So what’s the state of what forever has seemed like the Seahawks’ most heatedly debated position group — the offensive line — as the team enters the 2023 NFL draft?

Here’s how coach Pete Carroll put it a few weeks ago at the NFL league meetings.

“The position of the offensive line I think is very secure right now,” Carroll said. “It’s not as deep as we need it to be, but it is very solidly situated.”

That’s about as succinct of a description as you can find.

With the draft now a week and a half away, Seattle has a pretty clear top of its depth chart — left tackle Charles Cross, left guard Damien Lewis, center Evan Brown, right guard Phil Haynes and right tackle Abraham Lucas.

Aside from that, Seattle has just four other offensive linemen under contract, only one of whom saw significant action last year — backup tackle Stone Forsythe, who started one game in place of Lucas.

That lack of depth is almost certainly something Seattle plans to address with at least some of its 10 picks in the draft.

As the draft approaches, let’s take a closer look at the offensive line.

Offensive line

Projected starters: LT Charles Cross, LG Damien Lewis, C Evan Brown, RG Phil Haynes; RT Abraham Lucas.

Backups: G/T Jake Curhan, C Joey Hunt, T Stone Forsythe, T Jalen McKenzie, T Greg Eiland.

Key offseason losses: G Gabe Jackson (cut), C Austin Blythe (retired), G/C Kyle Fuller (signed with Broncos).

Overview

Seattle made two moves before or in free agency to solidify the line, re-signing Haynes to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million to take over the right guard spot full time after sharing it a year ago with Jackson. Seattle then cut Jackson to save $6.5 million against the cap while taking a dead cap hit of more than $4.7 million, the highest on the team this year.

Seattle signed Brown, who started 24 games the last two years for the Lions. While Brown played both guard and center for the Lions the last two years, Seattle views his best position as center and plans to play him there to replace Blythe, who retired.

“I think it was a really good signing for us,” Carroll said. “It was very strategic, that we wanted to see if we could find a guy that’s been doing some playing, that’s got some background and really good communication skills.”

Brown’s contract doesn’t appear to preclude at all that Seattle could draft a center and let them duke it out in camp — Brown got only $1 million guaranteed with his salary non-guaranteed.

The other three spots appear more set with holders in Cross, Lewis and Lucas.

But Lewis is entering the final year of his rookie contract, meaning neither projected starting guard is under contract beyond 2023.

Advertising

And as noted, there is little experienced depth. Forsythe has just one career start after arriving as a sixth-round pick in 2021, and 136 career snaps overall. Eiland and McKenzie are practice squad players who have yet to play a down in the NFL, Curhan played just 34 snaps last year after starting five games at the end of his rookie year in 2021, and Hunt — a sixth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 — has played just 10 snaps the last three seasons, all in 2020.

The draft, of course, won’t add experienced depth, and the Seahawks may try to get some bargain vets to flesh things out down the road.

But given the current roster construction, adding a rookie at any or all of the offensive line spots seems possible.

Potential draft fits

The good news for the Seahawks is that while this is not regarded as a really deep class of tackles — the spot where Seattle appears to have the least need with Cross and Lucas back after shining as rookies a year ago, Forsythe having gotten his feet wet late last year with the start against the Jets, and Curhan having shown he can fill in — it appears to be a solid class at guard and center.

That hasn’t stopped Seattle from apparently exploring tackle options — they are reportedly getting a visit from Ohio State right tackle Dawand Jones (teams can host players for visits through Wednesday).

Jones is regarded as a potential first-rounder and Seattle’s reported interest in him has raised the question of whether he’d be a pick just to add competition, or to consider reshuffling things up front.

But the Seahawks have been more commonly linked with guards and centers for the obvious reason of the needs there, and those positions seem more likely given the roster set up.

Here’s a look at a few possibilities.

O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida: The 6-5, 330-pound Torrence played almost every snap in his college career at right guard — where, as noted, Seattle has Haynes under contract for one more year. Torrence also played 46 snaps at right tackle in 2021 when he was still at Louisiana before transferring to Florida. Pro Football Focus gave Torrence one of the best run blocking grades of any OL in college football a year ago. Seattle might have to use pick 20 to get him, though. Seattle had a strong contingent at Torrence’s Pro Day as he worked out the same time as QB Anthony Richardson.

Braeden Daniels, Utah: The Seahawks reportedly had the 6-4, 294-pound Daniels in for a top 30 private visit last week. Daniels is generally considered more of a mid-round pick and could serve as a jack-of-all-trades depth piece in the immediate with room to grow — he played 966 snaps at left tackle for Utah last year, 813 at right tackle in 2021, and 280 combined at left guard in 2020 and 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota: Seattle has taken just one player listed as a center in the first round — Chris Spencer 2005 at 26th overall. But it’s had some great success in the second round with the likes of Max Unger and Kevin Mawae (who played both guard and center for Seattle and eventually made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a center). Seattle might not need to use a first-round pick on Schmitz, but the 6-3, 301-pounder doesn’t seem likely to fall past the second. Schmitz, who never started a game anywhere other than center at Minnesota, earned the highest grade of any center in college football last year from Pro Football Focus.

Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin: The 6-5, 313-pound Tippmann — generally considered along with Schmitz as one of the top centers available — played nothing but center the past two years. But his athleticism leads to the idea he could play other positions, and that versatility might make him an even more attractive pick as someone who could be groomed to be a swing backup at the interior spots for 2023 and take over somewhere down the road.

Next up: Defensive line.