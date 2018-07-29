The first day with pads on made it look a little more like real football for the Seahawks Sunday.

For the first time since the final game of the 2017 regular season, the Seahawks put some pads on Sunday for their third practice of training camp and did some hitting.

As new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, it finally looked a little bit like real football.

In the good news department, there didn’t appear to be any new injuries.

The most notable new player sitting out Sunday was receiver Doug Baldwin. Coach Pete Carroll didn’t speak to the media Sunday so it was unclear if Baldwin had an issue of any sort or was just getting a veteran’s day off. Baldwin was on the field and watched all of practice.

Linebacker Joshua Perry also sat out with an undisclosed injury — he had left practice late on Friday.

The big name guys who have been limited remained limited, such as Frank Clark, George Fant, Brandon Marshall. And the players on the PUP and non-football injury lists (including Ed Dickson and Dontae Johnson) also remain out.

With that, here are five thoughts on what I saw Sunday:

DELANO HILL GOT HIS CHANCE AS STARTING SAFETY BUT TEDRIC THOMPSON MIGHT HAVE HAD THE BEST DAY

True to Carroll’s word, the Seahawks continue to rotate the safety combinations and on Sunday it was Hill who worked alongside Bradley McDougald with the starting unit while Thompson and T.J. Mutcherson worked with the second unit (with Maurice Alexander still limited to only individual work and Mike Tyson also mixing in, appearing to be used at times in a hybrid safety/nickel role).

Thompson had one of the two turnovers of the day for the defense, ranging to his right to make a diving interception of a Russell Wilson pass down the field of a pass intended for newly-signed Marvin Bracy on a play on which Rasheem Green blew past Nick Vannett and pressured Wilson to step up in the pocket (more on Green in a moment). Thompson also broke up a pass intended for Marcus Johnson.

With their being no sign that Earl Thomas’ holdout is ending anytime soon, the safety spot remains one of the biggest curiosities in camp. But don’t expect anything to be decided anytime soon as the Seahawks will want to get a lot of looks at all of their varying combinations well into the preseason.

RASHEEM GREEN, MARCUS SMITH, JORDAN ROOS APPEARED TO HAVE GOOD DAYS

Putting on full pads meant the first chance for the linemen to engage in pass rush drills.

Duane Brown, freshly signed to a new contract keeping him with the Seahawks through 2021, appeared to win his one-on-one battles with rookie Jacob Martin, as did Justin Britt with Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.

Two guys who stood out to me were Green, a third-round pick out of USC, and Roos, a second-year guard.

This was the first day I felt like I really noticed Green at all. Green and Roos were paired against each other twice in a row and on the first Green blew past Roos and on the second Roos appeared to get the win. Paired up later against Skyler Phillips Green had another nice rush. And Roos later held up Marcus Smith, though Smith also had a couple of nice rushes, including once beating Isaiah Battle around the corner (Smith also had a “sack” — touching the QB down — during a team session).

The one-on-ones often bring out the tempers. But on this day, there were no fights of any kind.

Also worth noting that the offensive lines have been consistent so far with Brown, Britt, Germain Ifedi, Ethan Pocic and D.J. Fluker as the starting five, though Fluker was limited Sunday and often replaced by Willie Beavers at right guard.

The number two line has also been consistent going right to left — Isaiah Battle, Beavers, Joey Hunt, Roos and Jamarco Jones.

George Fant and Rees Odhiambo were in uniform but did not take part in any team drills. Fant, though, worked for a while on a side field with Clark, who also did some individual work but none of the full contact stuff.

PERFECT KICKERS

In your daily kicker update, Sebastian Janikowski and Jason Myers each went 4-4, each making a kick during a two-minute drill and then each making all three of their kicks during the regular live field goal session — each from 33, 43 and 53 yards.

Jon Ryan held for Janikowski while Michael Dickson held for Myers. Each had the same snapper with the team having waived Tanner Carew the day before and Tyler Ott apparently assured of being the snapper again this season.

MOORE, REYNOLDS HAVE NICE DAYS RECEIVING

With Baldwin out, some of the younger receivers got some more run with the starting unit — Moore often was paired with Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown in the starting three-receiver sets.

Moore, a seventh-round pick a year ago, has been one of the early standouts of camp and had another nice day.

Reynolds, who typically lines up in the slot, also made his presence known catching a TD pass from Wilson to conclude one of the two live two-minute drills.

Both were later cited by Schottenheimer for their play Sunday.

SHAQUEM GRIFFIN FORCES A TURNOVER, AND A FEW OTHER ODDS AND ENDS

— The only other turnover of the day aside from Thompson’s pick was a fumble forced by Shaquem Griffin of Vannett after he caught a short pass in traffic. Vannett is typically working as the starting tight end with Ed Dickson remaining out but had a couple of struggles with pass protection and the fumble on Sunday

— Other than the aforementioned safety rotation nothing really stood out in terms of the depth chart. But it’s worth noting that when the Seahawks were in a non-two-minute offense the starting tailback was Chris Carson followed by first-round pick Rashaad Penny and when the Seahawks were in their two-minute the first tailback in was C.J. Prosise followed again by Penny.

— Tyler Lockett had a nice catch for a TD in a red zone drill and is far ahead of where he was this time a year ago, when he was still being eased back in following the broken leg late in the 2016 season.

— As should be expected of a rookie QB, Alex McGough has been a little hit-and-miss. On one play Sunday he had two receivers open — Johnson and tight end Je’Ron Hamm, Johnson breaking all alone down the sideline (on what appeared to be a blown coverage by Mutcherson) and Hamm in the middle of the field. Hitting Johnson would likely have been easier but McGough went to Hamm, but then overthrew the pass. On another occasion, though, McGough threw a nice back-shoulder facde pass to Damore’ea Stringfellow for a completion on the sidelines.

— Sunday was also the most I noticed former UW tight end Will Dissly. He had about a 7-yard gain on a catch from McGough during a two-minute drill and also appeared active blocking in the run game.