round, 20th: Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Comment: Is this too high for Hooker given the questions about his age (25) and injury situation (he is recovering from an ACL?). Well, recent draft chatter indicates maybe not. And if there’s a team that can wait for a QB to get fully healthy it’s the Seahawks, with Geno Smith and Drew Lock under contract in 2023. And with 10 picks at their disposal, it feels like Seattle may indeed grab a QB this year to add to the mix. Hooker’s 80-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio and mobility will entice Seattle the same way Wilson’s did 11 years ago.

Second round, 37th: Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, Clemson

Comment: With their second of two picks from the Wilson trade, the Seahawks will get one of the best defensive tackles on the board in the 6-5 1/2, 298-pounder who will help fill the void left by the release of Al Woods and Shelby Harris (and maybe Poona Ford if he doesn’t re-sign). Earlier in the process Bresee was regarded as a potential high first-rounder. But the perception is he’s been falling some of late, and if so, the Seahawks may leap to grab a player here who doesn’t turn 22 until October.

Second round, 52nd: Center Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Comment: I’m assuming here that John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota, viewed by many as the best center available, is off the board. If not, then Seattle maybe grabs him. Tippmann is one of the more intriguing athletes among interior offensive linemen available, listed at 6-6, 313, with some thinking he could also play guard. That makes him a perfect choice for Seattle to add with none of its projected interior offensive linemen under contract beyond 2023.

Third round, 83rd: Defensive end Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Comment: Another edge rusher already? Well, this is regarded as a strong year for edge rushers and Seattle needs as much pass rush as it can get. Harrison is another really intriguing athlete. His 36 1/4-inch arms were the longest of any defensive linemen at the combined since 2014, and he doesn’t turn 22 until August despite playing 46 games in four years at Ohio State. And at a listed 274, he’s a little different style than the 253-pound Anderson.

Fourth round, 123rd: Inside linebacker Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Comment: Here’s another player who maybe won’t last this long. But this feels about the spot where the Seahawks may want to try to grab an inside linebacker with none of Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush or Jordyn Brooks under contract beyond 2023. Henley showed elite sideline-to-sideline speed in his lone season at WSU a year ago, something the Seahawks always covet. Iowa’s Jack Campbell might also be available here and would be intriguing, too.

Fifth round, 151st: Running back Tavion Thomas, Utah

Comment: In a pick Seattle got from the Steelers in the Ahkello Witherspoon deal (remember him?), the Seahawks add depth at running back, sorely needed after losing Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer in free agency. And with DeeJay Dallas back to be the third-round back, the Seahawks can go for a different look here with the 6-foot, 237-pound Thomas, whose size and power-running style would prove an ideal complement to Kenneth Walker III.

Fifth round, 154th: Receiver Michael Wilson, Stanford

Comment: Seattle figures to add a receiver at some point in the draft, but probably not too high. And Wilson might be the ideal type of player to gamble on in this area. He was one of the breakout players at the Senior Bowl and is being coached by T.J. Houshmandzadeh and has become close with fellow Cardinal alum Doug Baldwin. Lindy’s compares the 6-2, 213-pound Wilson in style to another former Seahawk — Jermaine Kearse.

Sixth round, 198th: Guard Tashawn Manning, Kentucky

Comment: Analysts are a little split on Manning, some thinking he won’t get drafted at all. But the 6-3, 327-pounder could be an ideal gamble here, having played substantially at both right and left guard at Kentucky and described by NFL.com as “huge, long and powerful,” traits Seattle has always valued.

Seventh round, 237th: Safety Daniel Scott, Cal

Comment: The decision to withdraw a tender from Ryan Neal leaves the Seahawks a little shy of depth in the back end. Scott is another player analysts seem all over the map on, in part because he’ll turn 25 next season and that he measured just 30-and-a-quarter in arm length at the combine. But he has massive experience, playing five seasons at Cal, and lined up all over the place with the Bears, with ample snaps at nickel, in the box and as a deep safety, ideal versatility for a backup with room to grow.

And in the end: So, that ends up being an even split of five defensive players and five offensive players, as well as five linemen/edge players (two offensive linemen and three defensive), as well as three offensive skill players. I did not take a tight end, which some might view as a glaring omission. But Seattle appears set there for 2023, and there should be some intriguing players at that spot to sign as undrafted free agents. And will the Seahawks really resist the temptation to take a QB early? We probably won’t know that until April 27.