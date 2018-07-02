While Chancellor wrote Sunday he won't play football again, any official move taking him off the roster may not happen anytime soon.

Seahawks strong safety Kam Chancellor took to social media Sunday to state that he doesn’t envision playing football again.

But a day later there was no official move coming from the team or Chancellor and it is unlikely there will be anytime soon.

To make it clear — neither Chancellor nor the team thinks he will play football again.

But for now, he also won’t retire due to the structure of his contract — if he retires he would give up injury guarantees in his contract for the 2018 and 2019 seasons of $6.8 million and $5.2 million (in fact, the $6.8 million was guaranteed in February).

In Chancellor’s statement Sunday he noted that a recent test of his neck showed no improvement and that he would risk paralysis if he continued to play.

At some point before training camp, Chancellor will be given an official physical by the team. Assuming he is not cleared to play, at that point, the team could put Chancellor on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he would continue to be carried on the 90-man roster but would not have to be accounted for on the regular season 53-man roster. A settlement could also be reached at that point (or at any point). But there is no expectation that Chancellor is going to walk away from the money he is owed that was part of a three-year, $36 million extension he signed early in training camp last season.

As former NFL agent Joel Corry, who now writes about salary cap issues for CBSSports.com, wrote last fall, the nature of Chancellor’s contract also ties the Seahawks’ hands in other ways.

Specifically, the Seahawks can’t just release Chancellor now without taking a huge cap hit in 2018.

“Seattle’s cap charge for Chancellor (in 2018) would balloon to $19.5 million by releasing him while acknowledging that the injury will prevent his return,’’ Corry wrote earlier this year. “It would be composed of the $7.5 million in signing bonus proration from the final three contract years and the two injury guarantees. Guarantees from future contract years accelerate into the current year when a player is released. Making Chancellor a post-June 1 designation, which would require waiting until the 2018 league year begins and letting the $6.8 million become fully guaranteed, would allow the Seahawks to take the cap hit over two years. Seattle’s cap charge would be $14.5 for the upcoming league year and $5 million in 2019 because of the delay in the acceleration of the signing bonus proration from the final two contract years.”

As Corry also said, Seattle’s best move was to hang on to Chancellor and hope at some point he might pass a physical and then the Seahawks would at least not have to pay him the $5.2 million in injury guarantees for 2019.

Despite Chancellor’s statement Sunday, that appears to remain the plan — Chancellor won’t officially retire and Seattle could just keep him on the roster this season and see what happens next year. Or, as noted, a settlement could be reached. But Chancellor wouldn’t give up any of the money he is owed, and a settlement would also mean taking the entire salary cap hit in 2018

The Seahawks don’t have a lot of financial flexibility for this year, currently listed as having $10.5 million in cap space for 2018, though they could open some up with moves involving players on the current roster, notably extending left tackle Duane Brown, who has a $9.75 million cap hit for 2018.

The Seahawks, though, are among the most cap-rich teams in 2019, currently listed as having more than $54 million available, third among all NFL teams. So Seattle may be fine with waiting it out with Chancellor.

It’s not thought Chancellor’s announcement Sunday changed anything in terms of the team’s thinking since the team has been operating for months on the idea that he won’t play again.

That includes how the team has handled the situation with free safety Earl Thomas, who held out during minicamp in hopes of getting a new contract prior to the 2018 season and has said he won’t take part in any team activities until he has a new deal. It’s not thought there are any current negotiations with Thomas and that the two sides could be headed for a stalemate when training camp begins July 26.

If anything, the fact that Chancellor again received news that he won’t be cleared to play may only further harden the team’s stance when it comes to Thomas.

Assuming Chancellor doesn’t play again then he wouldn’t play any of the three years of his extension, same as happened with Michael Bennett, who was traded to the Eagles after signing an extension in Dec. 2016 that also took him through the 2020 season.

Each of those deals has been cited as making the team likely warier in wanting to hand out a long-term deal to Thomas that wouldn’t begin until he turns 30, which is coupled with the fact the team already has undergone a significant makeover in the last few months with just seven players remaining on the roster who were part of the team that beat Denver in the Super Bowl just 52 months ago.

Chancellor likewise has appeared to be preparing for a non-football life, having not been around the team during its offseason program and looking to have lost a little bit of weight based on recent social media pictures.

“Time for the next chapter,’’ Chancellor wrote near the end of his Twitter statement Monday.

But if that spelled the end of his playing days, it appears it will still take a while before Chancellor is officially no longer a Seahawk.