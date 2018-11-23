Containing Cam Newton's running, turnovers and receiver production all among the keys for the Seahawks Sunday.

Here’s a look at some key factors for the Seahawks when they take on Carolina Sunday in Charlotte at 10 a.m. PST. The game will be televised on FOX.

THE SETUP

Just like last Thursday’s win against Green Bay, this is basically an early playoff game for each team. Carolina is 6-4 and currently holding the number five spot in the NFC but has lost two in a row and still has two games left against the Saints. The Seahawks are 5-5, but with a win could have the tiebreaker on the Panthers (as well as Dallas and Green Bay) and has to leave Seattle just once in the final five games of the season. Simply put, the winner takes a huge step toward the playoffs. This is also Seattle’s fourth trip to Carolina for a regular season game since 2012 and fifth overall, including a playoff game following the 2015 season. Seattle won each of the regular season games but lost the playoff. Seattle is 5-1 against the Panthers in the regular season in the Pete Carroll era.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Carolina QB Cam Newton vs. Seattle linebackers Bobby Wagner and Austin Calitro.

The Panthers won three in a row to get to 6-2 before losing the last two weeks at Pittsburgh and Detroit. Lots of things went wrong for Carolina in those two defeats, but one common thread is that Newton — who since he entered the NFL in 2011 has been one of the toughest dual-threat QBs in the league — ran just two times in each game for just 12 total yards. He ran at least five times in each of Carolina’s first eight games for an average of 42 yards per outing. The Panthers rank seventh in the NFL in rushing overall but with Newton doing little, had just 95 and 56 in the losses to the Steelers and Lions. The urgency of this week’s game might make Newton more aggressive about running — and the Panthers more aggressive about putting him in positions to do so. That will put the onus on Seattle’s inside linebackers — Bobby Wagner in the middle, and likely Austin Calitro at the weakside spot with K.J Wright declared out— to contain Newton when he does run.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

Griffin has given up big passes two of the last three weeks — a 54-yarder to Keenan Allen against the Chargers and a 57-yarder to Davante Adams against the Packers. Obviously, big plays are never as simple as one guy getting beat. But after each, Griffin acknowledged making an early mis-read that helped lead to the receiver getting open. The Allen play helped turn the Chargers game and Seattle was fortunate to survive the Adams play and win anyway. But especially on the road, any big play allowed could be game-changing. Carolina will likely be without Devin Funchess but should have veteran Torrey Smith back after he missed the last four games with a knee injury to join with rapidly emerging rookie D.J. Moore, who had a career-high 157 yards last week against the Lions.

THE X-FACTOR

Turnovers.

The stats say the Seahawks and Panthers are among the top teams in the NFL in turnover margin — Seattle fifth at plus-seven and Carolina sixth at plus-five. But neither has forced a turnover in the past two weeks, and Seattle has now gone three weeks without getting a turnover after forcing two or more in six of the first seven games. Turnovers are always key but they’ve been especially telling for Carolina, which is 6-1 this season when forcing at least one turnover and 0-3 when it hasn’t gotten any. Seattle is 4-1 this year when winning the turnover battle, 1-4 when tied or losing it, the only win coming against Green Bay. The Seahawks probably don’t want to try to pull that off two weeks in a row.

WILD CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

Receiver Jaron Brown.

A trip to Carolina is somewhat of a homecoming for Brown, who is from Cheraw, S.C. and went to Clemson. And maybe that will snap him out of his recent bout with lack of production. Brown, who signed a two-year contract worth $5.5 million overall with a guaranteed $2.75 million, has eight catches for 83 yards on the season but just two targets and one catch for 10 yards in the last four games and just two catches since the fourth game, when he saw much of his playing time taken over by the return of Doug Baldwin and emergence of David Moore. At least each of his two catches in the last seven games went for TDs. But with Baldwin questionable with a groin injury, there might be some opportunities for Brown this week.

KEY STAT

155

Seattle has gained at least that many yards in each of its last seven games, the longest streak in team history and tied for the third-longest in the NFL in the last 40 years. There’s no reason to think the Seahawks will stray much from their establish-the-run tendencies now. The Panthers, though, have been more susceptible to the pass of late (starting left cornerback James Bradberry has particularly struggled, so expect Seattle to try to target him) and the Seahawks might be more apt to take some shots early in this game. Still, the run has been critical to Seattle’s offensive turnaround after its 0-2 start and getting close to the 155 total might be what it will take to beat the Panthers. Carolina is eighth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game at 98.5 and has allowed more than 138 just once all year — 170 in a week two loss to Atlanta. But the low per-game total is due in part to opponents having success throwing against Carolina — the Panthers rank just 15th in the NFL in yards allowed per rush at 4.3. Still, Seattle has played just two teams that rank ahead of Carolina in fewest yards allowed per rush — Chicago and Dallas — teams against which the Seahawks gained just a combined 177 yards on 55 carries, a combined 3.2 per attempt.

THE FINAL WORD

Seahawks 27, Panthers 24.

If this is Carolina then the Seahawks must be going there for what feels like their annual trip to Charlotte. Seattle has played three regular-season games there in the Russell Wilson era, all three times coming away with tight wins that proved pivotal. Maybe the fourth time will remain the charm? The Seahawks seem to be further forging their identity each week and can take another step toward showing they are indeed retooling rather than rebuilding with a win that would also go a long way toward getting into the post-season.